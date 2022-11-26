Corvallis power restored; game not affected
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A substation problem in Corvallis left about 6500 without power beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Pacific Power said — including Reser Stadium, which was set to host the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game
Pacific Power first reported the issue at around 9 a.m. Their website said the problem should be fixed by 4:30 p.m. As of 5 p.m., Pacific Power reported merely a handful of customers were without power.
By 10 p.m. Pacific Power reported no outages in the Corvallis area.
Earlier Oregon State University shared in a tweet that power was restored to Reser Stadium well before the game was set to begin at 12:30 p.m .It’s Christmas tree season, but growing them keeps getting harder for farmers
The cause of the outage remains under investigation.
KOIN 6 News will have more information later.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 8