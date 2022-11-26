Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022: Germany players reportedly invite wives and girlfriends to Qatar resort
German players got to spend some time with their wives and girlfriends in Qatar while they try to make it out of the World Cup group stage and into the knockout round.
Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.
This is the side of the World Cup that Qatar would prefer you ignore
It is one of the regular moments of harsh reality that takes you out of the illusion that is this World Cup. As the taxi driver drops the group off, there is a sudden plea. It is not for a five-star rating.“Can you give me a tip please?”, he asks. “I have no money to eat.”The driver, of south Asian descent, sends almost everything he earns back to his family. This is supposed to be the long-awaited period when such workers can generate income due to the number of visitors to Qatar but here is another who is just starving.Anyone...
Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup
Canada‘s dream of FIFA World Cup glory has come to a close. After Canadian Alphonso Davies scored the fastest goal (so far) in this World Cup, the odds quickly turned in Croatia‘s favor and stayed that way until the final whistle. Once the 2018 World Cup runners-up netted their first goal after 35 minutes of nervy play, Read more... The post Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FIFA Rules That Cristiano Ronaldo Did NOT Touch The Ball As Portugal's First Goal In Win Over Uruguay Is Given To Bruno Fernandes
Ronaldo celebrated as if he had scored himself and was therefore given the goal by the stadium announcer. FIFA initially agreed but later ruled otherwise.
Watch: Japan goalkeeper makes unbelievable error to concede Costa Rica's first World Cup 2022 shot on target
World Cup 2022's dullest game bursts into life with Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda gifting a goal to a Costa Rica defender… it wasn't exactly coming, either
USA Screwed as Tim Weah Goal is Disallowed For Offsides Against Iran
Tim Weah's goal was disallowed for offsides.
The quickest goal in World Cup history? Alphonso Davies scores after just 67 seconds
How the Canadian's goal against Croatia compares to other rapid goals in World Cup history
(Video) Mexico and Argentina fans involved in brutal fight inside stadium during World Cup clash
Mexico and Argentina fans were involved in a brutal fight inside the stadium during their World Cup clash. Mexico against Argentina was always going to be a fiery affair on the pitch. Lionel Messi stole the headlines after scoring his eighth World Cup goal to give Argentina the lead, with Enzo Fernandez sealing the game late on.
Pulisic goal enough for USA win over Iran to advance to World Cup knockout stage
DOHA, Qatar (WCMH) — A 38th minute goal by Christian Pulisic was enough for the United States men’s soccer team to beat Iran 1-0 to advance to the FIFA World Cup knockout round. The victory for the Americans at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha clinched a second-place finish in Group B, setting up a Round […]
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz demands resignation from Jurgen Klinsmann on Twitter
The World Cup punditry rarely fails to upset someone, but it is equally occasional that a national team coach responds directly to criticism on social media. Yet that was the case for Carlos Queiroz, as he demanded Jurgen Klinsmann quit his job after what he described as ‘prejudiced’ comments.
Lionel Messi expected to resist joining MLS club Inter Miami and stay in European football until at least 2024
Lionel Messi is expected to stay in European football at least until 2024, despite reports he is close to agreeing a deal to join MLS club Inter Miami next year. Sky Sports News has been told that Messi is not close to a new agreement with any club - including his current team Paris Saint-Germain, who want to keep him beyond his current deal which expires in 2023.
David Beckham Congratulates Gregg Berhalter After USMNT Tops Iran
Tuesday’s advancement comes after the team was unable to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner
It took until the 83rd minute but Brazil became the second team to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They did it with a late goal by Casemiro to take a 1-0 victory over Switzerland. The entire game was rather back and forth. Each team had their moments of dominance. Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Exclusive: World Cup soccer fans stopped by security officials for wearing rainbow-colored items
The World Cup is well underway in Qatar, but issues surrounding LGBTQ+ rights for the Gulf state, world soccer governing body FIFA, teams and fans just won't go away.
World Cup TV pundit under fire for disparaging Qatari attire
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Germany forward Sandro Wagner is under fire for a disparaging remark he made about Qatari men’s traditional attire while commentating for TV during Germany and Spain’s World Cup match on Sunday. Wagner was commentating on the teams’ 1-1 draw for German broadcaster...
Watch: Vincent Aboubakar scores outrageous lob for Cameroon
Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar just scored the most ridiculous chip of World Cup 2022
Broadcaster Under Fire For Offensive Remark At World Cup
Germany broadcaster Sandro Wagner is facing scrutiny for an insensitive comment regarding the Qatari men's traditional attire during the World Cup. While calling Sunday's 1-1 draw between Germany and Spain for German network ZDF, Wagner referred to thawbs as "Qatari bathrobes." Wagner said he thought one section of Al Bayt...
Qatar's migrant workers enjoy World Cup on the cheap
Shafeeq Saqafi paid $3 for the Argentina shirt he proudly wore when he sat with 15,000 other migrant workers in a hidden corner of Doha to watch Lionel Messi's side salvage their World Cup. Many, like Saqafi, wear Argentina shirts.
