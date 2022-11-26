Read full article on original website
Related
siouxfalls.business
Comings & Goings
A new gym, ETS Sioux Falls, specializes in individualized personal training for youth athletes and customized team training. It’s at 3505 S. Minnesota Ave. Services include speed, strength and power development training. It’s part of a national network for ETS Performance, which is based in Minnesota and has 23 locations in five states.
siouxfalls.business
B&G Milkyway to add large south Sioux Falls location
South Sioux Falls will be getting a big B&G Milkyway next year. Aberson Development is franchising the popular ice cream and treat shop and will be developing its location on the northeast corner of 69th Street and Cliff Avenue. “B&G is an absolute staple of this community, so for my...
KELOLAND TV
Across the Table with Mandi Haase
When you see someone who is successful at their job, it’s easy to assume they’re doing something they have always had a passion for. That’s not exactly the case today. Today’s Across the Table guest, Mandi Haase, knew she needed a break from her career and a change in her life after being in a dark place. Brittany Kaye recently sat down at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars with Mandi, who is now the Director of B-Squad Dog Rescue, to find out more about how a TV commercial helped spawn an organization and career that she couldn’t imagine her life without.
BBQ Opened In 1946 Closes After Death of Owner
Over the years we have seen barbeque joints come and go. Sadly, we've had our share make their mark here in Sioux Falls only to flame out altogether. One was Big Rig BBQ which when it came on the scene I couldn't get enough of their pulled pork. Still missing them today.
KELOLAND TV
Health Freedom SD to host weekend summit in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota non-profit is hosting its first major event this Friday and Saturday focused on constitutional freedoms. Health Freedom South Dakota formed nearly five years ago but became more active during the pandemic. “It’s one of our most basic freedoms to choose what...
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: 25 crashes Tuesday morning as snow fell
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snowy, slick road conditions in and around Sioux Falls caused delays and 25 crashes as more than 3 inches of snow fell Tuesday morning. Snowfall totals range from just over an inch up to four inches in some areas. Bonesteel 3″. Burke 4″. Crooks...
KELOLAND TV
‘Rails for Roxie’ event held at Great Bear Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may not see snow anywhere on the ground quite yet, but Great Bear in Sioux Falls has some and they put it to use Saturday. They hosted the “Rails for Roxie” fundraiser to help raise money after the passing of longtime food service manager Roxie Johnson. Roxie suffered a stroke and died last Sunday, and her Great Bear family wanted to do something in her honor.
KELOLAND TV
First measurable snowfall of the season in SF
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in southeastern KELOLAND are cleaning up the first measurable snowfall of the season. Sioux Falls got 2-3 inches. When the sidewalks and driveways are covered in white, you’ll likely find Shelby Fortin and Ny Thoung outside together. “It’s pretty light and fluffy,”...
KELOLAND TV
How to have a safer Cyber Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Deanna VanDerWolde works in sales for Harold’s Photo where she’s worked for more than 30 years. The Sioux Falls business has a special product this Cyber Monday. “We have a new one today, it’s a new product; it is a reusable sticky...
KELOLAND TV
Fair Market to open 2nd location December 14
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A discount grocery store in Sioux Falls is closer to expanding to a new location as shelves are going up and items are being delivered. Fair Market opened in March of 2021 and was acquired by Empower Sioux Falls in late July with hopes of expansion.
KELOLAND TV
Angel Tree accepting gifts for those in need
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s the season of giving and one special Christmas tree is helping community members give back to those in need. You can find Angel Trees at locations across KELOLAND, where you can donate toys for families in need. After all the gifts are collected, families are able to pick out toys for their children to open on Christmas.
Popular Sioux Falls Event To End in 2023
One of the biggest events in Sioux Falls will be ending in 2023. Winterfest of Wheels, the car, motorcycle, and truck show at the Sioux Falls Convention Center will be ending its 15-year run after the February event. Organizers made the announcement on Facebook. Over the years, Winterfest of Wheels...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls city crews are ready for snow and ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Slow down and take your time, that’s the message from Sioux Falls police as we get ready for our first significant winter storm. Southeastern KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls, is under a winter weather advisory and city crews are already preparing. City crews are...
KELOLAND TV
Hands-on history
MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – A museum is often filled with different collections or exhibits for people to learn about the past. One KELOLAND museum is working to give visitors a more hands-on experience for people of all ages. Everything inside Lake County Museum helps tell the stories from the...
KELOLAND TV
Offer versus serve implemented districtwide in SFSD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – When you were a kid, you may have disliked certain fruits or vegetables, and you may have left them on you plate when you were done eating. The Sioux Falls School District implements a program that is giving students an option when it comes to meal time.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls Area Humane Society fundraiser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With the Christmas season upon us, our furry friends are not forgotten. Coming up will be the “Tinsel and Tails” crafty and bake sale at the Sioux Falls Area Humane society. The event will take place on Saturday, December 3rd from 11am...
KELOLAND TV
First snow accumulation of the year for eastern KELOLAND
Snow continues to fall in the Sioux Falls area this morning. Roads are snow covered and slippery, so drive with care. You can see some of our early morning selected LIVE CAMS. The snow will be a nice addition at Falls Park. You can see the snow stretches from Nebraska...
kynt1450.com
Minervas Grill and Bar in Yankton has Closed
Minervas Grill and Bar has officially closed after 20 years in Yankton. Matt Sawyer with WR Hospitality commented on the situation. Sawyer declined to name the new restaurant that will be moving into the location at this time.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Porch pirates scout packages in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With all the online shopping deals circulating, officer Sam Clemens says to take precautions against porch pirates. According to Sioux Falls police, some people are looking to take packages left on doorsteps. To avoid your package being stolen, officer Clemens suggests making sure you are home when it is expected to be delivered or having someone you trust retrieve the package. Otherwise, arrange to pick your package up directly from the mail carrier instead of being dropped off at your home.
dakotanewsnow.com
Community mourns beloved Sioux Falls Bishop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bishop Swain, was loved by many, those closest to him remembering his legacy. Swain first served as an intelligence officer for the Air Force in the Vietnam War. Never expecting he would be called to serve as Bishop of Sioux Falls. “I received the...
Comments / 0