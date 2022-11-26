ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenville, TX

brownwoodnews.com

Recent arrest made for Assault/Causing Bodily Injury and Resisting

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Friday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the area of Hall St. and Gifford St. regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they located 27-year-old Gilberto Ramirez...
BROWNWOOD, TX
KWTX

Two arrested in narcotics trafficking operation in Hill County

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Two Hill County residents have been arrested for narcotics trafficking by the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office Friday after a month’s long investigation into a narcotics trafficking operation. Investigators at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 25 met on an active narcotics transaction in the parking lot...
HILL COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Grand Jury November 2022 Indictments

During the November 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 10 true bills were returned against 10 people. Carl Lee Tomlinson: Possession of a controlled substance. George Lee Bishop: Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Camron Lee Creek: Possession of a controlled substance. Jamie Santana Martinez: Unauthorized use of...
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 28

On Monday, November 21, at approximately 8:23 a.m., Deputy Rita Duaine received a theft call, which was handled by public service. A complainant requested options on dealing with her most recent evicted tenant damaging the residence and stealing home appliance. Information was gathered and a report was made. On Tuesday,...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

40-year-old West Texas man dies in overturned vehicle crash while traveling through Eastland County Thanksgiving morning

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 40-year-old Denver City, Texas man was killed while traveling on I-20 near Ranger Thanksgiving morning. In a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 27-year-old driver and his passenger, Guadalupe Ariza, 40, both of Denver City, were traveling east down I-20 in a 2007 Chevrolet […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Wife of Texas man killed by police in Arizona settles wrongful death suit

PHOENIX (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The widow of an unarmed Texas man fatally shot by police outside his suburban Phoenix hotel room in 2016 has agreed to settle her wrongful death lawsuit.A notice of settlement filed Tuesday in federal court in Arizona shows that Laney Sweet, the wife of Daniel Shaver, and her two children will receive $8 million from the city of Mesa.A probate court has approved the settlement's terms and appointed a temporary conservator.In exchange, all of Sweet's legal claims will be dismissed with prejudice.In a statement released by her attorneys, Sweet acknowledged the settlement will help her family financially. But...
MESA, AZ
WFAA

Weatherford police looking for suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'

WEATHERFORD, Texas — Police in Weatherford are looking for a man they say is wanted for multiple felony warrants. The department posted about Marco Oslando Guerra on Wednesday, saying he was last seen in the area of Keechi/Winona. They said he ran from the scene of a traffic stop that afternoon and is considered "armed and dangerous."
WEATHERFORD, TX
koxe.com

Brian Sanderson, 53, of Brownwood

Brian Keith Sanderson, age 53, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Celebration of Life for Brian will be from 6 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 28, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX

