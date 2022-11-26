Springville, Tenn.–Visitors and volunteers had a cozy day at the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge in Springville Saturday at the annual ‘Trim A Tree For Wildlife’ event. Children were busy with crafts while apple cider, s’mores and tea cakes were served. Rangers said, “Not only were memories made and some awesome crafts, but our visitors got to watch bald eagles chasing a duck, a merlin sitting for many photos, and of course, lots and lots of ducks and geese.” In photo, Volunteer Helen Neimi (partially hidden) watches as Manning and Laiklee Shelton decorate snowflakes. (Refuge photo).

