EE Smith downs Cape Fear girls basketball
Vander, NC — No matter how you frame it, Monday's game between Cape Fear and E.E. Smith carried a lot of weight — two of the best girls basketball teams in the 910 area code, two of the best in the 3A East, two of the best in Cumberland County... they share almost everything except a conference.
Some basketball officials threaten to strike if NCHSAA doesn't approve pay increase
Raleigh, N.C. — Some high school basketball officials in North Carolina are threatening to strike in January if the N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors does not approve a pay increase at its meeting this week. HighSchoolOT has obtained communications between officials indicating that some basketball officials...
EE Smith boys basketball defeats Cape Fear despite Bryant's 38
E.E. Smith (1-1) was more than just Scott, however. DeCarlo Brunson had a team-high 26 points with six 3-pointers, catching fire at all the right times as the Bulls, who led 38-30 at halftime, had to withstand a second-half comeback by the Colts (0-1). Cape Fear even took the lead...
Special wrestling event planned to help NC deputy and dad battling cancer
The sheriff's office has a special wrestling event called "The Fight for Lt. J. McPhatter" planned for Dec. 10.
Fighting worker shortage, Wake, Raleigh & N.C. offer bonuses, other perks
RALEIGH – In a challenging labor market, where there are still about twice the number of job openings as there are unemployed workers, some organizations turn toward offering incentives such as hiring bonuses or retention benefits like cash payments or additional paid time off. That includes the City of...
North Carolina man ‘very grateful’ for $1.8 million lottery win with ticket bought on Thanksgiving
“I thought, ‘oh my gosh!’ and then I called my wife over to look," Matthew Huber said. "It’s phenomenal -- the best Thanksgiving.”
15 Free Things to Do in Fayetteville, NC
Home to Fort Bragg, a major U.S. army installation, Fayetteville has received the All-America City Award three times from the National Civic League. The city is located in the sandhills of the Coastal Plain region on the confluence of the Cape Fear River. As of the 2020 census, the city...
100-year-old in Fayetteville has been painting portraits for 70 years
MeMaw is Melva Lopez of Fayetteville who, at 100 years old, still paints portraits as she has for more than 70 years. MeMaw is Melva Lopez of Fayetteville who, at 100 years old, still paints portraits as she has for more than 70 years.
Millbrook High School Principal Cause Of Death, What Happened To Dana King Suddenly?
Millbrook High School Principal Cause Of Death: (WTVD) RALEIGH, N.C. On Saturday afternoon, the Wake County Public School System released a statement regarding the longtime Millbrook Principal Dana King’s demise. The WCPSS staff received the following email:. “I must inform you with great regret that Millbrook High School Principal...
4 Robeson County parades are scheduled this week
The Robeson County parade procession continues this week with four Christmas parades scheduled throughout four municipalities. The
Deputies arrest Fayetteville man wanted in Hope Mills shooting death
A Fayetteville man wanted in connection with a deadly Hope Mills shooting on Friday has been arrested in Georgia.
Friend describes seasoned Craigslist seller as trial begins for man suspected of his murder
RALEIGH, N.C. — A trial began Tuesday for Justin Merritt, a Virginia man charged with killing Andy Banks when the two connected over a car sale in Raleigh in September 2020. Opening arguments began at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday before the state called their first witnesses, including a Raleigh police detective and Banks' best friend, to the stand.
Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
Cumberland County names new manager
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners has named a new county manager as of Monday. Clarence Grier was named the next County Manager during a special meeting at 1 p.m. “We are excited to welcome Clarence Grier to Cumberland County to serve as our next...
Fayetteville Regional Airport to unveil terminal, other enhancements
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Regional Airport will host a public unveiling event highlighting new updates from Terminal Renovations Phase II. The event is open to the public and will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 in the upstairs of the main terminal at 400 Airport Road.
Holiday weekend full of events planned for Lake Waccamaw
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Lake Waccamaw will be full of the Holiday Spirit this weekend, with tons of events planned for Friday and Saturday. A Christmas Tree Lighting will kick off the fun on December 2nd at 5:30 p.m. The event will take place on Flemington Dr. at Town Hall, with hot chocolate and cookies being served at The Depot Museum.
Teen hospitalized following shooting in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to a report of "shots fired" in the area of Market Street and Stephens Street in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. Edwards said officers found a 15-year- old who had been shot. “Witnesses only...
This day in history: Deadly EF-4 tornado rips through Raleigh, killing 4
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Nov. 28, 1988, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Raleigh. It has been 34 years since the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. near Umstead State Park and Ebenezer Church Road, flattening a Kmart and destroying Asbury United Methodist Church. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches or warnings had been issued for Wake County.
Man shot at Extended Stay hotel in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured during a Saturday night shooting at a hotel, Raleigh police said. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Court. Police said the man's injuries are not considered life-threatening. Authorities did not identify the man. As of...
Gun charge brought against father of driver in Raleigh Christmas Parade fatality
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following the tragic death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks at the Raleigh Christmas parade, the father of the truck driver who hit her is now facing a gun charge from that same day. Christopher Hylton Glass, 49, has been charged with carrying a gun during the...
