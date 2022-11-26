ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Wednesday’ Easter Eggs: Breaking Down All the Tim Burton and ‘Addams Family’ References

By Jazz Tangcay
 3 days ago
(Caution: Mild spoilers for Netflix’s “ Wednesday ” ahead.)

What is a Tim Burton project without Easter eggs? The new series “Wednesday is teeming with them, from callouts to the TV series, the movies, and all things Tim Burton. Production designer Mark Scruton has filled the Netflix show with fun references for those familiar with the other versions.

The “Addams Family” spinoff stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, who is sent off to Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her new psychic abilities and solve a murder mystery connected to her family’s past.

There are countless teases and references throughout the eight-part series including teasers in the opening credits, the town of Jericho, where the “normies” live, shopfronts such as the florist, cobbler and thrift store straight out of Charles Addams’ original cartoons, plus a shrunken head in Principal Weems’ office, a reference to “Beetlejuice.”

Here are a few that were spotted.

Weathervanes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1lhA_0jORHcTq00

Speaking with Variety, Scruton revealed that the Weathervanes coffee shop that Wednesday and the students of Nevermore frequent has classic Tim Burton teasers.

All sorts of metal weathervanes are screwed to the wall. They were designed by Scruton in reference to Burton’s other movies: a Headless Horseman from “Sleepy Hollow” and Willy Wonka’s hat.

Pilgrim World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jklWb_0jORHcTq00

Wednesday hates all things related to the pilgrims and colonialism. When she’s transferred to her new school Nevermore, Wednesday learns the closest amusement park is Pilgrim World.

The theme park is a nod to the movie sequel, “Addams Family Values,” when Wednesday and her brother Pugsley who are sent away to Camp Chippewa. It’s a place neither can stand, particularly Wednesday who burns the pilgrims’ first celebration of Thanksgiving to the ground.

Two Snaps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ee9HM_0jORHcTq00

Ever curious, Wednesday learns Nevermore Academy has a secret society. Audiences first learn about the entrance that leads to a hidden passageway when Marilyn Thornhill played by Christina Ricci stands in front of it. A simple two snaps of the finger opens the entrance.

The two snaps harkens to the Addams Family theme tune which features the famous finger-clicking.

Archery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJVYx_0jORHcTq00

Another subtle nod to “Addams Family Values” comes when Wednesday picks up an archery bow. In the Barry Sonnenfeld movie, Pugsley and Wednesday are showing off their archery skills. As Wednesday reads a letter from Uncle Fester, Pugsley shoots down an American bald eagle.

Gargoyles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Urj0_0jORHcTq00

Scruton teases that the gargoyles in the quad are a huge clue to the series. “The gargoyles reference different characters, and there’s a big plot point hidden there.”

Pugsley’s Introduction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kj7CT_0jORHcTq00

The first time audiences meet Wednesday’s brother Pugsley in the film, he’s got an apple in his mouth and is tied up as she shoots an arrow at him.

In the first episode, Wednesday opens her locker to discover Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) tied up with an apple in his mouth. This sets off the chain of events that sends Wednesday to Nevermore Academy.

