wccbcharlotte.com
Nonprofit Surprises Charlotte Woman With New Wheelchair Van
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A local Charlotte woman got the gift of a lifetime on this Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday, celebrated the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a day that encourages people to give back however they can. For the local nonprofit “All Things Possible,” that meant surprising Leandra Blackmon with...
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Digital Coupon Controversy
CHARLOTTE, NC — A coalition of consumer groups is now asking supermarkets to stop offering digital-only coupons. WCCB John Matarese explains why so many seniors were unable to get great turkey deals last week, as they struggle to use smartphone apps.
charlottemagazine.com
2022 Charlottean of the Year: Lisa Brooks
Lisa Brooks will tell you she makes the best low country shrimp and grits on the East Coast, and she’s gotten marriage proposals over her Southern marinated filet mignon. “You don’t even need a steak knife,” she says with a grin. “It’s the best. Sorry, it just is.”
WFAE.org
Worm Wars: Charlotte's cankerworms are nearly gone, but tree bands are still going up
If you're new to Charlotte, let's catch you up on an unusual holiday tradition that takes place around this time of year, but seems to be declining. It's called cankerworm banding. Every year around Thanksgiving, many of us buy rolls of plastic and insulation, wrap them around tree trunks, then coat the plastic with sticky, resiny-smelling goop.
wccbcharlotte.com
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Big Surprise For Local Nonprofit
LOS ANGELES, CA. – WCCB nominated For The Struggle, run by Charlotte attorney Alesha Brown, for the “Good Neighbor of the Year” segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kelly then flew Alesha and WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty out to Los Angeles to tape a segment about the nonprofit. Kelly said, “I gotta ask, because you’ve probably covered so many stories in your community. So what stuck out about this organization?” Morgan replied, “Oh my gosh, what Alesha is doing in Charlotte is incredible.”
This Is The Best Cake Shop In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
wccbcharlotte.com
Rezoning Of Dilworth Neighborhood Bar Has Customers Concerned About Future
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday afternoon, Dilworth Neighborhood Grille saw its fair share of patriotic soccer fans. “I love it. This place is home base for a lot of teams,” said customer Seth Amott. About 600 people packed the bar to watch a tie between America and England.
WBTV
Here’s how you can continue supporting the families of Myers and Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A week following a fatal helicopter crash that took the lives of WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, support continues to pour in from all over the Charlotte community and beyond for each of the victim’s families. You can help donate to each...
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of North Carolina but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to The Garden Christmas Lights Display at the beautiful Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden. Keep reading to learn more.
travelexperta.com
Some of Our Favorite Things to Do in Charlotte, North Carolina
Whether you are looking for outdoor adventure, sports, shopping, brewery experiences, unique culinary, or just family fun, Charlotte’s got it going on.Eight things that you can do when you travel to Charlotte, North Carolina.Take a look at these Things to Do in Charlotte, NC. The Huffington Post called Charlotte...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Tomlin Mill One Stop to offer gas for $1.76 a gallon at customer appreciation event
Local 76® gas station will host a customer appreciation event on Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the 1025 Tomlin Mill Road location in Statesville. The occasion will offer Top Tier regular unleaded fuel for $1.76 per gallon from 1-4 p.m. for drivers who have downloaded the My 76® App.
wccbcharlotte.com
Ice Skating Is Back At The Whitewater Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bundle up and get ready for chilly gliding at the Whitewater Center. Every fall the upper pond of the Whitewater center is transformed into a skating rink that is out of this world. The Whitewater Center’s ice rink consists of over 24,000 sq. ft. of unique...
Larry Sprinkle safe after car he was in catches fire at Belmont Christmas Parade
BELMONT, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte's weather forecaster Larry Sprinkle is safe after a car caught fire at the Belmont Christmas Parade, Belmont Police confirmed. Sprinkle has been riding in the same car with the same driver in the same parade for a decade now, so this incident was quite shocking to him.
WBTV
Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
Charlotte City Council approves extra $20 million to fund affordable housing projects. The Charlotte City Council voted to shell out over $20 million to help existing affordable housing developments. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte at McDonald’s. A path of...
Giving Tuesday: Local nonprofit helps people get back on their feet
CHARLOTTE — This Giving Tuesday, community organizations across the country are hoping for financial donations to help their causes. Organizations like the Harvest Center in Charlotte give people without homes a place to stay, and resources like FACET, Faith in Action Community and Educational Transition, help after that. The...
kiss951.com
Charlotte Restaurant Makes Esquire’s Best New Restaurants in America
Nothing like some good eating! Around this time of year, we are either traveling to visit family or having family visit us. Either way, you always want to take your friends and family to great places when they come to town. Well, we may have found a great restaurant for you to start with that made a new best list. Supperland recently made Esquire’s list of the best new restaurants in 2022.
Neighbors concerned for wildlife being impaled while hopping fences in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Some neighbors in south Charlotte are upset with their homeowner’s association after spiked fences were installed because they say they’re causing harm to wildlife in the area. Channel 9 reporter Almiya White spoke with residents about one incident over the weekend that raised alarms. Sue...
qcnews.com
Sunday Outlook: Rain moves out, temps approach 70 around Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A rainy start gives way to sunshine later!. Showers are around this morning, bringing some wet roads, but the front is fast. Showers last until about noon before clearing. So, Panthers tailgates will be wet, but rain starts to clear for kickoff. We...
Eater
Where to Eat at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
It’s the holiday travel season, and if you’re traveling through the Carolinas, there’s a good chance that you’ll pass through the Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) — it’s the one with all those rocking chairs. Airport Council International ranks CLT No. 6 in passenger traffic, and all those travelers need to eat and drink somewhere. Eater presents this dining guide to the 13 most promising places to grab food and drinks at CLT.
