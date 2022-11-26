Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Amite, Pike, Walthall by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 22:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Amite; Pike; Walthall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Walthall, northern Pike and northeastern Amite Counties through 1230 AM CST At 1144 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mccomb, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mccomb, Magnolia, Summit, Salem and Mccomb Airport. This includes Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 12 and 24. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Amite by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 00:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 01:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Amite A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CST FOR CENTRAL PIKE AND EAST CENTRAL AMITE COUNTIES At 1247 AM CST, a confirmed tornado was located near Magnolia, or 9 miles southwest of Mccomb, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Magnolia around 1255 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Mccomb Airport. This includes Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 7 and 12. The tornado will cross I-55 around 1255 AM CST. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Lawrence, Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 22:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for south central Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 600 AM CST for south central Mississippi. Target Area: Lawrence; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lincoln and southwestern Lawrence Counties through 1230 AM CST At 1153 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Summit, or near Mccomb, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ruth around 1205 AM CST. Jayess and East Lincoln around 1215 AM CST. Topeka around 1220 AM CST. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Jones by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 23:19:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jones The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Jones County in southeastern Mississippi * Until midnight CST. * At 1119 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Ellisville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Laurel around 1125 PM CST. Tuckers Crossing around 1130 PM CST. Sandersville and Mill Creek around 1145 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amite by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 23:31:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Amite A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST FOR NORTHEASTERN AMITE COUNTY At 1131 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over mainly rural areas of Amite County, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Liberty. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0