TV Station Predicts Snowfall In Most Minnesota Way Ever
This time of year, we're used to seeing snow in the forecast, but leave it to one TV station to predict our latest snowfall in the most Minnesota way ever. Snow in the North Star State in November and December is about as common as encountering a red light at one of the 216 stoplights along West Circle Drive here in Rochester. So I'm guessing that forecasting more of the white stuff-- even if it IS one of our first snowfall events of the season-- can get a bit monotonous.
Hastings Star Gazette
Gas prices in Hastings continue to be among the lowest in Minnesota
With gas prices continuing their downtrend across the country, Hastings ranks as one of the best bargains for fuel in Minnesota. According to GasBuddy, the price for regular fuel in Hastings, $2.64 as of Nov. 28, sits tied for the fifth cheapest rate in Minnesota. That price can be found at the Holiday Station located at 1500 Vermillion St.
Accumulating Snow Predicted in Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service in La Crosse is tracking a storm they say is capable of bringing accumulating snow to Rochester and the surrounding communities. Forecasted accumulations for Rochester range from 2-5 inches. The system is predicted to roll into the region and bring a rain-snow...
2 Minnesota towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country
Two of the most “magical” winter towns in the country are in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking. A list published earlier this month by Trips Discover highlighted 50 towns across the country with the best winter festivities and atmosphere. Among the towns listed were Stillwater and Winona.
KAAL-TV
ALERT DAY: Snow impacts travel across the region
(ABC 6 News) – Snow across the region made travel treacherous for many throughout the day Tuesday. There have been numerous crashes, spinouts, and standstills at times across our states. According to the Minnesota State patrol, between 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., troopers in the Rochester district responded to...
myaustinminnesota.com
Albert Lea man injured in accident between pickup and combine on Highway 65 in Freeborn County Monday evening
An Albert Lea man was injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a pickup truck and a combine on Highway 65 in Freeborn County early Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2015 Chevy Colorado pickup being driven by 72-year old John Gayhard Bolinger of Albert Lea and a 2009 Case-IH combine being driven by 24-year old Aaron Ellis Nasinec of Wells were both northbound on Highway 65 at approximately 5:24 p.m. Monday evening when the two vehicles made contact near trail road 517 in Albert Lea Township.
Cresco Times
John, Betty Grube to retire
CRESCO - Grube Lawn and Garden has been a fixture in Cresco for almost 50 years. John and Betty Grube bought it from the previous owners in 1973, but John’s been working at the same location since 1959 (That’s 63 years!). At first, it was mostly roofing and...
KIMT
Empty vehicle found in median on Highway 14 leads to Rochester man being arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 21-year-old Rochester man is facing DUI charges following a crash early Sunday morning that left authorities searching for the driver. The sheriff’s office said it found a vehicle just after 2 a.m. upside down in the median at Highway 14 and County Rd. 3 in Kalmar Township.
KAAL-TV
Crews battle grain bin fire near Dexter
(ABC 6 News) – Firefighters are battling a fire at a grain bin near Dexter. The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, at T ‘N G Plumbing, near Dexter. Officials tell us the fire started in an old grain bin, which is believed to contain plumbing equipment.
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center expanding number of primary care appointments
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center have announced they are expanding the number of primary care appointments available for people who have children with illnesses. Health officials say Olmsted County is seeing an increase in families seeking testing and care in emergency rooms for upper...
Southern Minnesota News
Public defender appointed judge in Third Judicial District
Governor Tim Walz has appointed Jeremy Clinefelter as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District, which encompasses Waseca and Freeborn counties, among others. Clinefelter will replace Judge Matthew Opat. Clinefelter, a managing attorney at the public defender’s office in Owatonna, will be chambered in Preston, in Fillmore County....
KIMT
Freeborn County collision involving a combine injures one driver
ALBERT LEA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Freeborn County Monday injured one person. The Minnesota State Patrol says John Gayhard Bolinger, 72 of Albert Lea, was driving north on Highway 65 when he made contact with the northbound combine driven by Aaron Ellis Nasinec, 24 of Wells. The State Patrol says the collision happened a little before 5:30 pm near Trail Road 517.
KEYC
MN DNR: mass goose die-off caused by pneumonia
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The MN Department of Natural Resources has determined the cause of death of the over 100 geese that were found at Loon Lake in Waseca. The DNR says the birds died of pneumonia, pulmonary aspergillosis, which is a fungal disease. The source of the fungal infection...
KAAL-TV
3 of 4 weekend DWIs arrested at more than twice legal limit, including Rochester man
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reported four DWI arrests over the holiday weekend, plus two “partial” DWIs who were arrested but tested under the legal limit later in custody. Of those four DWI arrests, three blew a BAC over twice the legal...
Rochester Woman Accused of Stealing $1,400 in Coats from Scheels
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Rochester woman they say stole $1,400 worth of coats from Scheels in October and November. 22-year-old Vena Noch was arraigned in Olmsted County Court Monday and was released without bail but with conditions. The criminal complaint accuses Noch of stealing the four different jackets during four separate trips to the sporting goods store.
KIMT
Chatfield duo to stand trial for stealing over $90,000 from dementia patient
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people are set to stand trial for stealing money from someone with dementia. Bruce Lynn Amundson, 68 of Chatfield, and Deborah Lane Amundson, 66 of Chatfield, were charged in May with six counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office...
KAAL-TV
Austin man to be tried for rape
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man is scheduled to be tried for rape in January of 2023. Spencer Glen Merchant, 22, appeared in Mower County Court Monday on one charge of felony 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct–nonconsensual penetration. Merchant was arrested on the charge Nov. 11, after a...
KIMT
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik under investigation for alleged misconduct
AUSTIN, Minn.-Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik has stepped away from some of his duties due to an undisclosed medical reason while the county said it is also investigating a complaint surrounding Sandvik's conduct at work. Trish Harren, who is the administrator for Mower County, said the complaint stems from Nov....
Zumbrota Woman Accused of Felony Drug Sales, DWI
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A driving complaint over the Thanksgiving weekend has led to felony drug sales charges against a Zumbrota woman. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 40-year-old Tanya Veal with felony first degree drug sales, felony second-degree drug possession and misdemeanor DWI Monday. An Olmsted County judge set her conditional bail at $50,000.
