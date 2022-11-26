ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Uiagalelei-Williams connection extends Clemson's lead over Gamecocks

By Abigail Angalet
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2livv5_0jORK3pZ00

After the Gamecocks closed in on the Tigers lead to just two points with a touchdown drive midway through the second quarter, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei connected with freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams to give Clemson the 23-14 lead.

Clemson’s passing game came alive in the Tigers first passing touchdown of the day, where Brandon Streeter’s offense saw 60 yards passing.

The Tiger’s third trip to the end zone elapsed in five plays for 75 yards in 2:10.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

'It’s not acceptable'

Monday was certainly difficult for the Clemson football team when it reconvened and got back to work following last Saturday’s loss to South Carolina. “Yesterday was a tough day,” head coach Dabo (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy