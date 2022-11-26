ROCHESTER, Minn.-Today in Graham Park, there was a flea market featuring almost anything you could imagine. The Vintage Flea Market Antique/Toy Show was put together to satisfy both seasoned collectors in addition to those just taking an interest in the hobby. The event showcased products such as vintage sports cards, a crime scene kit from the 1940s, and "I Love Lucy" dolls. Kae Townsend, one of the event organizers, said she feels a deep connection with the people she meets at these kinds of gatherings.

