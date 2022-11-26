Read full article on original website
travelawaits.com
9 Local Shops For Perfect One-Of-A-Kind Gifts In The City Known For The Mayo Clinic
Rochester is best known for its distinguished Mayo Clinic. Thousands of patients and their families travel yearly from around the world for treatment. However, there are many ways to enjoy Minnesota’s third-largest city, just 90 minutes south of the Twin Cities. We recommend walking through downtown’s artistic pedestrian mall,...
'Stay Midwestern and friendly' Yung Gravy talks MN roots
MINNESOTA, USA — Vikings fans enjoyed some gravy before the players feasted on the Patriots. Yung Gravy, that is. The musician performed in front of 60,000+ fans at US Bank Stadium before the Thanksgiving game. Who is Yung Gravy?. His real name is Matthew Hauri. The 26-year-old hit the...
Grinch Stole $40k of Items From Amazing Rochester Nonprofit
Thanksgiving Day turned out to be a day of stealing rather than giving in Rochester, Minnesota. Unfortunately, what was stolen impacts many in our community that a local nonprofit helps, and the loss to the organization is heartbreaking. This theft is devastating for our programming as it will take several...
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center expanding number of primary care appointments
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center have announced they are expanding the number of primary care appointments available for people who have children with illnesses. Health officials say Olmsted County is seeing an increase in families seeking testing and care in emergency rooms for upper...
KEYC
MN DNR: mass goose die-off caused by pneumonia
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The MN Department of Natural Resources has determined the cause of death of the over 100 geese that were found at Loon Lake in Waseca. The DNR says the birds died of pneumonia, pulmonary aspergillosis, which is a fungal disease. The source of the fungal infection...
Horse-Drawn Sleigh Rides are Back in Rochester this Holiday Season
There are so many ways to get into the holiday spirit right in your backyard. This past weekend we had the Here Comes Santa Claus event in Downtown Rochester, MN, there are Christmas markets popping up across southeast Minnesota, and decorations everywhere! There's also a Rochester business bringing back their horse-drawn sleigh rides for the holidays.
Oddee
Little Nursing Home of Horrors: Nurse Chops Off Man’s Foot Without His Consent
This is one horrendous case of abuse and neglect. Forced amputation is something you’d only expect to see in horror movies. But the horrifying concept turned into reality at a Wisconsin nursing home. A nurse at Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center (SVHRC) stands accused of cutting off a...
KIMT
Collectors flock to flea market
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Today in Graham Park, there was a flea market featuring almost anything you could imagine. The Vintage Flea Market Antique/Toy Show was put together to satisfy both seasoned collectors in addition to those just taking an interest in the hobby. The event showcased products such as vintage sports cards, a crime scene kit from the 1940s, and "I Love Lucy" dolls. Kae Townsend, one of the event organizers, said she feels a deep connection with the people she meets at these kinds of gatherings.
Kasson Man Plans Mental Illness Defense in Byron Murder Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Kasson man charged with the murder of a rural Byron man earlier this year has been ordered to undergo a psychological examination. Olmsted County Judge Robert Birnbaum this week ordered the examination after the defense attorney for 32-year-old William Shillingford gave notice of his intent to assert a mental illness or cognitive impairment defense in the case. The order appoints an examiner for the evaluation who will have 45 days to complete and submit the "Rule 20" report to the Olmsted County Court Administrator.
KIMT
Bleu Duck Kitchen supports fellow small businesses
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Earlier today, Bleu Duck Kitchen hosted their first holiday market of the season. The restaurant hosts these markets to highlight the efforts of other local small businesses. During today's market, attendees could feast on breakfast tacos while connecting with sixteen vendors showcasing a wide variety of holiday items such as hot sauce with the creator's face on it, t-shirts featuring uncommon designs, and ornaments crafted out of dried-out oranges. Jennifer Lester, co-owner of Bleu Duck Kitchen, said people should shop small.
KAAL-TV
Austin man to be tried for rape
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man is scheduled to be tried for rape in January of 2023. Spencer Glen Merchant, 22, appeared in Mower County Court Monday on one charge of felony 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct–nonconsensual penetration. Merchant was arrested on the charge Nov. 11, after a...
Rochester Woman Accused of Stealing $1,400 in Coats from Scheels
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Rochester woman they say stole $1,400 worth of coats from Scheels in October and November. 22-year-old Vena Noch was arraigned in Olmsted County Court Monday and was released without bail but with conditions. The criminal complaint accuses Noch of stealing the four different jackets during four separate trips to the sporting goods store.
2 Minnesota towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country
Two of the most “magical” winter towns in the country are in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking. A list published earlier this month by Trips Discover highlighted 50 towns across the country with the best winter festivities and atmosphere. Among the towns listed were Stillwater and Winona.
Accumulating Snow Predicted in Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service in La Crosse is tracking a storm they say is capable of bringing accumulating snow to Rochester and the surrounding communities. Forecasted accumulations for Rochester range from 2-5 inches. The system is predicted to roll into the region and bring a rain-snow...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls council member Mary Jill Bringgold dies
Cannon Falls City Council member Mary Jill Bringgold, 62, died peacefully on Thanksgiving evening, according to her obituary with Lundberg Funeral Home. Bringgold was finishing up a four-year term on the council after being elected in 2018. She had battled cancer over the years. A celebration of life will be...
winonaradio.com
Winona Mom Facing Multiple Charges
(KWNO)-Irene Renee Burns, 32, of Winona, was charged with second-degree DWI, driving after revocation, and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested on Wednesday, November 23rd, after officers were called to the 50-block of W. 5th St., near the post office. Officers arrived at the Winona post office...
KAAL-TV
Rollover on Broadway Ave S
(ABC 6 News) – Three people were able to walk away from a rollover accident in Rochester. It happened near 2909 Broadway Ave S around 2:30 p.m. Police confirmed that two kids were in the car. A Mayo Clinic Ambulance was called but both kids and the driver were...
Rochester Man Gets Prison Sentence For Stealing Pickup Truck
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was arrested in late September after the victim of a vehicle theft spotted him in his stolen pickup stopped on the shoulder of Highway 14 has been sentenced to two years in prison. 41-year-old Merrick Jervis entered guilty pleas to felony...
Zumbrota Woman Accused of Felony Drug Sales, DWI
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A driving complaint over the Thanksgiving weekend has led to felony drug sales charges against a Zumbrota woman. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 40-year-old Tanya Veal with felony first degree drug sales, felony second-degree drug possession and misdemeanor DWI Monday. An Olmsted County judge set her conditional bail at $50,000.
willmarradio.com
Birds Found Dead on Minnesota Lake
(Waseca, MN) -- More than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
