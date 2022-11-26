ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Texas Football: Gary Patterson tabbed as a candidate for the UNLV job

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic tweeted out an interesting and weird possibility for the next landing spot for first-year Texas football special assistant to the head coach and the former longtime TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson on Nov. 29. Feldman mentioned in a tweet that Patterson is a name “to keep an eye on” for the UNLV Rebels head coaching job.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

FanSided

298K+
Followers
575K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy