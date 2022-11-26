ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Danny Webb dreaming of another Premier League draw for Chesterfield in FA Cup

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CEqj6_0jORGxAA00

Assistant manager Danny Webb said Chesterfield want another swing at a Premier League goliath after a 2-0 win over AFC Wimbledon put them into the draw for the third round.

Goals in each half from Armando Dobra and Jeff King saw the Spireites into the third round for the second season running, the first time they’ve done that since 1969.

Last season’s run came to an end against eventual finalists Chelsea and despite a 5-1 defeat that day, Paul Cook’s side want a pot shot at the stars once again.

“We wanted a big team in this round, potentially Sheffield Wednesday away,” said Webb.

“Now I will probably look for a big team away because it brings a few quid in for everyone and it’s a great day out for the supporters.

“If you asked the 6,000 fans that went to Chelsea last year, they’d like to go to another Premier League team away to have a great experience.

“You know you’re going to get smashed but they had a great day.

“Tottenham’s stadium is the best in the country for me and that would be great for everyone to experience that as players.

“If we get a team at home that’s beatable then we get in the fourth round, so who knows.”

An FA Cup run that started in the first round against ninth-tier Anstey Nomads continued with a consummate cup upset as they deservedly dumped out the 1988 winners.

The Dons were desperately poor but their only shot on target was a golden chance on 33 minutes.

After the visitors coughed up the ball in the box, Ethan Chislett rounded goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons only to see his effort from a tight angle cleared off the line by Liam Mandeville.

The game threatened to hinge on that period with Chesterfield’s Tyrone Williams carried off with a head injury that left him with blurred vision.

The centre-back wanted to continue but was ordered not to by Webb and Cook’s staff.

“As much as he wants to play on, you’ve got to look after his safety,” said Webb. “You want someone to come on who knows where the ball is.”

Ash Palmer, who only signed from Stockport on Friday, was pitched into the battle and was superb alongside skipper Jamie Grimes.

The Spireites took the lead just before the break when Dobra ran from deep and slotted past Nik Tzanev from the heart of the box.

The hosts were made to pay for Harry Pell’s poor miss when Jeff King’s high cross floated into the top right corner over Tzanev’s despairing dive.

Chesterfield have now won six in a row in league and cup and have been beaten just once away from home this season.

“It’s another big tick on the list of things we’re doing this season,” said Webb. “We’ve got some good players and we want promotion this year.

“That’s an upset, we’re probably a bigger club but they’re in the league above us and they are on a good run.

“It gives the fans a great weekend and they can get excited about that draw now.”

Johnnie Jackson watched AFC Wimbledon’s six-game unbeaten run come to an end with a whimper.

He said: “It was a pretty flat performance from us considering where we’ve been. We perhaps paid the price of the tough schedule and the run of games we’ve had.

“We feared it might take its toll at some stage. We had moments and it could have been different in certain situations but that doesn’t represent where we’ve been as a team.

“The FA Cup is special to the club. We tried to win the game but came up against a really good team, they’ve got league quality all over the pitch.

“They had a little bit more energy about them for whatever reason. It wasn’t a lack of effort from the players but the schedule has been gruelling.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Stephanie Frappart to become first woman to referee match at men’s World Cup

France’s Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee a match at the men’s World Cup after being selected to take charge of Thursday’s clash between Germany and Costa Rica. The 38-year-old will lead an all-female on-field team for the Group E match at Al Bayt...
newschain

Christian Pulisic confident he will be fit for Netherlands clash despite injury

United States star Christian Pulisic is confident he will be fit to face the Netherlands after sustaining a pelvic injury while firing his country into the last 16 of the World Cup. Chelsea forward Pulisic claimed the only goal in Tuesday evening’s winner-takes-all Group B clash with Iran in Doha....
newschain

Football rumours: David Beckham key to luring Lionel Messi to Inter Miami

If Lionel Messi ends up at Inter Miami it will be reportedly due in large part to the club’s co-owner David Beckham. The Times says the ex-England international’s relationship with the owners of Messi’s current club PSG could prove key to luring the 35-year-old forward to the United States in the summer.
newschain

‘There has been no will on the other side’ – Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana claims there has “been no will on the other side” to resolve the stand-off which resulted in him being suspended by the country’s football federation. Amid pre-match reports of a training ground bust-up with head coach Rigobert Song, Inter Milan stopper Onana was...
newschain

Today at the World Cup – England set up Senegal last-16 clash as Wales bow out

England set up a last-16 meeting with Senegal after securing top spot in Group B by emphatically ending Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years with a thumping 3-0 win. Marcus Rashford’s brace and a Phil Foden goal eased Gareth Southgate’s men into the knockout stages at the...
newschain

Gareth Southgate eyes complete World Cup performance from England against Wales

Gareth Southgate wants a complete World Cup performance as England look to progress to the knockout phase as group winners and end neighbours Wales’ Qatar stay in the process. Having enjoyed their best ever start to a major tournament by thrashing Iran 6-2 last Monday, the side played out...
newschain

Harry Maguire: Marcus Rashford proved international credentials with Wales brace

Harry Maguire believes Marcus Rashford proved he belongs on the global stage with his brace in England’s World Cup win over Wales. Rashford, making his first England start since June last year, scored a fine free-kick to break the deadlock before rounding off the 3-0 victory after Phil Foden had doubled the lead.
newschain

Gareth Southgate turns focus to knockout stage after England brush aside Wales

Gareth Southgate said the “big business starts now” after Marcus Rashford’s brace helped England reach the World Cup knockout phase with a comprehensive victory against Wales. The 104th meeting of the old rivals ended with last year’s European Championship runners-up wrapping up top spot in Group B...
newschain

Marcus Rashford puts Wales to sword as England top World Cup group

Marcus Rashford’s brilliant brace helped England reach the knockout phase as group winners and brought Wales’ first World Cup appearance since 1958 to an end. Welsh hopes of progressing were hanging by a thread heading into a Group B finale in which Gareth Southgate’s men only needed to avoid a four-goal loss to progress to the last 16.
newschain

Foden starts and Lineker gets a cheeky gift – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 29. Football. England handed Phil Foden a first start of the World Cup. Gary Lineker received a gift...
newschain

Ton up for England – Marcus Rashford nets nation’s 100th goal at World Cups

England’s third goal against Wales was their 100th in World Cup finals tournaments. Marcus Rashford scored the landmark goal, his second of the game to sandwich one by Phil Foden. England are the seventh team to reach three figures, headed by Brazil with 231, and the second at this...
newschain

Gareth Southgate lookalike ‘quietly confident’ England will beat Senegal

A Gareth Southgate lookalike is “quietly confident” England will beat Senegal in the round of 16 and continue their World Cup adventure in Qatar. Neil Rowe, 48, from Surrey, was wearing a waistcoat made famous by the England boss as he was mobbed by fans outside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.
newschain

William takes neutral stance in home nations World Cup game

The Prince of Wales has taken a neutral stance in a social media post about the crunch World Cup game between England and Wales, after previously saying he could not drop his support for the English team. William and the Princess of Wales’s official Twitter page posted the message “Here...
newschain

William and Kate to light Boston green ahead of Earthshot Prize ceremony

Boston’s landmarks will be lit up green by the Prince and Princess of Wales when they begin a three-day visit to the US culminating in the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. William and Kate begin their first official overseas trip since the death of the Queen with a welcome event outside Boston City Hall attended by Michelle Wu, the city’s mayor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy