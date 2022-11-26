Read full article on original website
Binghamton man saved with revolutionary heart tech at Rochester Regional Health
Dr. Scott Feitell, the Director of Heart Failure at Rochester Regional Health, spoke with News 8 about this technology.
Rochester's Black artists call 9th Floor home
A new studio and gallery space in downtown Rochester has become a place for Black visual artists to learn, create, and be inspired. When artists Ya’qub Shabazz, Rashaad Parker, and Najay Quick first laid eyes on the ninth floor of the Wilder Building on East Main Street that they had dreams of making into a space for artists of color, the place was in rough shape. ...
BrickUniverse LEGO event to return to Rochester
LEGO bricks will not be loose on the floor.
wxxinews.org
Discussing how to address the rise in homelessness in Rochester
The team at Person Centered Housing Options (PCHO) says it's sounding the alarm about the rise in homelessness in Rochester. We talk with the staff about a new permanent housing project and about PCHO's outreach to local people in need of homes. Our guests:. Nick Coulter, co-founder, executive vice president,...
City of Rochester shuts down homeless encampment on Loomis St.
If people continue to live in the area even with the fence up, according to Kingsley, the city will charge them with trespassing.
Former Rochester Housing Authority chairman gets 6.5 years for defrauding nonprofits
In November 2021, prosecutors said Moses was convicted of 28 charges.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Chilling Story Of The Alphabet Murders That Targeted Girls With Double Initials
In the early 1970s, the Alphabet Murderer stalked Rochester, New York, killing girls who had the same first and last initial – and these horrific crimes remain unsolved to this day. On the afternoon of Nov. 16, 1971, a young girl ran down the side of a highway in...
NYS Music
Five Must-See Shows in Rochester This December
We’ve got five must-see music suggestions to end your year this December here in Rochester. From the 1st to the 31st, we’ve got you covered. So work off that holiday meal, take a load off your holiday shopping stress, and get down and groovy with these great shows coming to town. Get out and celebrate a full (relatively) unimpeded year of live music!
WHEC TV-10
City aims to curtail homeless camps and drug activity on Loomis Street with fence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you walk down Loomis street in Rochester you’ll notice a large homeless population, several tents and drugs. It’s a story WHEC has been covering for months now regarding the encampment issue. It has not only become an area for the homeless, but it’s also become a hub for drug use and sales.
2022 Holiday activities and events in Rochester region
There's no shortage of things to do to celebrate the December holidays.
13 WHAM
First Black Power Marketplace hosted on Small Business Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — Providing a platform for black-owned businesses to thrive in the city of Rochester. On Saturday, the Community Justice Initiative hosted its Black Power Marketplace, giving local black owned businesses an opportunity to show off and hopefully create lasting connections in the community. The event also hopes...
Rochester man rams through fence, restaurant wall
The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Police Department are currently on scene investigating as of approximately 2 p.m.
13 WHAM
Wind advisory in WNY tomorrow
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It looks like the weather will turn gusty heading into Wednesday and Thursday. A relatively strong cold front will approach WNY Wednesday morning. This front will bring widespread rain for Wednesday morning followed by gusty winds developing, especially into Wednesday afternoon. It looks like the wind...
NY Attorney General announces lawsuit against Albion nursing home
Attorney General James said the owners of The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center took advantage of New York's Medicaid program to increase personal profits.
Local health needs survey closes at the end of November
(WETM) – People living in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes have a few more days to fill out a survey to determine the greatest health needs in local communities. Common Ground Health, based out of Rochester, announced that it was partnering with local health departments in July 2022 to launch the “My Health Story […]
wxxinews.org
Marketplace Mall announces five new tenants
The Marketplace Mall has announced five new tenants at that mall. They include locally owned bar and grill Zoke, set to open in the first quarter of next year. A mainstay of the public market, Juan & Maria’s, will join the mix of eateries at the food court at Marketplace, opening in January.
westsidenewsny.com
Holly Trolley Rides at theNY Museum of Transportation
Continuing its holiday tradition, the New York Museum of Transportation in Rush will welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus on Sundays December 11 and 18. They’re eager to meet the kids, pose for pictures, and join them on the museum’s trolley ride. Holiday decorations, complimentary cookies and hot chocolate, and the fondly-remembered Midtown Plaza Monorail will add to the fun in this unique celebration of the holidays.
Macedon Fire Chief Adam Weinstein passed away
In a social media post and on the department's website, they said that Chief Adam Weinstein passed away unexpectedly:
RG&E suspends late payment charges through April
Additionally, the energy company says that if a customer has unpaid balances through May 1, and enrolls by December 31, they can receive a credit.
wxxinews.org
RG&E and NYSEG to suspend late payment charges for winter heating season
Two local utilities have announced that they will suspend late payment charges for their customers this winter heating season. Rochester Gas and Electric and New York State Electric and Gas, both part of the company, Avangrid, say they will suspend the late fees from December 1 through April 15, 2023.
