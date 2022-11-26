ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Corvallis power restored; game not affected

By Andrew Foran
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A substation problem in Corvallis left about 6500 without power beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Pacific Power said — including Reser Stadium, which was set to host the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game

Pacific Power first reported the issue at around 9 a.m. Their website said the problem should be fixed by 4:30 p.m. As of 5 p.m., Pacific Power reported merely a handful of customers were without power.

By 10 p.m. Pacific Power reported no outages in the Corvallis area.

Earlier Oregon State University shared in a tweet that power was restored to Reser Stadium well before the game was set to begin at 12:30 p.m .

It’s Christmas tree season, but growing them keeps getting harder for farmers

The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.

Comments / 8

Donna Dovey
3d ago

Only the people around Reser Stadium, those who reside towards Philomath, and the city of Philomath were without power. Most of Corvallis was not affected.

5
5
 

KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

