bigislandnow.com

Update: Portion of Kaiminani Drive reopens following single-vehicle crash

Update: Traffic is flowing smoothly on Kaiminani Drive through Palisades after a vehicle crashed into a power line Monday night. Original post: A portion of lower Palisades on Kaiminani Drive is closed after a vehicle crashed into a power line late last night. The incident occurred between Ane Keohokālole Highway...
KALAOA, HI
mauinow.com

Additional closures of recreation areas as lava continues to flow at Mauna Loa

As lava continues to flow into the Northeast Rift zone from Mauna Loa’s summit caldera, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife has closed additional recreation areas on the mountain. Unit J of the Kapāpala Game Management Area is closed until further notice. “No one should be accessing Mauna...
KITV.com

Shelters open in Kaʻū, Kona amidst Mauna Loa eruption

HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- The County of Hawaiʻi has opened shelters in Kaʻū at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala and at the Old Airport Gymnasium (Kailua Park) in Kailua-Kona amidst reports of self-evacuations along the South Kona coast. Multiple images have surfaced on social media...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed due to high surf

Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed today due to high surf. The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning Thursday for north-facing shores through Saturday morning. Hawai‘i County announced Keokea in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha in Hilo closed this morning due to the dangerous surf.
HILO, HI
KHON2

Flash flood warning issued for East Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 1100 PM HST. *At 805 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain from nearly stationary thunderstorms anchored over East Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. Flash flooding […]
KHON2

Fire and Ice: Mauna Kea snow, Mauna Loa lava

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The islands of Hawaii are best known for fire, in the form of volcano eruptions. And as Mauna Loa continues to erupt, Mauna Kea is also showing off–in the form of ice. The current warnings at the summit of Mauna Kea include an ice warning and a wind chill advisory along with […]
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui Flood Warning until 11 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 11 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. At 8:05 p.m., radar showed heavy rain from nearly stationary thunderstorms anchored over East Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. The NWS reports that flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
hawaiinewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT: Deeper look at Mauna Loa PLUS heavy pockets of rain on Maui

A flood watch has been posted statewide for Monday, but trades should return by week's end. An area of tropical moisture is expected to increase humidity and the chance of showers by late Sunday or Monday. Gusty trades declining for the next several days. Updated: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:30...
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Flood watch posted for the entire state, heavy rainfall possible

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A statewide Flood Watch is on until 6 pm tonight. A trend toward muggier and wetter weather is expected to begin tonight, then continue through Monday night, bringing some widespread beneficial rain to most areas. Light to moderate southeast to south winds will develop Monday and Tuesday, with a few locally heavy downpours possible. Shower coverage will be on the decline and sunshine will be on the increase by mid week, with a more typical trade wind weather pattern developing Wednesday night and holding in place through next weekend.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Chance of heavy rain, thunder to start the work week

A trough moving over the islands from the south will bring the potential for locally heavy rainfall and a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday, with a flood watch posted for all main Hawaiian islands through Monday afternoon. Winds will be blowing from the south and southeast, bringing showers and possible...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Overflight at Mauna Loa shows migration of lava from summit into the Northeast Rift Zone

Editorʻs Note: This story has been updated with new information at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Ken Hon, Scientist-in-Charge of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, said during a 4:15 a.m. news conference on Monday that it was too early to tell if the Mauna Loa eruption — its first in 38 years — would remain at the summit of the 13,681-foot volcano or move down one of the rift zones.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches

Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Santa Arrives at The Shops at Wailea with a Special Parade

The Shops at Wailea kicked off the holiday season with the arrival of Santa on Black Friday. Guests at The Shops were greeted with a special parade to welcome Santa’s arrival. In partnership with Maui Classic Cruisers and Street Bikers United, Santa was escorted from Kalama Park to The Shops in style in a vintage cruiser and was welcomed with a special Holiday Hula performance.
WAILEA, HI

