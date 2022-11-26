Read full article on original website
Shania Twain Extends Her ‘Queen of Me’ Tour With Five New Dates
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) The new shows are in Bethel, N.Y. on July 3, New Orleans, La. on July 24 and Leeds, U.K. on Sept. 28, plus Twain is now playing second-night stops in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada and Glasgow, U.K. She shared the news on social media, posting a graphic of the full tour lineup indicating the dates that are currently sold out as well as the new shows.
digitalspy.com
Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire lands next movie role
Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire has landed her next lead movie role in an upcoming thriller. Hampshire is set to star in Caitlin Cronenberg’s directorial debut Humane, which has, according to Deadline, already finished filming. The film, which is described as an "environment-themed thriller", will star Hampshire alongside This...
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced Star Wars legend has made MCU debut in Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced that Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has appeared in the Holiday Special. The Marvel Cinematic Universe special, which is available to watch on Disney+, follows the gang as they celebrate the festive season whilst attempting to find a gift for Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).
A Very Backstreet Holiday: ABC release date and everything we know about the holiday special
An anticipated holiday special this year is A Very Backstreet Holiday, which sees the popular boy-band singing some Christmas classics.
digitalspy.com
Neighbours tour announces final cast member following show return news
Neighbours' UK tour has announced its final cast member following the news that the soap is returning. Announcing the news via Twitter, Neighbours: The Celebration Tour, which was formerly known as The Farewell Tour, said they were "thrilled" to welcome actor Stefan Dennis to the tour. "There was no name...
digitalspy.com
Yellowstone prequel releases first trailer for Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's 1923
Yellowstone prequel 1923 has released its first trailer for its latest spin-off series, which stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. 1923 expands the Taylor Sheridan TV universe that started off with Yellowstone. 1923 serves as a prequel to Yellowstone and a sequel to fellow spin-off series 1883. 1923 will follow...
Refinery29
I Got The ‘Boyfriend’ Bob & It’s Not For Faint Of Heart
Hi, it's me, your own personal haircut guinea pig. If you're an R29 regular, you'll know that I'm always up for putting my face, nails, and especially hair forward for #content — particularly if it involves a bob haircut. This past year, I've had a 'bottleneck' bob (a long...
digitalspy.com
Neighbours star Ryan Moloney hints at changes when show returns
After airing what was thought to be its final ever episode earlier this year, Neighbours is coming back to our screens in 2023, but this time it will have the streaming home of Amazon Freevee. While we hope to see many of the old faces from 2022 back on Ramsay...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders Episode Discussion 28/11/2022 - Seeing Double
Linda continues to worry about the consequences of missing her probation appointment, so Sharon asks Mick to tell Murray the real reason she went AWOL last week. Janine is annoyed when she learns that Mick has been with Linda again and she shares some upsetting news with him. Sonia realises that Janine is lying, but Janine stops her from telling Mick. Shirley overhears the conversation and gets suspicious.
digitalspy.com
Fire Island's Joel Kim Booster wants to do more gay Jane Austen adaptations
Joel Kim Booster – writer and star of Fire Island – has said he wants to do more gay Jane Austen adaptations. Discussing his movie Fire Island, a reimagining of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, Booster said adapting the novel was itself a "fun exercise" and that he would consider doing it again (via IndieWire).
digitalspy.com
New Worlds of DC boss James Gunn confirms big shared universe plan
Worlds of DC boss James Gunn has confirmed that he and co-boss Peter Safran are indeed planning a huge shared universe of DC projects. The DCU is undergoing a transitional phase after Guardians of the Galaxy director Gunn was hired as the new co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios alongside The Suicide Squad producer Safran.
digitalspy.com
Britain's Got Talent reveals first look at new spin-off The Ultimate Magician
ITV has dropped the first look at upcoming Britain's Got Talent spin-off The Ultimate Magician. The first picture from the one-off show features Stephen Mulhern, Catchphrase and Britain's Got More Talent host and a magician himself, who has stepped up to present in place of Ant and Dec. Related: Britain's...
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Kique Delivers a 'Flawless' Performance Despite Missing Top 10 Live Show
Kique was the winner of last week's Instant Save on season 22 of The Voice -- but he had to miss Monday's Top 10 live show!. The pre-taped package showed the 19-year-old Miami native and coach Gwen Stefani rehearsing for his big live show moment, but when it came time for his performance of The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name," host Carson Daly told the crowd that, "Unfortunately, Kique could not be with us in person tonight."
A comedian said he spent $1,722 on taxi fares during a viral series on TikTok where drivers chose his location, in a bid to make 'humane content'
In a TikTok series with over 112,000 followers, comedian Kareem Rahma tells cab drivers to "keep the meter running" as they choose the destinations.
digitalspy.com
9-1-1 executive producer breaks down shock twist in season 6 winter finale
9-1-1 delivered a heartbreaking blow to Bobby (Peter Krause) in season 6's midseason finale. On Monday's (November 28) episode 'Red Flag', the character's AA sponsor Wendall (Maurice Irvin) reaches out to him, leading to concerns, before the latter is later found dead in mysterious circumstances. The death is a huge...
digitalspy.com
I'm a Celebrity winner Jill Scott shares plans to marry girlfriend Shelly Unitt
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! winner Jill Scott has opened up on her wedding plans with longtime girlfriend Shelly Unitt. The couple reunited after spending a month apart while the former England footballer was in the Australian jungle for the show. Following her win, Scott announced it's time to "get some planning in place" for the wedding.
digitalspy.com
I'm a Celebrity winner Jill Scott explains why she's returning to coffee shop job after winning the show
I'm a Celebrity star Jill Scott has explained why she's returning to her coffee shop job after winning the show. The athlete is often seen working shifts at her partner Shelly's Boxx2Boxx Coffee in Manchester, though they kindly gave her some time off so she could conquer the jungle. While...
digitalspy.com
Olly Murs defends new song as it's criticised for misogynistic lyrics
Olly Murs has acknowledged criticism of his new song 'I Hate You When You're Drunk', following criticism of its lyrics as misogynistic. The former X-Factor singer released the single on Friday ahead of his new album, but listeners have not been impressed by the lyrics. As the song was released, Murs posted a tweet containing a video of old clips of him, seemingly suggesting the song was self-deprecating as he wrote: "I don't just HATE YOU, I hate me when I'm drunk."
digitalspy.com
18 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week
EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, Amy is rushed to hospital, Sonia plans Dot's funeral and Whitney discovers she's pregnant. Here's a full collection of the 18 biggest moments coming up:. 1. Jack learns his fate. Jack's job is on the line after the police detective's angry attack on...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Summer Spellman receives fraud warning in tragic baby plot
Coronation Street spoilers follow from this week's episodes, which are available to watch now on ITVX. These episodes have not yet aired on TV, so this article contains storyline details that some viewers may wish to avoid. Coronation Street's Summer Spellman receives a concerning warning tonight (November 28) as she...
