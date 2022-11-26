ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Barnsley coach Martin Devaney praises Devante Cole after beating Crewe in FA Cup

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Barnsley first-team coach Martin Devaney praised the performance of Devante Cole as his side cruised to a 3-0 victory over Crewe to seal a place in the FA Cup third round.

Cole scored Barnsley’s first, with Adam Phillips netting after the break and Josh Benson adding a third from the penalty spot.

Devaney said: “We played some good football, we had to stay patient. Crewe are a good side; they changed their shape a little, but we dealt with it well.

“I’m really pleased for Cole; his performances have been really good, and he’s been working hard in training.

“We spoke about trying to be a bit more ruthless at half-time. In the second half we had to keep our concentration.

“The two goals came quickly, and it allowed us to bring on the younger boys and protect some of the lads that have played a lot of games.”

On Cole’s performance, Devaney said: “His work rate for the team and his pressing is really good.

“Six goals is a good return at the minute, but he has got to stay hungry and keep working hard in training. All round we’re really pleased for him.”

Interim Crewe manager Lee Bell said: “I thought we’d be able to play a bit more today, in terms of finding the forward players with the ball.

“To concede a scrappy first goal is something we must eradicate. It changed their (Barnsley’s) mentality going into half-time.

“We dealt with them well, and their goals were avoidable. We wanted the lads to keep discipline. Chasing the ball against good players means you can get picked off quite easily.

“We reminded them about keeping shape, keeping courage when they get the football and not just running around aimlessly to show effort. We have to know what we are and keep to it.”

“We want a winning mentality. We don’t want players sulking all weekend.

“We want to get to work straight away on Monday and look forward to a big game on Friday.”

