Boston, MA

The clock is officially ticking for Bruins to make a salary-clearing move

By Scott Mc Laughlin
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

It appears the Bruins have kicked the can as far down the road as they could. Now it might finally be decision time.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery told reporters on Saturday that he expects defenseman Derek Forbort, who has missed the last 11 games with a broken finger, to return by next Saturday’s game against the Avalanche.

That means the Bruins will have to free up at least $1.33 million in cap space by next Saturday (possibly more depending on potential call-ups between now and then) in order to activate Forbort off long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

And so, general manager Don Sweeney and company must finally confront the salary crunch they knew they would eventually face. Forbort’s injury delayed the inevitable a little longer and allowed them to activate Charlie McAvoy without trading anyone away, but it doesn’t appear there will be anyone else going on LTIR this time around.

The Bruins are dealing with a few other injuries right now. Trent Frederic was injured on Monday, and Linus Ullmark and Craig Smith both left Friday’s game. But Montgomery said on Saturday that all three are considered “day-to-day,” which would suggest that LTIR is not in play for any of them unless there’s a setback or some unexpected bad news.

Smith has been in and out of the lineup amid a slow start this season, so it’s tempting to wonder if the Bruins might fudge his timeline a bit, slip him onto LTIR and buy themselves more time. But Montgomery seems to have already tipped the team’s hand, and there would be a downside to such a move anyways.

Teams do not accrue in-season cap space as long as they’re using LTIR, which means the longer the Bruins use it, the less cap space they’ll have to add anyone before the trade deadline and the more likely they’ll be to have Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci’s bonuses count against next season’s cap.

The Bruins also won’t want to hold Forbort out any longer than necessary. His absence has been felt, especially on the penalty kill. Their PK was operating at a ridiculous 94.6% before Forbort’s injury, but has dropped to 76.1% since and has allowed at least one power-play goal in each of the last six games. Neither Jakub Zboril nor Anton Stralman has been able to take advantage of their opportunities to get into the lineup, either.

So, Forbort will return within the next week and, barring something unforeseen, someone else will be on his way out. The most likely candidates are the same as they’ve been for a while now: Smith or Mike Reilly.

We already noted Smith’s inconsistent start and multiple healthy scratches. Reilly, meanwhile, has already been waived twice, but has gone unclaimed and is now in Providence. The Bruins may have to include a draft pick or prospect as a sweetener to move Reilly, unless there’s a team that is more desperate for a defenseman now than they were when they could’ve claimed him off waivers for nothing other than his contract.

Trading Reilly would seem to be the Bruins’ preference just based on the fact that they’ve already waived him twice, but trading Smith could be considered as well if there’s a deal that makes more sense for them. It’s unclear what the market might be for Smith right now.

The Bruins could also put Smith on waivers and see if someone claims him, which they might considering Smith is in the final year of his contract, unlike Reilly. Having Smith clear waivers and burying him in Providence, like they're already doing with Reilly and Chris Wagner, would not free up enough money to activate Forbort.

Other players in the right salary range -- Forbort, Matt Grzelcyk, Brandon Carlo, Nick Foligno and Pavel Zacha -- would all seemingly be too valuable for the Bruins to consider trading.

Whatever the move ends up being, the clock is officially ticking.

theScore

Bruins' Ulllmark cleared to play after sustaining injury Friday

The Boston Bruins and their fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said Monday that goaltender Linus Ullmark will serve as either the starter or the backup Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Ullmark exited Friday's win over the Carolina Hurricanes with an apparent arm...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins Have the Assets to Acquire Canucks’ Bo Horvat

In a recent piece for Daily Faceoff , NHL insider Frank Seravalli listed the Boston Bruins as a potential landing spot for Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat. Seeing how well they have been playing, it makes sense that they are already linked to big-name trade candidates like him. Although the Canucks have had a rough season in 2022-23, the 27-year-old center has simply been dominant, as his 17 goals and 23 points in 21 games show effectively. Adding this kind of offense to the Bruins’ already-excellent roster would be massive, but it would also take a lot for it to have any chance of coming to fruition.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Taylor Hall Steps Up To Keep Boston Perfect At Home

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins pulled off another narrow win in front of their home fans on Tuesday night by taking down the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-1, at TD Garden. With the win, the Bruins improved to 19-3-0, while staying perfect on home ice with a 13-0-0 mark. The Lightning fell to 13-8-1.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Injury Bug Returns, Signature Wins & More

Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was another positive week for the Boston Bruins. They won two out...
Yardbarker

Bruins’ Zacha Providing Solid Trade Return Early in 2022-23

When the Boston Bruins acquired Pavel Zacha from the New Jersey Devils on July 13 for Erik Haula, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney finally landed a player he had been trying to acquire at the last couple of trade deadlines. The sixth overall pick in the 2015 Entry Draft, Zacha never really broke out with consistency in New Jersey, but the Black and Gold were hoping they could get the best out of him in a different environment.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Should Pursue Sharks’ Meier in a Trade

We’re only about two months into the 2022-23 NHL season, but the trade chatter is always high around the Toronto Maple Leafs. It doesn’t help that the team was extra mediocre coming out of the gate, so fans are already running mock trade proposals whether that’s up front or on defense. This season, you could make the argument that they need an upgrade on both fronts. The need for some secondary scoring has presented itself early on, but there’s also a need for a type of defenseman who brings the same toolbox that Jake Muzzin does.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Boston

First look at Bergeron wearing new Winter Classic jersey

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins unveiled their new Winter Classic jerseys on Friday. On Monday, they offered a glimpse of what they'll look like in action.The Bruins tweeted out a video on Monday of captain Patrice Bergeron sporting the new sweater, as he posed for some promotional images.Check it out below:Bergeron has worn quite a few Bruins jerseys over the course of his career, which dates back to the 2003-04 season. And he'll add the latest to the list -- his fifth jersey this season alone -- when the Bruins take the ice against the Penguins at Fenway Park on Jan. 2. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Bruins go holiday shopping for kids in need

BOSTON -- The Bruins had practice on Monday, but before they took the ice they hit the aisles for an annual tradition that no player would ever miss. The entire Bruins team did a little holiday shopping at Target in Watertown on Monday morning, but these gifts will not be under their respective trees. These gifts will be given to children in local hospitals who won't be able to celebrate the holidays at home.The shopping began bright and early at 7 a.m., but nobody was scared away by the early start time. Everyone knows that this small investment of time will...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN TRADING FOR PANTHERS' DEFENSEMAN

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had their blue line absolutely decimated to start the 2022-23 season, and they are going to need to insulate sooner than later. Sheldon Keefe has the Leafs winning games despite being thin on defense, but eventually, all chickens come home to roost. Reportedly, one player...
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

