This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Pie

By Sarah Tate
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

As the holiday season kicks into high gear, you may be scrambling to pick up a last minute dessert to add to the variety of dishes for your next holiday meal. Enter the ever-popular pie . With so many flavors to choose from, how can you be sure which will be a winner and a crowd favorite?

Wisevoter recently analyzed dessert trends to determine the most popular pies around the country, compiling a list of the top flavors in each state. The overall favorite is pecan pie, topping the list for 15 states, while apple pie follows close behind as the top choice for 14 states.

So what is Tennessee's favorite pie?

Pecan pie

There's nothing better than ending your meal with a nice slice of pecan pie, with its sugary molasses filling and pecan halves dotting the top either haphazardly or in a swirling design.

Tennesseans aren't alone in their love of the southern dessert staple. Fifteen states total enjoy this sweet, nutty dessert more than any other flavor of pie, including: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New York, Oklahoma, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington.

Here are Tennessee's Top 5 favorite types of pie:

  1. Pecan Pie
  2. Apple Pie
  3. Coconut Cream Pie
  4. Key Lime Pie
  5. Pumpkin Pie

Check out the full list at Wisevoter to see each state's favorite types of pie.

NASHVILLE, TN
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

