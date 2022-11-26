Sunday night around 9:00, an off-duty Kilgore Police Officer checked vehicles in the Hospitality Health ER parking lot on McCann Road in Longview, part of a 12-hour shift. Reportedly, an unidentified man confronted him and asked for his name before pulling a weapon from his pocket. They struggled, and the officer used his gun to stop the aggression. Unfortunately, they pronounced the suspect a short time later. The unidentified officer was not injured and is on administrative leave. The suspect had been in the parking lot for several hours before the incident.

