Soccer-World Cup Winners list: which teams have won each year
(Reuters) – List of FIFA World Cup champions since the tournament began in 1930:. * Uruguay won the inaugural FIFA World Cup after beating Argentina 4-2 in the final in Montevideo. * The first tournament included 13 teams, with only four from Europe. The trip to South America was...
Arab fans unite after surprise wins in Qatar
DOHA (Reuters) – Victories against the odds by Arab teams competing at the Middle East’s first World Cup have inspired their supporters, bringing a rare sense of optimism and unity for fans from the Gulf to the Atlantic Ocean. Saudi Arabia delivered the early shock of the tournament,...
Soccer-Cameroon keeper Onana suspended for ‘disciplinary reasons’
DOHA (Reuters) – Cameroon’s first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana has been suspended due to disciplinary reasons, the country’s federation (FECAFOOT) said, after he was left out of the squad for their 3-3 draw with Serbia at the World Cup on Monday. Onana was marked as “absent” on the...
Motor racing-Binotto resigns as Ferrari F1 team boss
(Reuters) – Ferrari Formula One boss Mattia Binotto has handed in his resignation and will leave at the end of the year, the Italian team said on Tuesday. “I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari,” Ferrari quoted Binotto as saying in a statement. (Reporting by Alan...
Cricket-Virus hits England camp before Pakistan series opener
(Reuters) – Several England players, including skipper Ben Stokes, have been affected by a virus on the eve of their opening test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, senior batsman Joe Root said on Wednesday. “As far as I’m aware, a few guys are not feeling 100%,” Root told a news...
