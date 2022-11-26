Effective: 2022-11-30 00:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 01:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Amite A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CST FOR CENTRAL PIKE AND EAST CENTRAL AMITE COUNTIES At 1247 AM CST, a confirmed tornado was located near Magnolia, or 9 miles southwest of Mccomb, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Magnolia around 1255 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Mccomb Airport. This includes Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 7 and 12. The tornado will cross I-55 around 1255 AM CST. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN

