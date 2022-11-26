ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Nonprofit Surprises Charlotte Woman With New Wheelchair Van

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A local Charlotte woman got the gift of a lifetime on this Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday, celebrated the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a day that encourages people to give back however they can. For the local nonprofit “All Things Possible,” that meant surprising Leandra Blackmon with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Digital Coupon Controversy

CHARLOTTE, NC — A coalition of consumer groups is now asking supermarkets to stop offering digital-only coupons. WCCB John Matarese explains why so many seniors were unable to get great turkey deals last week, as they struggle to use smartphone apps.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

2022 Charlottean of the Year: Lisa Brooks

Lisa Brooks will tell you she makes the best low country shrimp and grits on the East Coast, and she’s gotten marriage proposals over her Southern marinated filet mignon. “You don’t even need a steak knife,” she says with a grin. “It’s the best. Sorry, it just is.”
wccbcharlotte.com

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Big Surprise For Local Nonprofit

LOS ANGELES, CA. – WCCB nominated For The Struggle, run by Charlotte attorney Alesha Brown, for the “Good Neighbor of the Year” segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kelly then flew Alesha and WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty out to Los Angeles to tape a segment about the nonprofit. Kelly said, “I gotta ask, because you’ve probably covered so many stories in your community. So what stuck out about this organization?” Morgan replied, “Oh my gosh, what Alesha is doing in Charlotte is incredible.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
travelexperta.com

Some of Our Favorite Things to Do in Charlotte, North Carolina

Whether you are looking for outdoor adventure, sports, shopping, brewery experiences, unique culinary, or just family fun, Charlotte’s got it going on.Eight things that you can do when you travel to Charlotte, North Carolina.Take a look at these Things to Do in Charlotte, NC. The Huffington Post called Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Ice Skating Is Back At The Whitewater Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bundle up and get ready for chilly gliding at the Whitewater Center. Every fall the upper pond of the Whitewater center is transformed into a skating rink that is out of this world. The Whitewater Center’s ice rink consists of over 24,000 sq. ft. of unique...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers

Charlotte City Council approves extra $20 million to fund affordable housing projects. The Charlotte City Council voted to shell out over $20 million to help existing affordable housing developments. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte at McDonald’s. A path of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Restaurant Makes Esquire’s Best New Restaurants in America

Nothing like some good eating! Around this time of year, we are either traveling to visit family or having family visit us. Either way, you always want to take your friends and family to great places when they come to town. Well, we may have found a great restaurant for you to start with that made a new best list. Supperland recently made Esquire’s list of the best new restaurants in 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Sunday Outlook: Rain moves out, temps approach 70 around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A rainy start gives way to sunshine later!. Showers are around this morning, bringing some wet roads, but the front is fast. Showers last until about noon before clearing. So, Panthers tailgates will be wet, but rain starts to clear for kickoff. We...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Eater

Where to Eat at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

It’s the holiday travel season, and if you’re traveling through the Carolinas, there’s a good chance that you’ll pass through the Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) — it’s the one with all those rocking chairs. Airport Council International ranks CLT No. 6 in passenger traffic, and all those travelers need to eat and drink somewhere. Eater presents this dining guide to the 13 most promising places to grab food and drinks at CLT.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy