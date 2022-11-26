Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Related
KOMO News
Man arrested after pulling gun on driver over line-cutting argument
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a driver outside the West Precinct Tuesday after another motorist called saying he was being followed by someone with a gun. A 911 call came in early Tuesday morning from a 31-year-old man who left a gas station at 7th Avenue and Denny Way and noticed a driver in a gray van following him, according to police.
Seattle police arrest man with nearly 60 grams of crack, thousands in cash
SEATTLE — Police officers arrested a suspected crack dealer in the downtown Seattle area on Monday evening. Officers working an emphasis patrol at Third Avenue and Pine Street at 4:50 p.m. saw a 29-year-old trying to sell drugs, according to Seattle police. He was taken into custody by officers.
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Downtown Crack Dealer Monday Evening
Police arrested a man Monday in Downtown for suspected narcotics sales, and found he was wanted by the US Marshals for the same crime. Officers working an emphasis patrol in the 300 block of Pine Street at 4:50 PM Monday saw a 29-year-old man attempting to sell narcotics. Police moved in to arrest the man and took him into custody without incident.
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma Police searching for organized retail theft suspect
Tacoma Police detectives are looking for the person responsible for organized retail theft. Investigators say the suspect is associated with several grab-and-run thefts from jewelry stores across the region. Detectives believe the suspect has stolen from mall retailers in Tacoma, South Hill, Southcenter, and Auburn. Officers say the suspect’s vehicle...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Marysville Detectives arrest suspect in cold case homicide
MARYSVILLE, Wash., November 29, 2022—On Monday, November 28, Marysville Police Department detectives arrest 52-year-old Jeffrey Paul Premo, a Renton man, in the cold case connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. “Solving this case has been at the top of the priority list of the Marysville Police...
KOMO News
Renton man arrested in connection to 1998 homicide
Marysville Police arrested a 52-year-old Renton man Monday morning in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. Police said the man has been living and working in the east Puget Sound area since the homicide took place. He was arrested with the help of advancements in DNA and genetic genealogy.
q13fox.com
Suspects rip ATM out of North Seattle bank wall; found damaged on roadside
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after suspects ripped an ATM from the wall of a bank in North Seattle on Monday morning. Before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary alarm at a bank in the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way. Police said three suspects used...
KOMO News
Man killed by police after carjacking semi-truck identified
The man who was shot and killed by police following an hours-long standoff on I-5 has been identified as Alexander Costin, 32, of Nanaimo, British Columbia. He was identified by the Thurston County coroner on Tuesday. The four-hour-long standoff began on Nov. 18 after Costin reportedly crashed a semi-truck on...
ATM targeted in smash-and-grab robbery in North Seattle
SEATTLE — An ATM targeted in a smash-and-grab robbery was dragged nearly one mile away from a Northgate bank early Monday morning before it was found, according to police. Police said suspects used a Ford Ecoline van to steal an ATM at a BECU credit union at Northeast Northgate Way. The thieves used the van and a chain to rip the ATM from the vestibule wall, according to police.
South Hill Mall brawl leaves man hurt, teen in custody; search continues for accomplices
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A brawl at the South Hill Mall left one man hurt, a teenager in custody and four other teenagers wanted for assault. The victims say it began after a group of teenagers was stopped from stealing from a T-shirt kiosk. That brawl left a cousin of...
19-year-old suspect accused of shooting 11-year-old in Tacoma road rage incident appears in court
TACOMA, Wash. — Bail was set at $750,000 for a 19-year-old man accused of shooting an 11-year-old during a road rage incident Friday on Interstate 5 in Tacoma. According to court records, Jaden Maurice Davis-Gunn has already been arrested more than a dozen times. Prosecutors haven’t yet said what...
My Clallam County
Port Ludlow man stabbed to death, teen accused
PORT LUDLOW – Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Port Ludlow, and a teenager is in custody accused of the crime. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Port Ludlow home about 6:30 last night to reports of a stabbing. The reporting party told authorities her 17-year-old son had stabbed her husband and fled.
KOMO News
Man held on $750,000 bail in connection to road rage shooting that injured 11-year-old
TACOMA, Wash. — A judge has determined that the man who is accused of shooting an 11-year-old boy during a road rage dispute last week in Tacoma will be held in jail with $750,000 bail. Prosecutors requested a 72-hour hold for the man while they review criminal charges. The...
Chronicle
Man Shows Up at Thurston County Hospital With Gunshot Wound in His Leg, Police Say
Olympia police were dispatched to MultiCare Capital Medical Center early Monday after a man checked in with a gunshot wound in his leg, a spokesman said. Police at the west side hospital about 5:40 a.m., then officers and detectives began to investigate an area near Percival Creek and some railroad tracks close to the Olympia Auto Mall, Lt. Paul Lower said.
Tacoma woman faces murder charge, additional arson charges
TACOMA, Wash. — A woman accused of starting a series of fires now faces a murder charge. Sarah Jane Ramey, 42, was charged with first- and second-degree murder earlier in November. She's accused of a starting a fire that resulted in the death of James Elliott on Dec. 31, 2021.
wa.gov
Detectives Seeking Witnesses To A Hit And Run Fatality
King County: At approximately 2:30am this morning, November 29, 2022, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting a pedestrian lying in the roadway SR 516 to NB I-5. Troopers arrived and immediately began CPR but unfortunately the individual was pronounced deceased when the medics arrived. The adult...
q13fox.com
Tacoma serial arsons: Woman charged with murder, 17 counts of arson
TACOMA, Wash. - A woman in Tacoma is now charged with murder and 17 counts of arson after, in one of the fires, an 83-year-old man died in his home on New Year's Eve. Tacoma police arrested 42-year-old Sarah Ramey on Jan. 28 in connection with a string of arsons in Tacoma that happened between the evening hours of Jan. 25 and the early morning hours of Jan. 26.
KUOW
Police academy warned Tacoma Police about officer charged in Manuel Ellis' death
A new investigation from The Seattle Times uncovers a memo sent from the state's police academy to the Tacoma Police Department. That memo warned the department about the behavior of a new recruit: Timothy Rankine. In December 2018, Rankine was given a test at the state police academy. It was...
Chronicle
Man Arrested in Deadly Pierce County Car Crash Has Two Prior DUIs, Charges Say
A 32-year-old man charged Monday with vehicular homicide and other offenses for a car crash in Puyallup over the weekend was driving with a suspended license, according to charging documents. One man was killed in the crash, and a woman suffered two spinal fractures, according to the declaration for determination...
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In parkland (Parkland, WA)
Parkland Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Parkland sometime on Tuesday. Authorities stated that the accident happened in Parkland’s 900 block of 108th Street South at around 3 a.m. The crash involved a pedestrian and a car. Deputies reported that the victim was struck by the...
Comments / 5