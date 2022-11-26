Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Update: Portion of Kaiminani Drive reopens following single-vehicle crash
Update: Traffic is flowing smoothly on Kaiminani Drive through Palisades after a vehicle crashed into a power line Monday night. Original post: A portion of lower Palisades on Kaiminani Drive is closed after a vehicle crashed into a power line late last night. The incident occurred between Ane Keohokālole Highway...
mauinow.com
Additional closures of recreation areas as lava continues to flow at Mauna Loa
As lava continues to flow into the Northeast Rift zone from Mauna Loa’s summit caldera, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife has closed additional recreation areas on the mountain. Unit J of the Kapāpala Game Management Area is closed until further notice. “No one should be accessing Mauna...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Powerful’ north-northeast swell declines, but not before closing roads and beaches
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning level surf for north-facing shores was expanded to include east-facing shores across the state Saturday, along with north and west shores of Hawaii Island. Beachgoers were advised to use extreme caution as large breaking waves could make it dangerous for those standing along the shoreline. The...
Governor says Mauna Loa eruption should not cancel travel plans to Big Island
Southwest Airlines canceled its flights to Hilo on Monday following a volcanic ash advisory from Mauna Loa’s eruption; these schedule adjustments also caused delays for other airline routes.
KITV.com
Shelters open in Kaʻū, Kona amidst Mauna Loa eruption
HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- The County of Hawaiʻi has opened shelters in Kaʻū at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala and at the Old Airport Gymnasium (Kailua Park) in Kailua-Kona amidst reports of self-evacuations along the South Kona coast. Multiple images have surfaced on social media...
Road, business closures: Hawaii hit with high surf
Waves crashed onto roads on Hawaii Island and a popular attraction was forced to shut down for the day on Oahu.
bigislandnow.com
Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed due to high surf
Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed today due to high surf. The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning Thursday for north-facing shores through Saturday morning. Hawai‘i County announced Keokea in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha in Hilo closed this morning due to the dangerous surf.
Flash flood warning issued for East Maui
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 1100 PM HST. *At 805 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain from nearly stationary thunderstorms anchored over East Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. Flash flooding […]
KITV.com
Mauna Loa erupts, Big Island officials warn people to prepare | UPDATE
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii -- Waves of orange, glowing lava and smoky ash belched and sputtered Monday from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario. The...
Fire and Ice: Mauna Kea snow, Mauna Loa lava
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The islands of Hawaii are best known for fire, in the form of volcano eruptions. And as Mauna Loa continues to erupt, Mauna Kea is also showing off–in the form of ice. The current warnings at the summit of Mauna Kea include an ice warning and a wind chill advisory along with […]
mauinow.com
Mauna Loa volcano warning issued as eruption begins at Moku‘āweoweo summit
The eruption of Mauna Loa continues on the Northeast Rift Zone. Three fissures erupted by noon, and as of 1:30 p.m., only the lowest of the three fissures was active, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. Estimates of the tallest fountain heights are between 100–200 feet, but most are a...
mauinow.com
Maui Flood Warning until 11 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 11 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. At 8:05 p.m., radar showed heavy rain from nearly stationary thunderstorms anchored over East Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. The NWS reports that flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
hawaiinewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT: Deeper look at Mauna Loa PLUS heavy pockets of rain on Maui
A flood watch has been posted statewide for Monday, but trades should return by week's end. An area of tropical moisture is expected to increase humidity and the chance of showers by late Sunday or Monday. Gusty trades declining for the next several days. Updated: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:30...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Flood watch posted for the entire state, heavy rainfall possible
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A statewide Flood Watch is on until 6 pm tonight. A trend toward muggier and wetter weather is expected to begin tonight, then continue through Monday night, bringing some widespread beneficial rain to most areas. Light to moderate southeast to south winds will develop Monday and Tuesday, with a few locally heavy downpours possible. Shower coverage will be on the decline and sunshine will be on the increase by mid week, with a more typical trade wind weather pattern developing Wednesday night and holding in place through next weekend.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Chance of heavy rain, thunder to start the work week
A trough moving over the islands from the south will bring the potential for locally heavy rainfall and a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday, with a flood watch posted for all main Hawaiian islands through Monday afternoon. Winds will be blowing from the south and southeast, bringing showers and possible...
bigislandnow.com
UPDATE: Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet now forecast through Saturday night for parts of Big Island
Update 7:30 a.m. Friday: A large medium period swell from the north-northeast direction (010-030 degrees) will move into Hawaiian waters today. North-facing shores on the Big Island will continue to see warning-level surf lasting through Saturday. The forecast calls for dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet along...
mauinow.com
Overflight at Mauna Loa shows migration of lava from summit into the Northeast Rift Zone
Editorʻs Note: This story has been updated with new information at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Ken Hon, Scientist-in-Charge of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, said during a 4:15 a.m. news conference on Monday that it was too early to tell if the Mauna Loa eruption — its first in 38 years — would remain at the summit of the 13,681-foot volcano or move down one of the rift zones.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood watch issued as system approaches state, packing potential for heavy rains
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all main Hawaiian islands until 6 p.m. Monday as an area of deep moisture approaches the state from the south. The rainfall may be light at first, but heavier, slow-moving showers are expected to develop, increasing the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches
A statewide Flood Watch is on until 6 pm tonight. A trend toward muggier and wetter weather is expected to begin tonight, then continue through Monday night, bringing some widespread beneficial rain to most areas.
mauinow.com
Santa Arrives at The Shops at Wailea with a Special Parade
The Shops at Wailea kicked off the holiday season with the arrival of Santa on Black Friday. Guests at The Shops were greeted with a special parade to welcome Santa’s arrival. In partnership with Maui Classic Cruisers and Street Bikers United, Santa was escorted from Kalama Park to The Shops in style in a vintage cruiser and was welcomed with a special Holiday Hula performance.
