Fayetteville, NC

WRAL News

EE Smith downs Cape Fear girls basketball

Vander, NC — No matter how you frame it, Monday's game between Cape Fear and E.E. Smith carried a lot of weight — two of the best girls basketball teams in the 910 area code, two of the best in the 3A East, two of the best in Cumberland County... they share almost everything except a conference.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Fayetteville, NC

Home to Fort Bragg, a major U.S. army installation, Fayetteville has received the All-America City Award three times from the National Civic League. The city is located in the sandhills of the Coastal Plain region on the confluence of the Cape Fear River. As of the 2020 census, the city...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County names new manager

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners has named a new county manager as of Monday. Clarence Grier was named the next County Manager during a special meeting at 1 p.m. “We are excited to welcome Clarence Grier to Cumberland County to serve as our next...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Holiday weekend full of events planned for Lake Waccamaw

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Lake Waccamaw will be full of the Holiday Spirit this weekend, with tons of events planned for Friday and Saturday. A Christmas Tree Lighting will kick off the fun on December 2nd at 5:30 p.m. The event will take place on Flemington Dr. at Town Hall, with hot chocolate and cookies being served at The Depot Museum.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
wpde.com

Teen hospitalized following shooting in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to a report of "shots fired" in the area of Market Street and Stephens Street in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. Edwards said officers found a 15-year- old who had been shot. “Witnesses only...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

This day in history: Deadly EF-4 tornado rips through Raleigh, killing 4

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Nov. 28, 1988, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Raleigh. It has been 34 years since the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. near Umstead State Park and Ebenezer Church Road, flattening a Kmart and destroying Asbury United Methodist Church. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches or warnings had been issued for Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man shot at Extended Stay hotel in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured during a Saturday night shooting at a hotel, Raleigh police said. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Court. Police said the man's injuries are not considered life-threatening. Authorities did not identify the man. As of...
RALEIGH, NC

