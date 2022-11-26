Read full article on original website
Related
colemantoday.com
Santa Anna's 1st Annual WALL OF WREATHS
Come join Santa Anna’s 1st Annual WALL OF WREATHS Celebrating the Christmas Season on Saturday, December 3rd. Be part of building the Wall! Bring your wreaths!!! New, old, bought, made, cute, pretty, funny… They just need to be ROUNDISH and WATER PROOF! Bring your wreaths and watch the wall grow!!! Flyers available at SOUTHERN CHARM TREASURES. For more info: TEXT 325-998-7121.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday November 28th
We have got a couple of really nice and warm days coming up before we make a return to cooler and seasonal weather for all of the Big Country. Temps will cool down before another warm up for the weekend. For today, we will see sunny skies and a very warm 67 degrees. The winds will be gusty from the south southwest at 10-20 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 51 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the south southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.
Hidden Gems: Comanche couple discovers historical mural while making town history of their own
COMANCHE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Comanche, Texas is a city filled with rich history, and residents feel intense pride in their home and community. A lot of the pride is attributed by Clint and Jami Tunnell, who are known by some as the ‘face of Comanche.’ It is Clint’s deep family roots that keep them in […]
These Abilene Restaurants Will Be Open On Christmas Day
Ah, yes, Christmas. That other time of the year when we break out the turkey, ham, stuffing, and all the fixings. Why does it seem that we only have these types of dinners twice a year? It's probably because it's such a hassle to do the shopping, then the cooking, and then clean up all that mess.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Step into Narnia at Christmas in The Garden in Downtown Abilene
Jump into your pajamas, royal robes or Narnia costumes and head downtown to celebrate the holidays at Christmas in the Garden: Welcome to Narnia! This year’s event on Friday, Dec. 2 is inspired by the C.S. Lewis book series “The Chronicles of Narnia.”. Sponsored by Beltway Park Church,...
Have you noticed more tire debris on the roadside? Abilene tire professionals say economic inflation is to blame
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As you were traveling for Thanksgiving last week, did you notice more tire debris on the side of the road than normal? We noticed it and decided to look into it, finding out that one Abilene tire shop has actually seen a major decline in people getting their tires checked due […]
colemantoday.com
Goldie L. Barnett, 89
Goldie L. Barnett, age 89, of Coleman, received her angel wings on Monday, November 28, 2022, at her residence under the care of her family and hospice. Funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, Coleman, with Pastor Craig Thames, of Bible Baptist Church, officiating.
BREAKING NEWS: Buffalo Ridge Apartment catches on fire, dog rescued by neighbors
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire began at Buffalo Ridge Apartments with no one home this evening. UPDATE 9:19 p.m. – The fire was contained to a stove-top upon AFD’s arrival due to the sprinkler system. This fire has been ruled accidental and has caused an estimated $5,000 in damage. Abilene Fire Department received […]
$10,000 in damages due to structure fire on Pecan Street
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire took place on Pecan street early Saturday morning, resulting in about $10,000 in damages. At approximately 9:00 a.m. on November 26, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Pecan Street. When on scene, they discovered heavy smoke and two residents who […]
brownwoodnews.com
Three seriously injured in Tuesday night wreck in Early
Just after 5pm Early Police and Fire units along with Lifeguard EMS responded to a major accident in the 1800 block of Early Blvd near CR 292 (Jenkins Springs Road). A small 4 door Toyota struck a construction trailer and pickup on the left rear corner. The pickup and trailer...
Drivers in head-on collision on SH-36 through Baird injured, assessing at hospital
BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two pickup trucks collided head-on in Baird Monday afternoon, causing a major crash. One driver was operating a vehicle owned by Airway Services, a San Angelo-based renewable energy company. Around 2:30 Monday afternoon, crews from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to the crash on State Highway 36, about […]
koxe.com
Christmas Under the Stars Schedule Released
This year’s Christmas Festival will be held on Saturday, December 3rd beginning at 9:00AM and will end at 3:00PM in Downtown Brownwood. Thank you to our Presenting Sponsor United Supermarkets. Special thanks to our supporting sponsors: Chick-fil-A, Citizens National Bank, Brookshire’s, and Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Meet at...
colemantoday.com
A Very Merry Christmas Book Festival - Final List of Authors
The Coleman Public Library will host its first “A Very Merry Christmas Book Festival”, on December 3, 2022, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Fifteen authors are scheduled to be in attendance in the Main Library Building. The Community will be able to purchase signed editions of their books and visit with new and old friends. A list for the final four authors is listed below. Additional authors include Jan Sikes, Linda Broday, Dr. Sandip Mathur, Ralph Terry, Dr. Ward Lane, Olivia de Los Santos, Jean Langford (widow of Carl Langford), Shannon McFarland, Gene Turney, Sue Harris, and Michael Herbert. Authors will have a 20-minute time period to talk about themselves, and their book and a Question-and-Answer time.
colemantoday.com
2022-2023 Santa Anna SPRING Sports Schedules
The Mountaineers are ready to go! The Santa Anna ISD BASKETBALL, SOFTBALL, TRACK AND TENNIS schedules have been attached to this article and will be located in the SA Sports schedules banner at the top of the SPORTS page. Go Mountaineers!
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic comes to a halt along SH 36 in Clyde on Black Friday, RV & pickup towed off
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic on State Highway 36 was stalled for a while in Clyde Friday afternoon, when a pickup truck and an RV were involved in a crash. An eye witness told KTAB/KRBC this traffic event took place between Denton Valley’s Backyard and Owen Field on SH-36. Crews from the Texas Department of […]
Pickup truck runs into Abilene Airport fencing
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver crashed into the fencing around Abilene Regional Airport Monday night. While police continue to investigate what happened, KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that the driver of a pickup truck was on FM 18, towards State Highway 36 around 8:30 Monday night when they lost control of their vehicle. The […]
GALLERY: Semi truck crashes, catches fire along Highway 36 through Rising Star
RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you typically take Highway 36 through Rising Star on your morning commute, you likely had to find another route Wednesday morning due to a semi crash. According to a Facebook post from Rising Star Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), its crews, as well as crews from Sipe Springs VFD were […]
40-year-old West Texas man dies in overturned vehicle crash while traveling through Eastland County Thanksgiving morning
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 40-year-old Denver City, Texas man was killed while traveling on I-20 near Ranger Thanksgiving morning. In a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 27-year-old driver and his passenger, Guadalupe Ariza, 40, both of Denver City, were traveling east down I-20 in a 2007 Chevrolet […]
REPORT: Abilene hotels hit high marks in Fiscal Year 2022
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC, ACVB) – Abilene’s hotel and lodging industry hit high marks Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22), reported the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB), an affiliate of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce Monday. Abilene hotels ended FY22 with hotel occupancy of 69.7%, outpacing FY21 by 2.8% and bested pre-pandemic FY19 by 6.74%, according to […]
Abilene CERT Preparedness Training course returns
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The United Rescue Alliance will be hosting a four day course for people to become certified as a member of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) in December. The CERT program educates volunteers on how to respond to disasters that could impact the area they live in, such as hurricanes, tornadoes […]
Comments / 1