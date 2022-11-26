Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Several departments battling massive house fire on Tyler’s west side
In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Emergency crews respond to fire at historic Ramey House in Tyler. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:00 AM...
House fire on Tyler’s west side displaces 3 people Tuesday night
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters worked together Tuesday night to put out a large house fire in Tyler. The fire destroyed a home in the 9200 block of Lakeshore Drive. According to Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth, a homeowner heard a noise upstairs at around 8:07, went to see what it was, and saw a fire. The residents were able to get out safely. No one was injured, including firefighters.
Rollover wreck on Loop 323 and Kinsey Drive
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Department responded to a wreck at the intersection of Kinsey Drive and Loop 323 on Tuesday. A GMC was completely turned over on its back near the Discount Tire. A firetruck and ambulance were also at the scene. The wreck was called into police as a pin-in accident […]
SL 500, SH7 East Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash
November 29, 2022 - The intersection of State Highway 7 (SH7) East and SL 500 was the scene of a two-vehicle crash November 23, 2022. According to Center Police Officer Jerry Payne, at 6:34pm a white 2023 Kia K5 driven by Jayden Lotz, 18, with a 17-year-old female passenger was traveling south on SL 500 when he pulled into the right turning lane alongside an 18-wheeler which was stopped at the intersection with SH 7.
Logging Truck Rollover on FM 768
First responders are on the scene of a single logging truck rollover on FM 768 approximately one mile North of the Rusk city limits. Police and sheriff's department directing traffic. Use caution if in the area or seek another route.
WebXtra: City of Longview faces challenge in addressing Green Street overpass
3-year-old Canton girl named 2023 CMN hospitals “Miracle Child”. A three-year-old girl from Canton has been named the 2023 Children’s Miracle Network hospitals “Miracle Child.”. KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F Updated: 51 minutes ago. |. Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. SFA Board...
Tornado warnings canceled for East Texas counties
There is a risk for a few strong to severe storms in East Texas Tuesday afternoon into the early evening. Tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds will be possible in any isolated supercells that can develop. Overview. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in an Enhanced Risk (Level 3...
Officials search for missing Rusk County teen
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday. Autumn Theiss has blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs 120 pounds and she is 5'3". She told her mom that she was on her way home but she never arrived, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.
Bascom Was Named After The Tyler, Texas Road She Was Found Abandoned On
Every dog deserves a loving home. They are pretty dependent upon us for their welfare, health, and nutritional needs. Dogs shouldn't be left out to wander city streets or county roads, much less be left abandoned along a county road. That seems to be the case for what happened to this beautiful girl. She was found wandering along Bascom Road in Tyler.
This Busy Tyler, TX Road Makes The Most Congested Roads In Texas List
If you drive down this roadway everyday then surely you won't find this news not at all surprising nor shocking. When I first moved to Tyler I'm not gonna lie to you, I LOATHED driving down this roadway because I'm not a big fan of traffic. Its especially hectic at the times of day that folks like to move around a lot like during lunch or dinner since most of the casual dining options are along this roadway.
Henderson County boy dies in carbon monoxide filled home, 3 others in the hospital
A Henderson County boy is dead and two younger children are in a Fort Worth hospital after they were found unconscious at a Gun Barrel City home filled with carbon monoxide.
Officer Involved Shooting In Longview
Sunday night around 9:00, an off-duty Kilgore Police Officer checked vehicles in the Hospitality Health ER parking lot on McCann Road in Longview, part of a 12-hour shift. Reportedly, an unidentified man confronted him and asked for his name before pulling a weapon from his pocket. They struggled, and the officer used his gun to stop the aggression. Unfortunately, they pronounced the suspect a short time later. The unidentified officer was not injured and is on administrative leave. The suspect had been in the parking lot for several hours before the incident.
Yantis Man Killed In One-Vehicle Crash on FM 514 In Wood County
A 47-year-old Yantis man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on FM 514 in Wood County Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, according to Texas Department of Public Safety reports. Darryl Johnson was traveling west in a 2006 Honda Pilot on FM 154 west, five miles east of Yantis, at 8:20 a.m. the day before Thanksgiving. He failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to the right, striking a tree in the wet, rainy conditions Wednesday morning, according to the preliminary crash report by DPS Trooper Gary Hayes, assigned to the Emory area.
$1000 reward for information on who illegally dumped a white-tailed buck in Henderson County
CROSS ROADS, Texas (KETK) – Operation Game Thief is asking for the public’s help finding whoever illegally dumped a white-tailed buck on the side of County Road 1311 in Henderson County near Cross Roads. Operation Game Thief is a nonprofit that works with Texas Parks and Wildlife. They said the white-tailed buck was dumped there illegally […]
Frankston man pleads guilty to 2018 robbery of Tyler gas station
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. The board elected to join the University of Texas system. Houston man gets deferred adjudication for Tyler catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 4 hours ago. Kennedy Watkins made the plea in the courtroom of Judge Jack Skeen Jr. Tuesday. Skeen gave...
Winnsboro ISD ‘meat lab’ set to open in 2023
WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — The Winnsboro ISD School Board approved a quote to begin construction the WISD meat lab in their November meeting. The new facility is set to cost $3,484,291, which was quoted by C.R. Crawford Construction, according to WISD. Once construction is complete, WISD will start offering meat processing classes in the “state-of-the-art […]
15 Felony Arrests Made In Smith & Gregg Co. This Thanksgiving Weekend
Thanksgiving is a time for family gatherings, telling each other what you are thankful for and appreciative of, and catching up on reliving past family events. It's also a weekend of gluttony, football, putting up the Christmas decorations and going shopping for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday too. Hopefully, you got to do at least a little bit of that this past weekend and you had a peaceful and relaxing Thanksgiving weekend.
Hospitality Health E-R shooting in Longview
The Mauna Loa volcano on the island of Hawaii began erupting on Sunday at approximately 11:30 p.m. This massive miniature train project has been a passion for the host, George Ellis, and many pieces of the nine-section railroad town were his toys when he was a child.
Tyler, TX Woman Shares Why People Need to Respect Walmart Employees
Recently, a woman I know named Elisha who lives in Tyler, Texas posted online as to why she feels strongly that people need to show respect for the people who work at our East Texas Walmart locations. Even before I dug in and read more of her post, I was...
