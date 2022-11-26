IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
09-19-35-36-38
(nine, nineteen, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $320,500
Cash4Life
11-18-41-44-58, Cash Ball: 4
(eleven, eighteen, forty-one, forty-four, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: four)
Lotto Plus
10-11-21-22-32-46
(ten, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-two, forty-six)
Quick Draw Midday
04-09-10-15-29-34-42-43-45-46-48-53-64-65-71-72-74-75-79-80, BE: 64
(four, nine, ten, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: sixty-four)
Daily Three-Midday
0-7-4, SB: 7
(zero, seven, four; SB: seven)
Daily Three-Evening
5-6-0, SB: 2
(five, six, zero; SB: two)
Daily Four-Midday
9-9-1-4, SB: 7
(nine, nine, one, four; SB: seven)
Daily Four-Evening
1-4-0-9, SB: 2
(one, four, zero, nine; SB: two)
Quick Draw Evening
16-24-31-32-33-34-35-42-43-44-48-51-53-54-56-63-64-65-68-75, BE: 33
(sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-five; BE: thirty-three)
Hoosier Lotto
10-15-25-34-37-41
(ten, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $5,400,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
Powerball
15-30-47-50-51, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 10
(fifteen, thirty, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000,000
