ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Y-105FM

TV Station Predicts Snowfall In Most Minnesota Way Ever

This time of year, we're used to seeing snow in the forecast, but leave it to one TV station to predict our latest snowfall in the most Minnesota way ever. Snow in the North Star State in November and December is about as common as encountering a red light at one of the 216 stoplights along West Circle Drive here in Rochester. So I'm guessing that forecasting more of the white stuff-- even if it IS one of our first snowfall events of the season-- can get a bit monotonous.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hastings Star Gazette

Gas prices in Hastings continue to be among the lowest in Minnesota

With gas prices continuing their downtrend across the country, Hastings ranks as one of the best bargains for fuel in Minnesota. According to GasBuddy, the price for regular fuel in Hastings, $2.64 as of Nov. 28, sits tied for the fifth cheapest rate in Minnesota. That price can be found at the Holiday Station located at 1500 Vermillion St.
HASTINGS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Accumulating Snow Predicted in Rochester Tuesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service in La Crosse is tracking a storm they say is capable of bringing accumulating snow to Rochester and the surrounding communities. Forecasted accumulations for Rochester range from 2-5 inches. The system is predicted to roll into the region and bring a rain-snow...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

ALERT DAY: Snow impacts travel across the region

(ABC 6 News) – Snow across the region made travel treacherous for many throughout the day Tuesday. There have been numerous crashes, spinouts, and standstills at times across our states. According to the Minnesota State patrol, between 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., troopers in the Rochester district responded to...
ROCHESTER, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Albert Lea man injured in accident between pickup and combine on Highway 65 in Freeborn County Monday evening

An Albert Lea man was injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a pickup truck and a combine on Highway 65 in Freeborn County early Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2015 Chevy Colorado pickup being driven by 72-year old John Gayhard Bolinger of Albert Lea and a 2009 Case-IH combine being driven by 24-year old Aaron Ellis Nasinec of Wells were both northbound on Highway 65 at approximately 5:24 p.m. Monday evening when the two vehicles made contact near trail road 517 in Albert Lea Township.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Cresco Times

John, Betty Grube to retire

CRESCO - Grube Lawn and Garden has been a fixture in Cresco for almost 50 years. John and Betty Grube bought it from the previous owners in 1973, but John’s been working at the same location since 1959 (That’s 63 years!). At first, it was mostly roofing and...
CRESCO, IA
KAAL-TV

Crews battle grain bin fire near Dexter

(ABC 6 News) – Firefighters are battling a fire at a grain bin near Dexter. The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, at T ‘N G Plumbing, near Dexter. Officials tell us the fire started in an old grain bin, which is believed to contain plumbing equipment.
DEXTER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Public defender appointed judge in Third Judicial District

Governor Tim Walz has appointed Jeremy Clinefelter as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District, which encompasses Waseca and Freeborn counties, among others. Clinefelter will replace Judge Matthew Opat. Clinefelter, a managing attorney at the public defender’s office in Owatonna, will be chambered in Preston, in Fillmore County....
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Freeborn County collision involving a combine injures one driver

ALBERT LEA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Freeborn County Monday injured one person. The Minnesota State Patrol says John Gayhard Bolinger, 72 of Albert Lea, was driving north on Highway 65 when he made contact with the northbound combine driven by Aaron Ellis Nasinec, 24 of Wells. The State Patrol says the collision happened a little before 5:30 pm near Trail Road 517.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KEYC

MN DNR: mass goose die-off caused by pneumonia

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The MN Department of Natural Resources has determined the cause of death of the over 100 geese that were found at Loon Lake in Waseca. The DNR says the birds died of pneumonia, pulmonary aspergillosis, which is a fungal disease. The source of the fungal infection...
WASECA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Woman Accused of Stealing $1,400 in Coats from Scheels

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Rochester woman they say stole $1,400 worth of coats from Scheels in October and November. 22-year-old Vena Noch was arraigned in Olmsted County Court Monday and was released without bail but with conditions. The criminal complaint accuses Noch of stealing the four different jackets during four separate trips to the sporting goods store.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Austin man to be tried for rape

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man is scheduled to be tried for rape in January of 2023. Spencer Glen Merchant, 22, appeared in Mower County Court Monday on one charge of felony 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct–nonconsensual penetration. Merchant was arrested on the charge Nov. 11, after a...
AUSTIN, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Zumbrota Woman Accused of Felony Drug Sales, DWI

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A driving complaint over the Thanksgiving weekend has led to felony drug sales charges against a Zumbrota woman. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 40-year-old Tanya Veal with felony first degree drug sales, felony second-degree drug possession and misdemeanor DWI Monday. An Olmsted County judge set her conditional bail at $50,000.
ZUMBROTA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy