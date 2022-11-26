WWE Raw tonight makes its return to the Norfolk Scope of Norfolk, Virginia. A very well-known arena for pro wrestling fans thanks to the infamous “D-X Invades Nitro” segment back in 1998. Triple H famously mentioned the arena by name as being the location of that week’s edition of WCW Monday Nitro before riding off to it on a Jeep with a cannon barrel equipped. Or as they love to say, “a tank”. It wasn’t a tank.

