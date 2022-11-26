Tyson Fury believes his father John should have a bare knuckle boxing match against Jake Paul. It’s no secret that Jake Paul isn’t a well-liked man within the Fury family. His main rival, of course, being Tommy Fury. The two haven’t fought yet but after John Fury took his shirt off and threatened Jake during their last interaction, we’d say negotiations are progressing – or, at least, they should be.

