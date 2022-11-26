ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Staten Island Advance

MLB Hot Stove: Astros upgrade ‘absolutely kills’ Yankees; Aaron Judge, Xander Bogaerts, Justin Verlander updates

The Houston Astros beat up on the Yankees again in the 2022 regular season, then they knocked them out of the playoffs again on their way to winning another World Series. And now while the Yankees wait for free agent Aaron Judge to decide whether he’s returning or leaving after a 62-homer season, the Astros already have hit an offseason home run.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

After Jose Abreu signing, Houston Astros send message to MLB foes

At the Tuesday press conference where the Houston Astros introduced their biggest acquisition of the offseason so far, owner Jim Crane made it very clear that the addition of Jose Abreu was not the end of Houston’s offseason to-do list. Houston Astros send warning shot to rest of MLB...
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023

The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Two Red Sox Free Agents Reportedly On Precipice Of Signing New Deals

The Boston Red Sox could receive some answers that help shape their offseason this week with a pair of players from the 2022 roster set to make decisions in the coming days. Markets for both right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm are heating up according to WEEI's Rob Bradford on Sunday. There is a "good chance" at least one of those two will be signed prior to Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings, which kicks off Dec. 4.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

NFL exec predicts where Odell Beckham Jr. will sign

Odell Beckham Jr. is scheduled to meet with at least three teams before finally making his free agent decision, but one executive who is familiar with the situation believes the star wide receiver may have already made up his mind. Beckham appears to be deciding between three teams — the...
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Astros Finalize Deal with Former AL MVP Jose Abreu

The rich just seem to get richer as the world champions add yet another potent bat to the lineup. Jose Abreu has reached a deal with the Houston Astros that is set to keep him in Texas for the next three seasons. The former American League MVP inked a three-year, $58.5 million contract on Monday and was introduced in an Astros’ press conference this morning.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Ex-Yankees Reliever Getting Plenty of Interest in Free Agency

More than 10 different teams are interested in signing free agent reliever Tommy Kahnle this offseason, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Kahnle, 33, had a resurgent finish to the 2022 season with the Dodgers, posting a 1.04 ERA over 8.2 innings in September with nine strikeouts. The...
NEW YORK STATE
IBWAA

The Importance Of Martin Maldonado

We look back at the situation surrounding the Houston Astros catcher, Martin Maldonado, this past year and the impact he had on the team.Photo byWikimedia Commons. For the second straight season, Martin Maldonado could not even break the Mendoza line. Under normal circumstances, that would be embarrassing, and at best, mean a ticket to the bench. Instead, it was good enough to be the starting catcher in the World Series for the second straight year.
HOUSTON, TX

