This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
wamc.org
Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce president on bar closing times, cannabis and the holiday shopping season
The holiday season is always a busy one in the Saratoga Springs area, but this year there are new concerns about the downtown bar scene following a shootout around 3 a.m. on a recent Sunday. In the meantime, a new business is sprouting up in New York, after the first retail marijuana licenses were issued. To talk about all of that and more, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. He says the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start.
Christmas market at Albany Rural Cemetery date
The Christmas Market at the Albany Rural Cemetery will return on Saturday and will run from noon to 4 p.m., taking place at the chapel, located at 3 Cemetery Ave. in Menands.
WNYT
Hochul announces $10M to revitalize downtown Gloversville
Gloversville is getting $10 million for 12 projects to help revitalize the city’s downtown. Gov. Hochul made the announcement Monday at the historic Glove Theater in Gloversville. Nearly $2 million will go towards renovating and restoring it. Other projects include building the Glove City Lofts, which will add affordable...
Stop in for tea and cake in Cohoes’ newest business
Jones' flagship tea blend is a proprietary chocolate tea, made in part with hulls of cacao beans.
WNYT
Upstate of business – Queensbury Hotel Igloos ready for use
Igloo season is officially underway at the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls. Every year the hotel puts up igloos that surround the tables of its outdoor patio at park 26 restaurant. It allows people to eat outdoors and have a little fun – when the cold weather sets in.
Holiday giving program back in South Glens Falls
The time is here again. For the Moreau Community Center, the holiday season is a critical time in community service - and holiday caring.
WNYT
Queensbury Hotel igloos ready for use
Looking for a cool way to stay warm? Igloo season is officially underway at the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls. Every year, the hotel puts up igloos that surround the tables of its outdoor patio at Park 26 Restaurant. It allows people to eat outdoors and have a little fun when the cold weather sets in.
WNYT
Niskayuna hosts fill a firetruck toys for tots
And in Niskayuna, another local business is challenging the community to fill a firetruck with toys. Sondra’s Fine Jewelry and Green Leaf Wellness Company set up shop in ShopRite Square. In 2018, her company won the best Toys for Tots campaign worldwide. For Sondra, she says toys for tots...
WNYT
Ringing of the bells kicks off holiday season
The city of Troy will be kicking off the holiday season this Thursday with an annual tradition. The ringing of the bells will take place at noon on the Riverfront Park staircase in Troy. The event marks the start of the annual holiday shopping season. The tradition stems from the...
Memory Care Center to open in Queensbury
A new Memory Care Center will open, as part of a $27.6M campus-wide expansion and construction project at The Glen at Hiland Meadows.
A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart
The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
WNYT
Saratoga Springs pushes back discussion on bar closing times
A Saratoga Springs City Council proposal to change the closing time for bars has been pushed to the Dec. 6 agenda. The proposal comes after an officer-involved shooting last week on Broadway near the corner of Caroline Street. It would mandate all bars close at 2 a.m., instead of the current 4 a.m.
WNYT
Troy frame shop closing after 55 years in business
After more than 50 years in operation, two business owners in Troy are calling it a career. Tom and Ray Clement are retiring. They run Clement Frame Shop and Art Gallery on Broadway in Troy. The duo originally started the business back in 1967 at a location on 2nd Street.
WNYT
Midway Fire Department hosts holiday shopping event
Another holiday event happening Sunday that you can take the kids to – shopping with Santa and his elves in Colonie. It’s happening at the midway fire department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fire department says this will be their biggest fundraiser to date. Everyone is...
A Xmas Must See! Saratoga Home Boasts Free Spectacular Light Show
It's back again this year! The home at 29 Walden Circle in Saratoga Springs in the Town of Stillwater is all decked out in over 15,000 LED lights and synchronized to holiday music. You can come and enjoy this show for free but if you wish to make a donation to a children's charity, you can do so HERE. This is truly a labor of love for these homeowners. This spectacular show runs through the new year. Check out the schedule HERE.
WNYT
Queensbury hosting festival of trees
Sunday is your last chance to check out the 31st annual festival of trees in the North Country. The popular event draws hundreds of people to the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls every year. You can check out all of the different tree and wreath displays. Admission is free, but...
WNYT
North Adams hosts winter market
Dozens of local vendors are scheduled to set up at the North Adams’ winter market. Sunday is the last day of the 3-day event on Main Street. It’s grown over the years, so it’s being held in a bigger venue this year. Visual artists from food vendors...
7 Interesting Facts About the Capital Region’s Twin Bridges
Are you one of the thousands that cross the 'twins' each day? Heading North to Lake George or heading South to Albany? Most of us from the Capital Region refer to the bridge spanning the Mohawk River as the Twin Bridges or simply the 'twins' but there is much more to this landmark.
newyorkalmanack.com
The Schenectady Fire of 1861
The City of Schenectady is no stranger to fires. Every school child learns of the destruction of the fledgling village in February 1690 at the hands of the French and their Native American allies. Many know the story of the Great Fire of 1819, which started in a currying shop (where the stretching and finishing of tanned leather was carried out) on Water Street, was spread by strong winds in a northeastern direction, and ultimately destroyed most of the buildings in city west of Church Street from Water Street to the Mohawk River.
One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany
One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
Comments / 0