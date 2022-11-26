Conor McGregor calls out former teammate over multi-million Proper 12 whiskey lawsuit: ‘Artem is a rat!’

Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
USADA suggests Conor McGregor is ‘not applicable’ for six month testing exemption
Will Conor McGregor be able to return to action in the UFC without spending six months in the USADA testing pool? It’s a hot question that’s being asked by everyone ever since we realized “The Notorious” hasn’t been getting drug tested since he broke his leg back in July 2021.
MMAmania.com
Anthony Smith unimpressed with Conor McGregor’s ‘freakout:’ ‘Different rules apply to him’
Over the weekend, Conor McGregor ripped into Anthony Smith over “Lionheart’s” criticism of McGregor’s United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) situation. Now, Smith is firing back at “The Notorious,” albeit in a much more reasonable manner. “It bothers the f— out of me that he...
MMAmania.com
Video: Kayla Harrison’s manager accused of cheating during first-ever loss: ‘I will go to war’
Kayla Harrison tasted defeat for the very first time in mixed martial arts (MMA) this past weekend (Nov. 25, 2022), dropping a hard-fought decision (and $1 million) to familiar foe, Larissa Pacheco (watch highlights). Meanwhile, her manager, Ali Abdelaziz, apparently also suffered an “L” of his own just outside the...
MMAmania.com
BKFC using Triller payout to sign ‘every single free agent that comes to market,’ including Nate Diaz and Tyson Fury
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) recently signed a deal with Triller which is expected to provide “more assets, more resources, and more possibilities” for promotion president David Feldman. And once that check clears, expect BKFC matchmakers to be targeting every single free agent on the combat sports market.
MMAmania.com
Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why UFC retirement promise is so important: ‘Mother, for me, is everything’
Khabib Nurmagomedov is never returning to active mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. UFC’s former Lightweight champion and controversial G.O.A.T. candidate has made that abundantly clear since he retired from the sport under his mother’s advice back in Oct. 2020 (watch it). Since then, he’s also admitted that his fire for the sport has diminished, but when push comes to shove, he can always fall back on the promise to his mother. No one is going to pressure him too much when he is respecting the wishes of the family matriarch, right?
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Francis Ngannou’s coach beg him to pull out of UFC 270: ‘These motherf—ers don’t give a f— about you’
Francis Ngannou has been sharing videos on YouTube for the past year detailing the slow and arduous process of rehabbing his surgically-repaired knee. But, now he’s taken things up a notch, sharing video footage leading up to his Jan. 2022 fight against Ciryl Gane as his team tried to get him to pull out of the fight.
MMAmania.com
Paddy Pimblett: Jake Paul ‘actually not that bad’ ... but his fights are ‘fixed’
Jake Paul might have to do something drastic to get everyone to believe in his legitimacy as a boxer. Starting his professional career in 2020, Paul has won his first six bouts with his opponent's difficulty gradually increasing. Despite that, rising Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett, isn’t convinced that there isn’t some foul play at hand.
MMAmania.com
Belal Muhammad has a problem with Kamaru Usman title shot: ‘You lost, you don’t get the rematch’
Belal Muhammad wants fans to “Remember the Name” (and UFC to forget the rematch). The promotion is expected to rubber stamp an immediate do-over between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards for some point in early 2023, giving “The Nigerian Nightmare” a chance to reclaim his crown after getting slept by “Rocky” at UFC 278 last August.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Khamzat denies ducking Alex Pereira: ‘fake belt, fake coach, fake fighter’
The Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev beef is really starting to thrive. Though Chimaev remains somewhat committed to the Welterweight title, the Chechen wrestler has flirted at a Middleweight title run too. Since his ability to make 170 lbs. is in question, that’s become a more likely option for Chimaev, particularly since the division is helmed by a pair of elite kickboxers.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul bets UFC 282’s Paddy Pimblett $1 million to spar following fight-fixing allegations
Paddy Pimblett recently gave Jake Paul a back-handed compliment, claiming that even though “Problem Child” has proven himself to be a legitimate pugilist, his fights seem to be rigged in his favor. “The Baddy” insisted that Paul’s recent victory over Anderson Silva was fixed because the knockdown blow that Paul delivered on “The Spider,” in his view, didn’t land clean (watch it).
MMAmania.com
PFL’s $1 million man, Brendan Loughnane, fires back at ‘salty’ UFC veteran upset over his smaller paycheck
Brenda Loughnane capped off his stellar 2022 run inside the Professional Fighters League (PFL) Smart Cage this past weekend (Fri., Nov. 25, 2022), defeating Bubba Jenkins via fourth round technical knockout to capture the Featherweight title (watch highlights) and the whopping $1 million payday attached to it. This year alone,...
MMAmania.com
Video: Former UFC champ gets giant face tattoo, Instagram baffled
Cody Garbrandt now has permanent sideburns. The former UFC bantamweight champion recently unveiled his new ink on Instagram, completed by talented tattoo artist Sarah Lo, but a majority of his followers were baffled by the significance of the addition, as well as its unusual location. Here’s a sample:. —Ear...
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out
Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five round war.
MMAmania.com
Larissa Pachecho rips MMA trolls who called her a man: ‘I don’t wear girly clothes ... get used to it’
Larissa Pacheco isn't going to sit around and let idiotic mixed martial arts (MMA) fans make fun of her appearance, especially after the biggest night of her life. Pacheco exacted revenge on Kayla Harrison at the PFL 2022 Championships on Nov. 25, 2022, inside the Hulu Theater in New York City, winning via a unanimous decision to collect PFL’s Lightweight title and a $1 million payout (watch highlights here).
MMAmania.com
Highlights: Watch Raul Rosas Jr’s brother score 12-second knockout, shoot his ‘Contender Series’ shot for 2023
There might be two Rosas brothers in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2023. Last weekend (Nov. 19, 2022) at Bear Fight FC 16 in California, Jessie Rosas — older brother of 17-year-old Octagon wunderkind Raul Rosas Jr. — knocked out Raymond Smith in just 12 seconds. It was a hectic 12 seconds, though, as Rosas landed a head kick followed by a punch and then some ground-and-pound until the referee stepped in.
MMAmania.com
Jorge Masvidal not interested in ‘killing’ Michael Chandler - ‘It does nothing for my career’
Michael Chandler’s stock keeps mooning despite not having the best track record thus far inside the Octagon. That’s in large part to his exciting style, which has made him an instant fan-favorite since crossing over from Bellator MMA. With a record of 2-3, Chandler still sits pretty as...
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz now officially a free agent, removed from UFC roster
Nate Diaz can now make his next move. MMA Fighting confirmed today (Tues., Nov. 29, 2022) via Diaz’s representative, Zach Rosenfield, that the one-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight title challenger and winner of The Ultimate Fighter 5 (TUF) is now officially free from his UFC contract. Diaz fought...
MMAmania.com
Aspen Ladd buries Kayla Harrison, Larissa Pacheco after PFL win — ‘Their resumes are nothing compared to people I fought’
Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison put on a wild, back-and-forth lightweight main event in the PFL 2022 Championship Finals last Fri. night in New York City, with the Brazilian scoring a $1 million upset over the once-beaten Olympian. More on that turn of events right here. Elsewhere on the card,...
MMAmania.com
Jiri Prochazka is ‘grateful’ for opportunity to show he’s ‘best of the best’ after relinquishing title
The mixed martial arts (MMA) world was stunned last week when it was announced that Jiri Prochazka had injured his shoulder and was out of his UFC 281 title fight against Glover Teixeira next month. Not only would Prochazka not be competing, he had apparently decided to relinquish the 205-pound title, too.
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya ‘gun to my head’ believes Alex Volkanovski defeats Islam Makhachev: ‘The man’s different’
2023 will start with an early bang between two of mixed martial arts’ (MMA) most impressive champions. Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight titlist, Alexander Volkanovki, is set to return to the Lightweight division where he’ll challenge new titleholder, Islam Makhachev, at UFC 284 on Feb. 11, 2023, in Perth, Australia. Despite Makhachev becoming champion as recently as Oct. 2022, the dominant Dagestani finds himself as a decent favorite over “The Great.”
Comments / 0