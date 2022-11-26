Danny Webb dreaming of another Premier League draw for Chesterfield in FA Cup

Assistant manager Danny Webb said Chesterfield want another swing at a Premier League goliath after a 2-0 win over AFC Wimbledon put them into the draw for the third round.

Goals in each half from Armando Dobra and Jeff King saw the Spireites into the third round for the second season running, the first time they’ve done that since 1969.

Last season’s run came to an end against eventual finalists Chelsea and despite a 5-1 defeat that day, Paul Cook’s side want a pot shot at the stars once again.

“We wanted a big team in this round, potentially Sheffield Wednesday away,” said Webb.

“Now I will probably look for a big team away because it brings a few quid in for everyone and it’s a great day out for the supporters.

“If you asked the 6,000 fans that went to Chelsea last year, they’d like to go to another Premier League team away to have a great experience.

“You know you’re going to get smashed but they had a great day.

“Tottenham’s stadium is the best in the country for me and that would be great for everyone to experience that as players.

“If we get a team at home that’s beatable then we get in the fourth round, so who knows.”

An FA Cup run that started in the first round against ninth-tier Anstey Nomads continued with a consummate cup upset as they deservedly dumped out the 1988 winners.

The Dons were desperately poor but their only shot on target was a golden chance on 33 minutes.

After the visitors coughed up the ball in the box, Ethan Chislett rounded goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons only to see his effort from a tight angle cleared off the line by Liam Mandeville.

The game threatened to hinge on that period with Chesterfield’s Tyrone Williams carried off with a head injury that left him with blurred vision.

The centre-back wanted to continue but was ordered not to by Webb and Cook’s staff.

“As much as he wants to play on, you’ve got to look after his safety,” said Webb. “You want someone to come on who knows where the ball is.”

Ash Palmer, who only signed from Stockport on Friday, was pitched into the battle and was superb alongside skipper Jamie Grimes.

The Spireites took the lead just before the break when Dobra ran from deep and slotted past Nik Tzanev from the heart of the box.

The hosts were made to pay for Harry Pell’s poor miss when Jeff King’s high cross floated into the top right corner over Tzanev’s despairing dive.

Chesterfield have now won six in a row in league and cup and have been beaten just once away from home this season.

“It’s another big tick on the list of things we’re doing this season,” said Webb. “We’ve got some good players and we want promotion this year.

“That’s an upset, we’re probably a bigger club but they’re in the league above us and they are on a good run.

“It gives the fans a great weekend and they can get excited about that draw now.”

Johnnie Jackson watched AFC Wimbledon’s six-game unbeaten run come to an end with a whimper.

He said: “It was a pretty flat performance from us considering where we’ve been. We perhaps paid the price of the tough schedule and the run of games we’ve had.

“We feared it might take its toll at some stage. We had moments and it could have been different in certain situations but that doesn’t represent where we’ve been as a team.

“The FA Cup is special to the club. We tried to win the game but came up against a really good team, they’ve got league quality all over the pitch.

“They had a little bit more energy about them for whatever reason. It wasn’t a lack of effort from the players but the schedule has been gruelling.”

