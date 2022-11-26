Read full article on original website
lastwordonsports.com
Preview: WWE Raw Tonight (11/28/22) – Monday Night Raw Card
WWE Raw tonight makes its return to the Norfolk Scope of Norfolk, Virginia. A very well-known arena for pro wrestling fans thanks to the infamous “D-X Invades Nitro” segment back in 1998. Triple H famously mentioned the arena by name as being the location of that week’s edition of WCW Monday Nitro before riding off to it on a Jeep with a cannon barrel equipped. Or as they love to say, “a tank”. It wasn’t a tank.
Preview: AEW Dark (11/29/2022)-Full Card, Start Time, How to Watch
We have a loaded eight-match card set for AEW Dark this evening! The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi, and Ryan Nemeth look to steal the momentum of Matt Hardy and Private Party in trios action. Brian Cage looks to rebound from his loss to Ricky Starks as he faces Tony Deppen. Our focus will be on singles action as Angelico takes on Hagane Shinno in his official AEW debut.
Preview: AEW Dynamite Card (11/30/22) – AEW World Champion MJF Speaks
All Elite Wrestling hits Indianapolis, Indiana this Wednesday with another edition of its premier wrestling show AEW Dynamite. AEW caps off November with a blazing-hot AEW Dynamite card featuring the newly-crowned AEW World Champion speaking for the first time since his crowning back at Full Gear. The third match in the epic “Best of 7 Series” for the AEW World Trios Championship commences. Plus, two of the best technical wrestlers in the game today battle it out “mano-a-mano.”
