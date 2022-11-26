ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbury, PA

Times Leader

Christmas in Dushore will offer day of holiday fun

Family-friendly activities include Cookie Walk, Scavenger Hunt, Tree Walk. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Christmas in Dushore will return to the Sullivan County community on Saturday, Dec. 10, with holiday activities planned from morning until night. The day includes plenty of family-friendly festivities like the annual...
DUSHORE, PA
therecord-online.com

A festive holiday Saturday in Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Saturday was a delight in downtown Lock Haven. It was Small Business Saturday and stores were busy from open to close. Perfect weather was part of the day and made for perfect conditions for horse-drawn carriage rides, followed by the annual Christmas parade presented by Downtown Lock Haven Inc.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Newswatch 16

Enjoy 'Joy Through the Grove' at Knoebels

ELYSBURG, Pa. — No rides are running at Knoebels Amusement Resort, but the park near Elysburg is busy with activity. "Joy Through the Grove" opened this past weekend for the third straight year. "It's still in its early stages, its infancy, but it's growing, and we've added a lot...
ELYSBURG, PA
wkok.com

Milton Mom Turns to Here. For Good. While Going Through Divorce

MILTON – A mother of two is turning to the Here. For Good. campaign as she goes through a tough time in her life. 28-year-old Kassandra Douglas of Milton is grateful for the campaign, she signed up for the first time while she navigates a divorce. Douglas says she...
MILTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Estate Sale on West Southern in S. Williamsport Dec 1-3

An estate sale will take place at 1634 West Southern Ave in South Williamsport on Dec. 1-3. Parking will be limited. If parking is not available right in front of the home, please consider parking on a side street as long as the weather will allow you to get to the sale safely. This home is on the North Side of West Southern Ave and about two or three blocks from Maynard Street. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
skooknews.com

Santa Lights Mahanoy City Christmas Tree

Santa Claus was in Mahanoy City Saturday evening for the lighting of the borough's Christmas Tree at Centre and Catawissa Street. Saturday's Tree Lighting Ceremony began with a choral program that included performances by the Mahanoy City Elementary Band, Emily Frye, Shannon Tiboni, Anne McCabe, Liam Borden, Saint Theresa's CCD Class, and the Mahanoy City Cheerleaders.
MAHANOY CITY, PA
WBRE

Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands of people headed to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds on Friday to check out the fourth annual Winterfest. Winterfest has over 180 vendors selling everything from holiday-themed crafts, decorations, and clothing to wine and food. As well as a few local breweries. “I’m glad it’s not raining, the good lord let […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A nearly century-old theater is getting a much-needed makeover. With help from a grant, the theater will get upgrades to improve the quality of performances. The Community Arts Center in downtown Williamsport received a $150,000 grant that will go toward modernizing its equipment and enhancing this historic theater. Formerly known […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

Here. For Good. campaign helps single mother in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN — For single mother Holly Madden, the Here. For. Good. is a blessing. The 32-year-old Shamokin woman said this is her second year in the program and it’s been helpful. “I am so thankful for this program, especially in these times of need,” she said. “I can’t...
SHAMOKIN, PA
Newswatch 16

Christmas tea and tour in Luzerne County

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — The Lands at Hillside Farms in Luzerne County held a special event Sunday. Those who came to Shavertown had the chance to learn about some history too. For just one weekend a year, the Lands at Hillside Farms open its 19th-century cottage to the public. Visitors...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Reverend installed as missioner

Williamsport, Pa. — The Reverend Lauri A. Kerr will become the first West Branch Missioner, church officials announced last week. The Rev. Kerr was installed by Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania Bishop Audrey Scanlan at a service held at Trinity Pro-Cathedral in Williamsport on Nov. 13 as the first West Branch Missioner. While she will rotate her pastoral Sunday duties between four churches, she is serving all 10 churches that...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Possible revitalization coming to Lycoming Mall

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall near Williamsport may soon get a makeover thanks to an investment group from State College. Lycoming County officials tell Newswatch 16 that the group known as FAMVEST intends to acquire the mall for around $15 million. "The buyers are looking at closing...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Chip eating contest held at Sabatini's

EXETER, Pa. — Middleswarth chips are a staple in our area, and on Saturday, a contest was held in Luzerne County to see who could eat the most. It was the 7th annual Northeast Snacks Middleswarth Potato Chip Eating Contest. 25 potato chip enthusiasts came to Sabatini's on Wyoming...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

Sunbury tailoring shop owner relocating to larger location

Nov. 26—SUNBURY — Ten years after taking over the family business, Tony's Custom Tailor Shop owner Brenda Reichenbach is moving to a new location on Market Street in Sunbury. "I'm taking a big leap and going to a bigger place," said Reichenbach of the move from 413 Market...
SUNBURY, PA
skooknews.com

Driver Nearly Crashes into Garfield Square Monument in Pottsville

A driver narrowly missed a monument in Pottsville's Garfield Square last week. According to Pottsville Police, on Monday, November 21, 2022, around 4:15pm, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Market Street for a single vehicle accident. The investigation revealed that a Subaru Outback operated by Jeffrey Dreibelbis,...
POTTSVILLE, PA

