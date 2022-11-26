Read full article on original website
Dorothy Sue Graves
Dorothy Sue Graves, 79, of Paris, Tennessee, died Saturday, November 26, 2022. Dorothy was born Tuesday, March 30, 1943, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late Henry “Bill” Henderson and the late Repsie Bea Lamb Henderson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one sister: Ima Jean Poole; and one brother: Billy Joe Henderson.
James William “Jim” Hayes
James William “Jim” Hayes, 80, of Henry, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at his residence. Born Thursday, December 25, Christmas Day, 1941, in Humboldt, Tennessee, he was the son of the late James Rufus “J. R.” Hayes and the late Mildred Lee McGraw Hayes. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Jack Hays, and Lynn Hayes.
Services Set For Businessman, Public Servant Jim Hayes
Paris, Tenn.–Long-time businessman and public servant Jim Hayes has died. James William “Jim” Hayes, age 80 of Henry, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at his residence. Hayes was the President of the JR Hayes Construction Company in Paris. He spent 32 years on the Paris Municipal Regional Planning Commission, where he also served as chairman. He also was a member of the Tennessee Road Builders Association.
Holiday Memories Made At Refuge Event
Springville, Tenn.–Visitors and volunteers had a cozy day at the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge in Springville Saturday at the annual ‘Trim A Tree For Wildlife’ event. Children were busy with crafts while apple cider, s’mores and tea cakes were served. Rangers said, “Not only were memories made and some awesome crafts, but our visitors got to watch bald eagles chasing a duck, a merlin sitting for many photos, and of course, lots and lots of ducks and geese.” In photo, Volunteer Helen Neimi (partially hidden) watches as Manning and Laiklee Shelton decorate snowflakes. (Refuge photo).
Lunch & Learn About Holy Cross Church History
Paris, Tenn.–Reservations are being accepted now for this Friday’s Lunch & Learn at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center. The program is sponsored by the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial Committee. Andy Fazzini will relate the history of the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Paris, which is celebrating its 100th year.
Family Resource Center Toy Store Opens
Paris, Tenn.–The Family Resource Center Toy Store opened Monday and will be open through December 15. Family Resource Center Director Becky Holland said parents can come to the Toy Store in the Central Services Building in Paris and shop for their children. All the toys are free. The program...
Healthcare Foundation Participates In GivingTuesday
This #GivingTuesday, Paris and Henry County Healthcare Foundation hopes to continue a mission of healing in Henry County and the region by generous support of our community. #GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on November 29, 2022, and throughout the year.
Weakley Playhouse Brings Spirit Of Christmas To Stage
The Weakley Playhouse is bringing the classic ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future to Martin’s Festival Park stage in a student production of A Christmas Carol. The performance is set to be the first ever full-length play to be held on the new stage at Festival Park. Additionally, it’s the second outdoor show in Weakley Playhouse history.
Parisians To Discuss Impact Of Blue Oval City
Paris, Tenn.–This year’s Leadership Henry County Class is excited to host a public forum at Krider Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, December 7 at 10:00 am in conjunction with their Economic Development Day. Parisians Kyle Spurgeon, President, and CEO of the Greater Jackson Chamber, and Mark Herbison, HTL...
Paris Man Arrested On Drug Charges In Benton County
Benton County, Tennessee–A Paris man was arrested on drug charges by the Drug Task Force in Benton County. Bryan Carter was charged with four counts of possession of Schedule VI with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond of $122,500 was set and he has been released from the...
