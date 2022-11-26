Read full article on original website
WNYT
Watervliet house fire under investigation
Firefighters in Watervliet are trying to figure out what started a house fire. The fire broke out Tuesday morning at 2320 10th Avenue. The fire department says there was initial concern that people were unable to get out of the home on their own, but they now say everyone got out safely.
WRGB
Teenager dies after driver, passenger ejected in ATV crash
DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a 17-year-old Howes Cave teen has died following a crash involving an ATV. Investigators say 17-year-old Connor Summerfield was operating an ATV in the area of Batter Street in Duanesburg. Police say Summerfield left the road and struck an embankment. Both Summerfield...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car Chicopee: Report
One person is dead after they were hit by a car in Chicopee, Western Mass News reports. Police responded to the crash on Chicopee Street around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, according to Chicopee Police on Facebook and Western Mass News. The crash shut down Chicopee Street from Celestine Street as a result, according to police.
Springfield man arrested in connection with shooting on Hancock Street
A Springfield man was arrested in connection with a shooting on Hancock Street early Saturday morning.
WNYT
Deadly Saratoga Springs construction accident remains under investigation
Saratoga Springs Police and OSHA continue to investigate a deadly construction accident behind the Rip Van Dam Hotel in Saratoga Springs. Nelson Bernard, 52, was hurt in a fall and by falling debris. He was taken to Saratoga Hospital and transferred to Albany Medical Center, where he died on Thanksgiving.
Troy man arrested after alleged domestic dispute involving gun
A Troy man is being accused of menacing during an argument with a gun. Robert Lemner, 42, was arrested on Thursday.
Driver Almost Hit Officers While Trying To Evade DWI Checkpoint In Cohoes, Police Say
A man from the region is facing charges after nearly hitting several police officers with his car while attempting to evade a DWI checkpoint over the Thanksgiving weekend, authorities said. The Albany County incident happened Saturday, Nov. 26, in Cohoes, according to police. Officers were conducting a DWI checkpoint on...
Driver escapes after Thruway rollover in Coxsackie
The driver of a car that flipped on the New York State Thruway in Coxsackie Thursday morning was able to pull themself to safety, according to a press release from Coxsackie Hose Company No. 3.
Person was struck and killed on Chicopee Street
Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Chicopee Monday night.
Saratoga Sheriff’s Office investigating package thefts
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating several package thefts from the Thimbleberry Road area in Malta.
Suspected Gunman Charged In Killing Of Rashad Nicholson In Albany
More than a year after a 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the region, the suspected gunman has been hit with formal charges. Nicholas Anderson, age 28, of Albany, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Rashad Nicholson in Albany County Court on Monday, Nov. 28.
Teen Trio Steals Woman's Car At Gunpoint, Crashes It During Police Chase In Albany, Cops Say
Three teenagers are facing criminal charges after allegedly stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint and later crashing it while fleeing from police in the region, authorities said. The incident began at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, when two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old threatened a woman with a loaded...
Rensselaer County Sheriff’s office looking for missing man
The Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person
Jacket matching one worn by missing 14-year-old found, police investigating
SCHENECTADY, NY – A photo of a black jacket claimed to be that of missing Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey was shared across social media on Monday. The photo shows a jacket laying in a pool of water. The jacket matches the description of the jacket she was reportedly last seen wearing on Friday, a black puffy jacket with a pink fur hooded collar. “We have seen this photo being posted and shared on social media in relation to Samantha, the missing juvenile. If anybody knows the origins of this photo we ask that you please contact our Youth Aid Bureau The post Jacket matching one worn by missing 14-year-old found, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Driver injured when her car crashes into house
RIFTON – A 31-year-old Ellenville woman whose 2014 Honda Odyssey minivan crashed into a house in on Route 213 in Rifton had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire and EMS personnel, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reported. The driver, identified as Olivia Escalara, was transported to...
WNYT
Albany police arrest man for deadly crash
The Albany Police Department say they now have a suspect in custody after a chase that led to a fatal crash. According to police, they approached a vehicle driven by Caezare Ebron Friday night that was stopped near the area of Central Avenue and North Lake Avenue. They say that Ebron was asleep at the wheel.
WNYT
Petersburgh house fire rekindles second time after crews leave
Firefighters in Rensselaer County were called back to the scene of a house fire in Petersburgh early Monday morning after the fire rekindled. Fire Chief Mark Murray says the initial call came in around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for the fire at 1351 Route 2. He says people were inside the...
WNYT
Packages stolen from numerous Malta homes
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of stolen packages. Eighteen empty packages have been recovered from separate addresses along Thimbleberry Road in Malta, say investigators. Police suspect the robberies happened between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Anyone with doorbell video or other footage is...
glensfallschronicle.com
7 arrested in alleged SGF narcotics bust
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office announced the “narcotics arrests” of seven people after searching a South Glens Falls residence. They said they arrested Caitlin Pruess, 30, on November 23 after a lengthy drug trafficking investigation. She is accused of selling crack/cocaine heroin, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetatime throughout Saratoga County.
WNYT
Jury selection underway in trial for 2017 Pittsfield murder
After five years of pretrial motions and pandemic delays, jury selection is happening now in the case of three people accused in the murder of Asiyanna Jones. Jones with killed in October of 2017, when she was hit by a stray bullet during a gun fight on Dewey Avenue. Gary...
