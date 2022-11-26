Julie Chrisley Says She’s ‘Living Through a Nightmare’ in Pre-Sentencing Podcast Episode

The Bachelorette stans will be happy to know that The Big D, a TBS series that was canceled weeks before it was set to air in July, has found a new home at USA Network. The new reality dating competition is set in Costa Rica and features 10 recently divorced couples, which is ripe for all kinds of chaotic relationship drama. It also happens to be hosted by one of the rare success stories from ABC’s Bachelor franchise, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, who met on Fletcher’s season of Bachelorette in 2016.

9 HOURS AGO