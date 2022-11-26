ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CITY News

Rochester's Black artists call 9th Floor home

A new studio and gallery space in downtown Rochester has become a place for Black visual artists to learn, create, and be inspired. When artists Ya’qub Shabazz, Rashaad Parker, and Najay Quick first laid eyes on the ninth floor of the Wilder Building on East Main Street that they had dreams of making into a space for artists of color, the place was in rough shape. ...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Discussing how to address the rise in homelessness in Rochester

The team at Person Centered Housing Options (PCHO) says it's sounding the alarm about the rise in homelessness in Rochester. We talk with the staff about a new permanent housing project and about PCHO's outreach to local people in need of homes. Our guests:. Nick Coulter, co-founder, executive vice president,...
ROCHESTER, NY
NYS Music

Five Must-See Shows in Rochester This December

We’ve got five must-see music suggestions to end your year this December here in Rochester. From the 1st to the 31st, we’ve got you covered. So work off that holiday meal, take a load off your holiday shopping stress, and get down and groovy with these great shows coming to town. Get out and celebrate a full (relatively) unimpeded year of live music!
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

First Black Power Marketplace hosted on Small Business Saturday

Rochester, N.Y. — Providing a platform for black-owned businesses to thrive in the city of Rochester. On Saturday, the Community Justice Initiative hosted its Black Power Marketplace, giving local black owned businesses an opportunity to show off and hopefully create lasting connections in the community. The event also hopes...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Wind advisory in WNY tomorrow

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It looks like the weather will turn gusty heading into Wednesday and Thursday. A relatively strong cold front will approach WNY Wednesday morning. This front will bring widespread rain for Wednesday morning followed by gusty winds developing, especially into Wednesday afternoon. It looks like the wind...
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Local health needs survey closes at the end of November

(WETM) – People living in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes have a few more days to fill out a survey to determine the greatest health needs in local communities. Common Ground Health, based out of Rochester, announced that it was partnering with local health departments in July 2022 to launch the “My Health Story […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
wxxinews.org

Marketplace Mall announces five new tenants

The Marketplace Mall has announced five new tenants at that mall. They include locally owned bar and grill Zoke, set to open in the first quarter of next year. A mainstay of the public market, Juan & Maria’s, will join the mix of eateries at the food court at Marketplace, opening in January.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Holly Trolley Rides at theNY Museum of Transportation

Continuing its holiday tradition, the New York Museum of Transportation in Rush will welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus on Sundays December 11 and 18. They’re eager to meet the kids, pose for pictures, and join them on the museum’s trolley ride. Holiday decorations, complimentary cookies and hot chocolate, and the fondly-remembered Midtown Plaza Monorail will add to the fun in this unique celebration of the holidays.
RUSH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy