Pa. woman gets 8 to 16 years for driving over and killing boyfriend
According to TribLive, 31-year-old Ausha Brown was sentenced to serve eight to 16 years in prison for third-degree murder for driving over and killing her boyfriend, 31-year-old Von Washingon. The two had only been dating, according to Brown, for about five weeks when she killed him. Per the news outlet,...
Robbers wanted for stealing at least $30K from Verizon store arrested in Pa. city: police
Three suspects wanted for stealing between $30,000 to $40,000 in both cash and electronics from a South Jersey Verizon store were caught in Pennslyvania after a police chase on Monday night, according to reports. According to 6ABC, four armed suspects stole from the store on Route 73 in Voorhees Township...
Meet the Massachusetts man whose eviction led to bee attack on deputy sheriffs
Before Alton King Jr.’s $1.5 million home gained infamy as the scene of a bizarre honeybee assault on sheriff’s deputies amid an eviction proceeding, it was the site of a posh fundraiser for then-gubernatorial hopeful Deval L. Patrick in 2006 and for countless pick-up basketball games since. The...
Virginia mass shooting survivor files $50M suit against Walmart
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Walmart employee who survived last week’s mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.”
Hunting causes a five-fold increase in car-deer collisions | PennLive letters
Now that Pennsylvania’s statewide firearm deer hunting season began on Saturday, Nov. 26, drivers need to be especially cautious as hunters will be pushing deer through the woods and across busy highways and panicked wounded deer will be running into the roads. In addition, when a matriarch doe is killed, whose job it is to safely cross her family, her orphans will run into the roads without caution.
Repeat DUI offenders now will face harsher penalties: PennDOT
Deana’s Law is now in effect in Pennsylvania, increasing penalties for multiple driving under the influence convictions, PennDOT announced Tuesday. The legislation, named after a Delaware County woman who died in a crash with a repeat DUI offender, increases the maximum jail time for three or more DUI offenses and has provisions for how sentences after convictions should be issued.
N.J. woman helped steal $565K in tax refund checks from mail
A New Jersey woman who was part of a crew that stole about $565,000 in tax refund checks has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison. Awilda Henriquez, 36, of Clementon, has also been ordered to pay restitution and will be subject to three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said Monday.
Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine
WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
There is a crisis of kids in prison in Pennsylvania, and state officials must address it | PennLive letters
We are witnessing a detention crisis unfold across Pennsylvania, as demonstrated in places like Philadelphia, Delaware County, and Allegheny County. However, this situation is not due to a lack of beds or facilities for youth. The true crisis is that Pennsylvania incarcerates far too many children in the first place.
Gas driller pleads no contest to polluting Pa. town’s water
MONTROSE, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s most active gas driller pleaded no contest Tuesday to criminal charges, capping a landmark environmental case against a company that prosecutors say polluted a rural community’s drinking water 14 years ago and then tried to evade responsibility. Residents of the tiny crossroads of...
Pennsylvania area sees record-sized hail stones
That’s one hail of a record. An area in Pennsylvania saw hail stones of record-sized proportions over the weekend. SIMILAR STORIES: Showers, storms and gust winds could be on the way this week for central Pa. The Tribune-Review reports how people in Perrypolis—which is located in Fayette County—were treated...
Giving Tuesday; new Freedom Caucus; call for justice: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. High: 47; Low: 40. Partly sunny. Freedom Caucus: The new state branch of the House Freedom Caucus is open. Rep. Scott Perry says it’ll be a center of resistance to what he fears will be a new period of Democrat-led encroachment of socialism and federal government overreach.
Pennsylvania family’s goal is to climb each state’s highest point
They must be in peak shape to do this. A family from Pennsylvania is on a mission to climb the highest point of each state. SIMILAR STORIES: Brothers to make splash in Lake Erie on quest to swim 10Ks in all 50 states. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports how it all...
Where and when you can see Santa, shop for gifts in central Pa.
With less than a month until Christmas 2022, stores and malls in central Pennsylvania are in the thick of the holiday shopping season. We’ve got the details about shopping centers in the Harrisburg, Hershey, Camp Hill, Lancaster, York and Gettysburg areas: Where can you visit Santa Claus? Which are the seasonal retailers this year? What stores have opened since last year?
A common-sense, bipartisan bill is helping hunters this season | PennLive letters
A simple, single page of legislation was signed into law recently, proving that common sense can occasionally prevail in Harrisburg. For the current hunting season, and for decades prior, hunters who wanted an antler-less deer license had to apply by mailing a specific pink envelope, containing a check or money order, to the county treasurer where they planned to hunt. There was a specific schedule of deadlines.
Pa. airport among the ‘most stressful’ in the U.S.: study
The airport is, by nature, a very stressful place. However, a new study has found which airports are the most stressful in the U.S., among them one right here in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: The worst airports to fly into during winter season. In recognizing that the holiday season is one...
Pennsylvania’s ‘top charitable cause’ is this, says study
During this season of giving, many intend to give back a little via charities. In the spirit of this, a new study has found the most popular charitable causes in each state, Pennsylvania included. SIMILAR STORIES: The most popular toy in each state — and Pa. —is squishy and soft,...
Mega Millions $305M jackpot (11/29/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
There was no mega winner of the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. So tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 11 p.m. ET, the lottery has reset and you’ll have a chance to win the new top prize. Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really).
Storm system could bring tornadoes, hail, heavy rain to several states
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Forecasters warned of the potential for strong tornadoes that could stay on the ground for long distances in parts of the South on Tuesday, as well as flooding rains and hail the size of tennis balls. More than 25 million people will be at risk...
Pennsylvania bat declared endangered
The northern long-eared bat, which occurs sporadically across Pennsylvania, has been listed as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act. Noting that the bat “faces extinction due to the range wide impacts of white-nose syndrome, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday reclassified it as endangered, from a listing as threatened since 2015.
