Now that Pennsylvania’s statewide firearm deer hunting season began on Saturday, Nov. 26, drivers need to be especially cautious as hunters will be pushing deer through the woods and across busy highways and panicked wounded deer will be running into the roads. In addition, when a matriarch doe is killed, whose job it is to safely cross her family, her orphans will run into the roads without caution.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO