‘We’re not gonna shy away from it’: Illinois hosting upset-minded Orange
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Big Ten-ACC Challenge is seeing a long journey draw to a close. Starting its challenge in 1999, the yearly competition between two marquee conferences comes to an end this fall. In an event that Illinois had little impact on for years, the program enters the Big Ten-ACC Challenge’s final year as one of the more elite teams in the mix.
Bret Bielema is still the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year
It is Nov. 27, 2022, and many Illini football fans can’t believe that their team is not the Big Ten West Champions. If I typed that first sentence four months ago, I would have likely needed a full psychiatric evaluation and a padded room for my own safety. Illinois...
Accident closes University at War Memorial in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Police and Fire Department have shut down the northbound lanes of University St. at War Memorial Dr. for an accident. Multiple police cars and a fire truck are on scene.
Monticello: a Christmas Capital in Central Illinois
There are endless reasons Monticello tops the list for Christmas season fun in Central Illinois. From the Polar Express to lights at Allerton Park and many other happenings, we have everything you want to know about Monticello, Illinois at Christmas. Between the Polar Express, the quaintly decorated downtown, and several...
New Mattoon winery to open in May 2023
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A long-expected winery will open in Mattoon in May 2023. Warren James Winery will be located at the 5600 block of Lerna Road in Mattoon. Owners Blake and Cole Pierce said the winery was born out of a love of family and community. “The vision began in 2014 after Blake and I […]
New housing development coming to Bloomington
Prep Sports Recap: Normal West boys wins Intercity, …. Prep Sports Recap: Normal West boys wins Intercity, Peoria High girls roar against Manual. 20th annual Stuff-the-Bus raises crucial supplies …. 20th annual Stuff-the-Bus raises crucial supplies for at. Peoria County Auditor’s Office to remain funded as …. Peoria County...
Danville family loses home in fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville family is displaced from their home after it was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning. The fire happened near the intersection of Illinois and Williams Streets at 3:17 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of fire at the rear of the two-story house with fire coming out […]
Unattended cooking leads to weekend apartment fire
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters are still issuing warnings in the post-Thanksgiving period about cooking fires, after one early yesterday caused $20,000 in damage to an apartment building. Firefighters were called just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday to a two-story apartment building on North Great Oak Road. The fire was...
15 Best Restaurants in Champaign, IL
Champaign in Champaign County, Illinois, is more than just one of the nation's best college towns. This famous city may be known for its charming neighborhood and lively atmosphere, but it's also a fantastic food destination. Champaign has a diverse culinary scene, which you can taste from its local restaurants...
Deadly crash closes roads in Morton
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD)– One person is dead following a two-car crash in Morton Tuesday night. The Tazewell County Coroner, Charles Hanley, has confirmed the crash happened at the intersection of Washington Road and Harding Road. The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene of the crash.
Windy, wet, and then cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An initially quiet start to the Tuesday forecast will give way to increasing wind speeds across central Illinois during the day. Southerly winds will sustain between 15-20 mph, with peak gusts near 40 mph this afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Mason, Tazewell, Woodford, Livingston, McLean, and Logan counties. The southerly flow will warm temperatures into the upper 50s late this afternoon/evening, prior to the passage of a cold front. The front will bring the chance for gusty showers and a few rumbles of thunder this evening, however no severe weather is expected.
Bloomington sees a wave of newcomers running for city council. Normal incumbents face competition
Bloomington and Normal each had seven candidates file for city council seats in the spring municipal election. The Town of Normal also received petitions for three elected offices that don’t exist. Municipal elections for the nonpartisan councils will be held April 4, 2023. Monday was the last day for candidates to file petitions.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break closes street in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break in East Peoria Tuesday has caused both northbound lanes of West Camp Street to close between North Main Street and Mach Drive. According to a press release from the City of East Peoria, traffic will be rerouted onto West Washington Street and Spinder Drive until the road reopens.
Heavy holiday traffic near Champaign I-57 Exit
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — According to Illinois State Police, there is a high volume of holiday traffic on I-57 southbound and the Market Street Exit near Champaign. Police said crashes and numerous near misses are reported on the interstate. Officers encourage drivers to use a different exit or pay extra attention when driving through this area.
Peoria police shut down intersection
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The intersection of W. Willow Knolls Drive and the westbound lanes of W. War Memorial Drive are temporarily closed due to a police incident. According to a press release by ECC Supervisor Kristal Renken, motorists are encouraged to find alternative travel routes.
3 arrested after incident at Normal Target
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department arrested three individuals at Target in Normal Monday. According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers were called to the scene after two suspicious vehicles were driving slowly through the Target parking lot. Target employees stated that four people in the store were possibly about to commit retail theft.
$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
Lunch At First Bite - This Week: Jack’s On Adams
Jack’s On Adams has become one of my favorite spots in Peoria, it’s a fun and friendly place, there’s darts, drinks, delicious food and live music!. They’re open for lunch and dinner, so let’s head over their for lunch and we have a special guest star who you may have seen on a stage around town!
Police responding to armed subject call in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after responding to a call of an armed subject. The police department is also asking the public to refrain from posting information that may negatively affect...
Peoria Public Schools fills teaching vacancies with Grow Your Own program, international teachers
The Grow Your Own Teacher program at Peoria Public Schools will add four more graduates by the end of the current school year. At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, Grow Your Own Coordinator Linda Wilson presented an update to the board, sharing that the program will reach ten total graduates come spring.
