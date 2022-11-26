Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Recent arrest made for Assault/Causing Bodily Injury and Resisting
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Friday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the area of Hall St. and Gifford St. regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they located 27-year-old Gilberto Ramirez...
KWTX
Two arrested in narcotics trafficking operation in Hill County
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Two Hill County residents have been arrested for narcotics trafficking by the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office Friday after a month’s long investigation into a narcotics trafficking operation. Investigators at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 25 met on an active narcotics transaction in the parking lot...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Grand Jury November 2022 Indictments
During the November 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 10 true bills were returned against 10 people. Carl Lee Tomlinson: Possession of a controlled substance. George Lee Bishop: Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Camron Lee Creek: Possession of a controlled substance. Jamie Santana Martinez: Unauthorized use of...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 28
On Monday, November 21, at approximately 8:23 a.m., Deputy Rita Duaine received a theft call, which was handled by public service. A complainant requested options on dealing with her most recent evicted tenant damaging the residence and stealing home appliance. Information was gathered and a report was made. On Tuesday,...
40-year-old West Texas man dies in overturned vehicle crash while traveling through Eastland County Thanksgiving morning
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 40-year-old Denver City, Texas man was killed while traveling on I-20 near Ranger Thanksgiving morning. In a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 27-year-old driver and his passenger, Guadalupe Ariza, 40, both of Denver City, were traveling east down I-20 in a 2007 Chevrolet […]
Lake Worth woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run
Lake Worth police now have a woman locked up, accused in a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend. Saturday, Andrea Hendrickson was run down and killed on Boat Club Road.
GALLERY: Semi truck crashes, catches fire along Highway 36 through Rising Star
RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you typically take Highway 36 through Rising Star on your morning commute, you likely had to find another route Wednesday morning due to a semi crash. According to a Facebook post from Rising Star Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), its crews, as well as crews from Sipe Springs VFD were […]
Wife of Texas man killed by police in Arizona settles wrongful death suit
PHOENIX (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The widow of an unarmed Texas man fatally shot by police outside his suburban Phoenix hotel room in 2016 has agreed to settle her wrongful death lawsuit.A notice of settlement filed Tuesday in federal court in Arizona shows that Laney Sweet, the wife of Daniel Shaver, and her two children will receive $8 million from the city of Mesa.A probate court has approved the settlement's terms and appointed a temporary conservator.In exchange, all of Sweet's legal claims will be dismissed with prejudice.In a statement released by her attorneys, Sweet acknowledged the settlement will help her family financially. But...
Weatherford police looking for suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'
WEATHERFORD, Texas — Police in Weatherford are looking for a man they say is wanted for multiple felony warrants. The department posted about Marco Oslando Guerra on Wednesday, saying he was last seen in the area of Keechi/Winona. They said he ran from the scene of a traffic stop that afternoon and is considered "armed and dangerous."
koxe.com
Brian Sanderson, 53, of Brownwood
Brian Keith Sanderson, age 53, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Celebration of Life for Brian will be from 6 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 28, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
HBO's 'We're Here' spotlights anti-LGBTQ+ movement in North Texas town
The drag queens faced threats and insults to put on a drag show.
This Is The Best Burger Joint In Texas
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state.
Comments / 1