Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Man arrested after pulling gun on driver over line-cutting argument

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a driver outside the West Precinct Tuesday after another motorist called saying he was being followed by someone with a gun. A 911 call came in early Tuesday morning from a 31-year-old man who left a gas station at 7th Avenue and Denny Way and noticed a driver in a gray van following him, according to police.
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Downtown Crack Dealer Monday Evening

Police arrested a man Monday in Downtown for suspected narcotics sales, and found he was wanted by the US Marshals for the same crime. Officers working an emphasis patrol in the 300 block of Pine Street at 4:50 PM Monday saw a 29-year-old man attempting to sell narcotics. Police moved in to arrest the man and took him into custody without incident.
MyNorthwest.com

Tacoma Police searching for organized retail theft suspect

Tacoma Police detectives are looking for the person responsible for organized retail theft. Investigators say the suspect is associated with several grab-and-run thefts from jewelry stores across the region. Detectives believe the suspect has stolen from mall retailers in Tacoma, South Hill, Southcenter, and Auburn. Officers say the suspect’s vehicle...
lynnwoodtimes.com

Marysville Detectives arrest suspect in cold case homicide

MARYSVILLE, Wash., November 29, 2022—On Monday, November 28, Marysville Police Department detectives arrest 52-year-old Jeffrey Paul Premo, a Renton man, in the cold case connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. “Solving this case has been at the top of the priority list of the Marysville Police...
KOMO News

Renton man arrested in connection to 1998 homicide

Marysville Police arrested a 52-year-old Renton man Monday morning in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. Police said the man has been living and working in the east Puget Sound area since the homicide took place. He was arrested with the help of advancements in DNA and genetic genealogy.
KOMO News

Man killed by police after carjacking semi-truck identified

The man who was shot and killed by police following an hours-long standoff on I-5 has been identified as Alexander Costin, 32, of Nanaimo, British Columbia. He was identified by the Thurston County coroner on Tuesday. The four-hour-long standoff began on Nov. 18 after Costin reportedly crashed a semi-truck on...
KING 5

ATM targeted in smash-and-grab robbery in North Seattle

SEATTLE — An ATM targeted in a smash-and-grab robbery was dragged nearly one mile away from a Northgate bank early Monday morning before it was found, according to police. Police said suspects used a Ford Ecoline van to steal an ATM at a BECU credit union at Northeast Northgate Way. The thieves used the van and a chain to rip the ATM from the vestibule wall, according to police.
My Clallam County

Port Ludlow man stabbed to death, teen accused

PORT LUDLOW – Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Port Ludlow, and a teenager is in custody accused of the crime. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Port Ludlow home about 6:30 last night to reports of a stabbing. The reporting party told authorities her 17-year-old son had stabbed her husband and fled.
Chronicle

Man Shows Up at Thurston County Hospital With Gunshot Wound in His Leg, Police Say

Olympia police were dispatched to MultiCare Capital Medical Center early Monday after a man checked in with a gunshot wound in his leg, a spokesman said. Police at the west side hospital about 5:40 a.m., then officers and detectives began to investigate an area near Percival Creek and some railroad tracks close to the Olympia Auto Mall, Lt. Paul Lower said.
KING 5

Tacoma woman faces murder charge, additional arson charges

TACOMA, Wash. — A woman accused of starting a series of fires now faces a murder charge. Sarah Jane Ramey, 42, was charged with first- and second-degree murder earlier in November. She's accused of a starting a fire that resulted in the death of James Elliott on Dec. 31, 2021.
wa.gov

Detectives Seeking Witnesses To A Hit And Run Fatality

King County: At approximately 2:30am this morning, November 29, 2022, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting a pedestrian lying in the roadway SR 516 to NB I-5. Troopers arrived and immediately began CPR but unfortunately the individual was pronounced deceased when the medics arrived. The adult...
q13fox.com

