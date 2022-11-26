ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Offensive Coordinator Firing

Kentucky is reportedly making another change at offensive coordinator. A spokesperson told Lexington's BBN Tonight that Rich Scangarello will not return next season. He spent one season with the school after his second stint as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks' coach last year. The college football world responded to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops not retaining Kentucky offensive assistant, per report

Kentucky rushed for only 3.3 yards per carry in 2022 and running backs coach John Settle paid the price for that on Monday, being relieved of his duties after only 2 seasons with the Wildcats. The Wildcats rushed for 1,443 yards this season, finishing a lowly 13th in team rushing...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

A look at Kentucky’s latest bowl projections

With the regular season over, it’s time to take a look at where the Kentucky Wildcats might go bowling this postseason. The LSU Tigers’ upset loss to Texas A&M, South Carolina’s upset win over Clemson, and Mississippi State’s Egg Bowl win all are expected to play a significant role in the bowl lineup.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky Football Assistant Coach Tracker 2023

With the regular season in the rearview mirror, the Kentucky Wildcats are set to undergo an assistant coaching staff shakeup this offseason, at least based on this report. Of course, head coach Mark Stoops isn’t going anywhere, especially after the massive contract extension he just received. But after Kentucky had so many struggles this year after expectations were at an all-time high for this season — hype that Stoops himself and other staff members helped raise — it’s reasonable to think at least a few assistant coaches will be heading elsewhere, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

New brunch destination opens in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sweet new brunch destination has opened in Bullitt County, Kentucky. Don-offee-wich features coffee, donuts and cinnamon rolls, along with sandwiches. The Brooks, Kentucky, store also has a craft market inside, along with a play area for kids. Don-offee-wich is in the Brooks Plaza shopping center,...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Amarie M.

Fight breaks out at Louisville bar

It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Meade sisters sign NLI with Univ. of Louisville

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Two of the best cross country and track runners in southwest Indiana, signed their national letters of intent, on Monday. Twin sisters, Haley and Heidi Meade, made their commitments official, to run cross country and track, at the University of Louisville. The Meade sisters had a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

University of Louisville teases 'major announcement'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We can expect a "major announcement" from the University of Louisville on Wednesday. But what the announcement is about is still unclear. The UofL Board of Trustees is holding a special meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. UofL Executive Director of Communications John Karman said following...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Bubba's 33, Jaggers locations to open in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Texas Roadhouse is planning to open a new Bubba's 33 and Jaggers location in Louisville. The company has filed plans to open a Bubba's 33 restaurant at Southpointe Commons, off Bardstown Road. Texas Roadhouse will also open a Jaggers — another of the company's concepts — in the east end, near Shelbyville Road and the Gene Snyder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Mark Anthony Mulligan, Local Artist, Songwriter And Highlands Fixture Dies

“Wood would just collapse when a wind storm comes,” said Mark Anthony Mulligan as he drew a brick building in the documentary “Peacelands/Mark Anthony Mulligan.”. If there was a song to be sung, a smile to be shared and people to listen, Mark Anthony Mulligan, Louisville folk artist, songwriter, and inspirator was enthusiastically willing to join. Monday, Nov. 28, Mulligan, a fixture on Bardstown Road, passed away at the age of 59. He was in care at the Wedgewood Healthcare Center in Clarksville, a facility for short-term recovery, rehabilitation and senior care.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

University of Louisville suing state board over accreditation issue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Facing issues over the accreditation of one of its programs, the University of Louisville is suing a state licensing board. UofL is suing Kentucky's Board of Licensed Professional Counselors over accreditation requirements for licensing of graduates from the Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program. The case is...
LOUISVILLE, KY

