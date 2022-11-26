ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doddie Weir: Scottish rugby legend and MND campaigner passes away aged 52

By Ollie Cooper
 3 days ago

Scottish rugby legend and Motor Neurone Disease campaigner Doddie Weir has died aged 52, his family have said.

Mr Weir, who was capped 61 times by Scotland and toured with the British and Irish Lions in 1997, had been battling MND since his diagnosis in 2016.

Mr Weir dedicated much of his later life to his foundation, My Name’5 Doddie, which raised millions.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father, Doddie”, his family said in a statement released with Scottish Rugby.

