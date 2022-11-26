Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez On Crawford-Spence: Terence Is F------ Up His Money Due To His Pride
Teofimo Lopez Jr. enjoyed the first major breakout of his career on Dec. 14, 2019 as the co-feature to a Terence Crawford fight, knocking out Richard Commey to win the 135-pound IBF championship title. The event was broadcast on ESPN immediately following the NCAA Heisman Trophy presentation. Fast forward three...
Tyson Fury suggests his father and Jake Paul should have a bare knuckle boxing fight: “I think my dad would rip his heart out and feed it to him”
Tyson Fury believes his father John should have a bare knuckle boxing match against Jake Paul. It’s no secret that Jake Paul isn’t a well-liked man within the Fury family. His main rival, of course, being Tommy Fury. The two haven’t fought yet but after John Fury took his shirt off and threatened Jake during their last interaction, we’d say negotiations are progressing – or, at least, they should be.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua talks Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora
By Jim Calfa: Anthony Joshua says it’s not going to be an easy night at the office for Tyson Fury this Saturday night when he defends his WBC heavyweight title against Derek Chisora in their long-awaited trilogy match on BT Box Office PPV and ESPN+ at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London.
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he would never betray retirement promise to his mother
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is explaining why he would never betray the retirement promise he made to his mother. ‘The Eagle’ (29-0 MMA) last fought in the UFC in October of 2020, defeating Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) at UFC 254. Following the victory, after being presented with the belt, Khabib laid his gloves down in the center of the Octagon, a traditional gesture indicating retirement from the sport.
worldboxingnews.net
Danny Williams further ruins Mike Tyson KO legacy with 32nd loss
British heavyweight Danny Williams fought for the 86th time earlier this month, a far cry from his legacy of defeating the great Mike Tyson. Tyson went down in a shocking upset in 2004. However, Williams has been on the path to oblivion since then. Defeating a shell of Mike Tyson...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo warns Terence Crawford: “Don’t call my name unless you’re ready to fight”
By Brian Webber: Jermell Charlo warned Terence Crawford today not to mention his name unless he’s ready to fight. The undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) took reacted with anger to Crawford, saying this week that he’s not on his nor Errol Spence’s level. Charlo...
Chael Sonnen admits he would put his money on Jon Jones in any form of combat sports: “I’d bet on Jon in anything”
Chael Sonnen is admitting he would put his money on Jon Jones in any form of combat sports. Jones and Sonnen have a history together, they coached a season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ and also got in the Octagon in a light heavyweight battle at UFC 159 back in April of 2013. It was Jones (26-1 MMA) who would defeat Sonnen (31-17 MMA) via knockout at 4:33 of the first round.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury-Chisora 3: “Pension plan for Chisora before he retires” – Teddy Atlas
By Craig Daly: Teddy Atlas sees this Saturday’s headliner as a “pension plan” for Derek Chisora in being given a title shot against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Atlas feels that the 38-year-old warhorse Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) has earned...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn criticizes fans for saying Whyte vs. Franklin was a robbery
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn’s tea kettle was boiling over last Saturday night following his fighter Dillian Whyte’s controversial 12 round majority decision win over American Jermaine Franklin at the OVO Arena in London, England. (Photo credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing) For the many fans that viewed the...
BoxingNews24.com
Fury – Chisora 3 live on ESPN+ & BT Sport this Saturday
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against #14 WBC Derek Chisora in a trilogy match on December 3rd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England live on ESPN+ and BT Sport in UK. In the eyes of many fans, this fight is an abomination,...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury – Derek Chisora: Full Card Details, How To Watch
FIVE DAYS TO go until it is Tyson Fury time again, when the Gypsy King will rock up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on his old rival Derek Chisora for the WBC world heavyweight championship. There is heavyweight action at the double, because the WBA champion, the hulking...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury responds to Derek Chisora fight critics
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury lashed out at the critics of his fight against journeyman Derek Chisora today, basically saying that they shouldn’t criticize his title defense unless they’ve battled for a world title and punched in the face. WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) is hyper-sensitive...
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira lost three times to the same fighter: ‘If I fought him again, I think I’d lose’
Alex Pereira has beaten Israel Adesanya three times: twice in kickboxing, and now once in mixed martial arts (MMA) to take Adesanya’s Middleweight title (watch it). Many people believe the Brazilian kickboxer just has Adesanya’s number, and “Poatan” agrees ... because he also has a nemesis who happens to have his number as well.
BoxingNews24.com
Williamson vs. Kelly: Start Time, Date, TV Channels
The British Super Welterweight title bout will be decided this Friday December 2 on ‘Judgement Night’ in Newcastle when Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1) looks to dethrone current champion Troy Williamson (19-0-1) at the Utilita Arena, live on Channel 5. Kelly holds the WBO International Super Welterweight title...
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford confirms he’s getting $10M for Avanesyan fight on Dec.10th
By Adam Baskin: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford has confirmed that he’ll get $10 million by BLK Prime to defend his WBO welterweight title against David Avanesyan on pay-per-view on December 10th at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Crawford, who recently turned 35 years old, revealed that...
Paddy Pimblett doesn’t buy into Jake Paul’s boxing success after watching recent footage: “I think his fights are fixed”
Rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett is under the impression that Jake Paul’s boxing fights are fixed after watching footage of his bout against Anderson Silva. Pimblett is all set to make his pay-per-view debut against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on December 10th. Pimblett and Gordon will meet in the co-main event.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury says he’ll slap Usyk for calling him a drunk if he’s at ringside Saturday
By Jack Tiernan: Tyson Fury says he might give Oleksandr Usyk a slap in the mouth if he attends his fight against Derek Chisora this Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. With Usyk’s faster hand speed and slickness, it might be a mistake for Fury to give him...
