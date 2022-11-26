Corvallis power restored; game not affected

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A substation problem in Corvallis left about 6500 without power beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Pacific Power said — including Reser Stadium, which was set to host the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game

Pacific Power first reported the issue at around 9 a.m. Their website said the problem should be fixed by 4:30 p.m. As of 5 p.m., Pacific Power reported merely a handful of customers were without power.

By 10 p.m. Pacific Power reported no outages in the Corvallis area.

Earlier Oregon State University shared in a tweet that power was restored to Reser Stadium well before the game was set to begin at 12:30 p.m .

The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

