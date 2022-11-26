Watch Live: HBCU Gameday Classic

The first ever HBCU Gameday Classic tips off from the campus of Lincoln University on Saturday Nov. 26 at 2pm. Bluefield State and Cheyney University will play in the first of two afternoon games. The action follows with host Lincoln University (PA) playing the University of D.C.

Charles Ward and Duane Walker will be on the broadcast live from Lincoln. As an added bonus for viewers, Tolly Carr and Eric Slaughter will anchor pregame and halftime shows from the HBCU Gameday Studio in Atlanta. The studio show will keep viewers up to date on HBCU football and basketball scores from around the country during the broadcast.

Saturday’s broadcast can be seen live on YouTube and here at hbcugameday.com.

