Somerset County, PA

Somerset County Sunoco robbed, police searching for suspects

By Aaron Marrie
 3 days ago

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a Sunoco Gas Station Friday night.

In a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, they said the Sunoco Gas Station, located on the 10,000 block of Somerset Pike in Lincoln Township was robbed by two men around 8:40 p.m.

Troopers said that one of the suspects, who was a white man approximately 5’8″ – 5’10” and between 160-200 pounds jumped the counter, shoved an employee, and grabbed a money bag with an unknown amount of money inside. Police said he was wearing all dark clothing with dark shoes, gloves and a mask.

The second suspect was reportedly the lookout man and stayed outside of the gas station. Police described him as another white man approximately 5’6″ – 5’10” wearing a white hat and dark coat with a yellow mixed in.

Police said after the first suspect retrieved the money back, he and the other man took off on foot towards State Route 601.

State Police advised that there is no threat or immediate concern to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tropper Haberl Somerset Criminal Investigation Unit at 814-445-4104.

