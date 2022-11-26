Julie Chrisley Says She’s ‘Living Through a Nightmare’ in Pre-Sentencing Podcast Episode

Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Nick Carter 'thankful' to spend time with family following his brother Aaron's death
Nick Carter is "thankful" to be able to spend time with family following the death of his younger brother Aaron. The pop star was found dead earlier this month at the age of 34 and now Backstreet Boys singer Nick, 42, - who was on tour with the boy band at the time of the tragedy - has sent his well wishes to his 2.2m social media followers upon the Thanksgiving holiday.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘The Big D’ With JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Finds New Home at USA Network
The Bachelorette stans will be happy to know that The Big D, a TBS series that was canceled weeks before it was set to air in July, has found a new home at USA Network. The new reality dating competition is set in Costa Rica and features 10 recently divorced couples, which is ripe for all kinds of chaotic relationship drama. It also happens to be hosted by one of the rare success stories from ABC’s Bachelor franchise, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, who met on Fletcher’s season of Bachelorette in 2016.
Comments / 0