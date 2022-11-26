ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Hunting causes a five-fold increase in car-deer collisions | PennLive letters

Now that Pennsylvania’s statewide firearm deer hunting season began on Saturday, Nov. 26, drivers need to be especially cautious as hunters will be pushing deer through the woods and across busy highways and panicked wounded deer will be running into the roads. In addition, when a matriarch doe is killed, whose job it is to safely cross her family, her orphans will run into the roads without caution.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Repeat DUI offenders now will face harsher penalties: PennDOT

Deana’s Law is now in effect in Pennsylvania, increasing penalties for multiple driving under the influence convictions, PennDOT announced Tuesday. The legislation, named after a Delaware County woman who died in a crash with a repeat DUI offender, increases the maximum jail time for three or more DUI offenses and has provisions for how sentences after convictions should be issued.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

N.J. woman helped steal $565K in tax refund checks from mail

A New Jersey woman who was part of a crew that stole about $565,000 in tax refund checks has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison. Awilda Henriquez, 36, of Clementon, has also been ordered to pay restitution and will be subject to three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said Monday.
CLEMENTON, NJ
PennLive.com

Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine

WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania area sees record-sized hail stones

That’s one hail of a record. An area in Pennsylvania saw hail stones of record-sized proportions over the weekend. SIMILAR STORIES: Showers, storms and gust winds could be on the way this week for central Pa. The Tribune-Review reports how people in Perrypolis—which is located in Fayette County—were treated...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Where and when you can see Santa, shop for gifts in central Pa.

With less than a month until Christmas 2022, stores and malls in central Pennsylvania are in the thick of the holiday shopping season. We’ve got the details about shopping centers in the Harrisburg, Hershey, Camp Hill, Lancaster, York and Gettysburg areas: Where can you visit Santa Claus? Which are the seasonal retailers this year? What stores have opened since last year?
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

A common-sense, bipartisan bill is helping hunters this season | PennLive letters

A simple, single page of legislation was signed into law recently, proving that common sense can occasionally prevail in Harrisburg. For the current hunting season, and for decades prior, hunters who wanted an antler-less deer license had to apply by mailing a specific pink envelope, containing a check or money order, to the county treasurer where they planned to hunt. There was a specific schedule of deadlines.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania bat declared endangered

The northern long-eared bat, which occurs sporadically across Pennsylvania, has been listed as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act. Noting that the bat “faces extinction due to the range wide impacts of white-nose syndrome, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday reclassified it as endangered, from a listing as threatened since 2015.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
194K+
Followers
83K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy