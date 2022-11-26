Read full article on original website
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes ready for road test against No. 18 LouisvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationallyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each monthJake WellsKentucky State
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
No. 19 Kentucky pulls away in second half to beat Bellarmine
LEXINGTON - It wasn't pretty, but the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats pulled away from the Bellarmine Knights in the second half to earn a 60-41 victory at Rupp Arena Tuesday and improve to 5-2 on the season. " " Things got off to a rocky start for Kentucky's offense as...
WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville loses to Maryland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne speaks to the media after the Cardinals' game against Maryland on Tuesday. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Halftime Thoughts: Kentucky Tied 21-21 With Bellarmine in Snoozing Fashion
At halftime, No. 19 Kentucky is tied 21-21 with the 2-5 Bellarmine Knights. Here are some halftime thoughts on what's gone down inside Rupp Arena: Kentucky just put on one of the worst 10-minute stretches of basketball i've ever laid my eyes on. Stiff and stagnant are the two best words I can think ...
1st Kentucky 5 winning ticket bought in Louisville
After just five drawings, the first winner of the new Kentucky-only draw game, Kentucky 5, has its first winner.
College Football World Reacts To Offensive Coordinator Firing
Kentucky is reportedly making another change at offensive coordinator. A spokesperson told Lexington's BBN Tonight that Rich Scangarello will not return next season. He spent one season with the school after his second stint as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks' coach last year. The college football world responded to the...
College basketball rankings: Louisville still looking for first win of season as it faces No. 24 Maryland
It's not the biggest or best matchup in this year's ACC-Big Ten Challenge, that's for sure. But Tuesday night's game between Maryland and Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center is still worth monitoring, in part because it features two coaches in their first years at new jobs — one of whom is off to a terrific start, the other not so much.
Mark Stoops not retaining Kentucky offensive assistant, per report
Kentucky rushed for only 3.3 yards per carry in 2022 and running backs coach John Settle paid the price for that on Monday, being relieved of his duties after only 2 seasons with the Wildcats. The Wildcats rushed for 1,443 yards this season, finishing a lowly 13th in team rushing...
A look at Kentucky’s latest bowl projections
With the regular season over, it’s time to take a look at where the Kentucky Wildcats might go bowling this postseason. The LSU Tigers’ upset loss to Texas A&M, South Carolina’s upset win over Clemson, and Mississippi State’s Egg Bowl win all are expected to play a significant role in the bowl lineup.
Kentucky Football Assistant Coach Tracker 2023
With the regular season in the rearview mirror, the Kentucky Wildcats are set to undergo an assistant coaching staff shakeup this offseason, at least based on this report. Of course, head coach Mark Stoops isn’t going anywhere, especially after the massive contract extension he just received. But after Kentucky had so many struggles this year after expectations were at an all-time high for this season — hype that Stoops himself and other staff members helped raise — it’s reasonable to think at least a few assistant coaches will be heading elsewhere, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Help the Louisville Dolphins get to Florida for the Youth National Championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville youth football team needs your help. Their hard work has paid off and now they are headed to Miami, Florida for the Youth National Championship. The 8U Louisville Dolphins are ranked number ten in the U.S. The team, made up of kids from Jefferson...
New brunch destination opens in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sweet new brunch destination has opened in Bullitt County, Kentucky. Don-offee-wich features coffee, donuts and cinnamon rolls, along with sandwiches. The Brooks, Kentucky, store also has a craft market inside, along with a play area for kids. Don-offee-wich is in the Brooks Plaza shopping center,...
Fight breaks out at Louisville bar
It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
Meade sisters sign NLI with Univ. of Louisville
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Two of the best cross country and track runners in southwest Indiana, signed their national letters of intent, on Monday. Twin sisters, Haley and Heidi Meade, made their commitments official, to run cross country and track, at the University of Louisville. The Meade sisters had a...
University of Louisville teases 'major announcement'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We can expect a "major announcement" from the University of Louisville on Wednesday. But what the announcement is about is still unclear. The UofL Board of Trustees is holding a special meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. UofL Executive Director of Communications John Karman said following...
Kentucky student becomes a starting basketball player despite having no legs
LOUISVILLE, KY — A Kentucky student’s story about perseverance is spreading through the nation and inspiring others to achieve the improbable. Josiah Johnson, an eighth grader at Moore Middle School in Louisville, Kentucky, was born without legs. However, he did not let his condition stop him from what he loved doing.
New Bubba's 33, Jaggers locations to open in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Texas Roadhouse is planning to open a new Bubba's 33 and Jaggers location in Louisville. The company has filed plans to open a Bubba's 33 restaurant at Southpointe Commons, off Bardstown Road. Texas Roadhouse will also open a Jaggers — another of the company's concepts — in the east end, near Shelbyville Road and the Gene Snyder.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Mark Anthony Mulligan, Local Artist, Songwriter And Highlands Fixture Dies
“Wood would just collapse when a wind storm comes,” said Mark Anthony Mulligan as he drew a brick building in the documentary “Peacelands/Mark Anthony Mulligan.”. If there was a song to be sung, a smile to be shared and people to listen, Mark Anthony Mulligan, Louisville folk artist, songwriter, and inspirator was enthusiastically willing to join. Monday, Nov. 28, Mulligan, a fixture on Bardstown Road, passed away at the age of 59. He was in care at the Wedgewood Healthcare Center in Clarksville, a facility for short-term recovery, rehabilitation and senior care.
University of Louisville suing state board over accreditation issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Facing issues over the accreditation of one of its programs, the University of Louisville is suing a state licensing board. UofL is suing Kentucky's Board of Licensed Professional Counselors over accreditation requirements for licensing of graduates from the Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program. The case is...
Louisville ATF, US Marshals offering $20K reward each for 2 Louisville fugitives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville men are wanted on federal charges and the U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for information regarding their whereabouts. The two men, 27-year-old Chicoby Summers and 28-year-old Jerlen Horton,...
