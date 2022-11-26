Uiagalelei-Williams connection extends Clemson's lead over Gamecocks

After the Gamecocks closed in on the Tigers lead to just two points with a touchdown drive midway through the second quarter, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei connected with freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams to give Clemson the 23-14 lead.

Clemson’s passing game came alive in the Tigers first passing touchdown of the day, where Brandon Streeter’s offense saw 60 yards passing.

The Tiger’s third trip to the end zone elapsed in five plays for 75 yards in 2:10.