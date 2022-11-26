ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Watervliet house fire under investigation

Firefighters in Watervliet are trying to figure out what started a house fire. The fire broke out Tuesday morning at 2320 10th Avenue. The fire department says there was initial concern that people were unable to get out of the home on their own, but they now say everyone got out safely.
WATERVLIET, NY
WRGB

Teenager dies after driver, passenger ejected in ATV crash

DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a 17-year-old Howes Cave teen has died following a crash involving an ATV. Investigators say 17-year-old Connor Summerfield was operating an ATV in the area of Batter Street in Duanesburg. Police say Summerfield left the road and struck an embankment. Both Summerfield...
DUANESBURG, NY
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car Chicopee: Report

One person is dead after they were hit by a car in Chicopee, Western Mass News reports. Police responded to the crash on Chicopee Street around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, according to Chicopee Police on Facebook and Western Mass News. The crash shut down Chicopee Street from Celestine Street as a result, according to police.
CHICOPEE, MA
Shore News Network

Jacket matching one worn by missing 14-year-old found, police investigating

SCHENECTADY, NY – A photo of a black jacket claimed to be that of missing Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey was shared across social media on Monday. The photo shows a jacket laying in a pool of water. The jacket matches the description of the jacket she was reportedly last seen wearing on Friday, a black puffy jacket with a pink fur hooded collar. “We have seen this photo being posted and shared on social media in relation to Samantha, the missing juvenile. If anybody knows the origins of this photo we ask that you please contact our Youth Aid Bureau The post Jacket matching one worn by missing 14-year-old found, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Driver injured when her car crashes into house

RIFTON – A 31-year-old Ellenville woman whose 2014 Honda Odyssey minivan crashed into a house in on Route 213 in Rifton had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire and EMS personnel, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reported. The driver, identified as Olivia Escalara, was transported to...
RIFTON, NY
WNYT

Albany police arrest man for deadly crash

The Albany Police Department say they now have a suspect in custody after a chase that led to a fatal crash. According to police, they approached a vehicle driven by Caezare Ebron Friday night that was stopped near the area of Central Avenue and North Lake Avenue. They say that Ebron was asleep at the wheel.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Petersburgh house fire rekindles second time after crews leave

Firefighters in Rensselaer County were called back to the scene of a house fire in Petersburgh early Monday morning after the fire rekindled. Fire Chief Mark Murray says the initial call came in around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for the fire at 1351 Route 2. He says people were inside the...
PETERSBURG, NY
WNYT

Packages stolen from numerous Malta homes

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of stolen packages. Eighteen empty packages have been recovered from separate addresses along Thimbleberry Road in Malta, say investigators. Police suspect the robberies happened between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Anyone with doorbell video or other footage is...
MALTA, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

7 arrested in alleged SGF narcotics bust

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office announced the “narcotics arrests” of seven people after searching a South Glens Falls residence. They said they arrested Caitlin Pruess, 30, on November 23 after a lengthy drug trafficking investigation. She is accused of selling crack/cocaine heroin, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetatime throughout Saratoga County.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Jury selection underway in trial for 2017 Pittsfield murder

After five years of pretrial motions and pandemic delays, jury selection is happening now in the case of three people accused in the murder of Asiyanna Jones. Jones with killed in October of 2017, when she was hit by a stray bullet during a gun fight on Dewey Avenue. Gary...
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy