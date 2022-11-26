ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Black Friday deals you might have missed that are still on sale

By Allen Foster, BestReviews
 3 days ago

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals that are still on sale?

Black Friday has come and gone. But that doesn’t mean the deals are done. This year’s holiday sales are so important to retailers that they are offering deep discounts even though the main event has passed. For instance, you can still get a great buy on makeup products, such as lip gloss and eyeliner , and ever-popular tech such as an Echo device and earbuds .

In fact, there are so many sales still going on that we’ve compiled a list of the top products you can buy after Black Friday. To help you jump to the products you want most, we’ve organized our list by retailers: Amazon, Kohl’s, Ulta Beauty, Bed, Bath and Beyond, and Home Depot.

Updated: November 26, 8:30 a.m. PT

Trending deals from DeWalt, Ring and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbbj2_0jORGQEJ00

2020 Apple MacBook Air : 20% off

With 8 gigabytes of RAM and an 8-core processor, you’ll have no trouble working on multiple tasks simultaneously. It lasts around 18 hours on a single charge and offers 256GB of storage space.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B57RE_0jORGQEJ00

DeWalt 20-Volt Tool Set : 40% off

This kit comes with 10 tools, including an impact driver, a reciprocating saw and an LED work light. The included batteries are compatible with over 200 tools. It comes with two tool bags.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NFzpi_0jORGQEJ00

Theragun Prime : 34% off

This includes four attachments for various muscle groups. It’s surprisingly quiet. Many were impressed with the ergonomic design.

Sold by Amazon , Kohl’s and Therabody

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023aWL_0jORGQEJ00

Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle with Beat Saber : 13% off

This bundle comes with two popular VR games. The Meta Quest has a growing library with over 300 games to play. This headset doesn’t require a PC or smartphone to get started.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29jU6a_0jORGQEJ00

Original Peloton Bike : 21% off

This is an ideal way to enhance your cardio workouts without leaving your house. It’s relatively compact, making it an ideal choice for small home gyms. The touchscreen display is intuitive.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0YRB_0jORGQEJ00
Best HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset : 20% off

Get up to 300 hours of wireless gaming with the long lasting battery in this wireless gaming headset. With superior sound quality and a durable aluminum frame, this headset is built to last.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Dlb2_0jORGQEJ00
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Cell Phone : 29% off

Shoot super steady videos through the 8k camera on this Samsung phone and easily switch between night and portrait mode. It also comes with an S Pen so you can edit your photos and videos with ease.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mG1Vn_0jORGQEJ00
Samsung 55-inch Class QLED 4K Outdoor Smart TV : 20% off

This weatherproof TV is perfect for outdoor viewing on your deck or patio. Built to protect against dust and water with a wide viewing angle, enjoy all your favorite apps and channels outdoors.

Sold by Amazon

iRobot Roomba j7 and other Black Friday deals still on sale on Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43JYKz_0jORGQEJ00

iRobot Roomba j7 : 42% off

You can forget about vacuuming if you get a robotic cleaner . This obstacle-avoiding little wonder cleans when and where you want. The three-stage cleaning system makes sure nothing is left behind.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wduip_0jORGQEJ00

Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation) : ADD TO WISHLIST

Besides access to streaming services such as Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, this versatile device gives you three additional ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Music.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Le2B8_0jORGQEJ00

Farberware Classic Stainless Steel 6-Quart Stockpot : 40% off

This dishwasher-safe stainless steel stockpot is a generous 6-quart size. It comes with a lid, has comfortable handles and is oven safe up to 350 degrees.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7Rw7_0jORGQEJ00

CucinaPro 12-Inch Griddle and Crepe Maker : 16% off

The convenience of a standalone griddle means you can quickly make delicate crepes, blintzes and more. The range of temperature settings gives you precise control so you always have optimum results.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yusRG_0jORGQEJ00

SwimWays Spring Float : 20% off

It’s never too early to think about swim season. Especially when you can get such deep discounts. This fun pool float has an inner spring that gives it a sturdy edge for greater stability in the water.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MTmrg_0jORGQEJ00
iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop : 34% off

Connect this smart mop to Wi-Fi so you can decide where it cleans and when. The mop learns the rooms and angles of your home and uses a precision jet spray to keep floors as clean as possible.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38TV4b_0jORGQEJ00
Meater Plus Smart Meat Thermometer : 20% off

This meat thermometer is wire-free and connects to your phone to show you the temperature of the meat. It’s great for outdoor cooking and is safe to put in the dishwasher for cleaning.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27osaz_0jORGQEJ00
Meater Plus Smart Meat Thermometer : 20% off

This portable speaker is powered by the water in your shower, so it’s always fully charged. It automatically pairs with your phone so you can put on your favorite playlist.

Sold by Amazon

Other top Black Friday deals still on sale on Amazon

Ring video doorbell and other Black Friday deals still on sale on Kohl’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LT0k8_0jORGQEJ00

Ring Video Doorbell : 40% off

Want to see who’s at the door without getting up off the couch? With this video doorbell , you can. Additionally, with its live view and two-way conversation, it is possibly the most important piece of home-security tech you can own.

Sold by Kohl’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pdLW8_0jORGQEJ00

SO Paulina Women’s Faux-Fur Winter Boots : 66% off

If comfort is what you crave, these women’s boots will be everything you dreamed of and more. They have a plush faux fur lining and collar and a round toe with a padded footbed, so every area of your foot is pampered.

Sold by Kohl’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WsQHn_0jORGQEJ00

Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System : 36% off

The Ninja DualBrew is more than a coffee maker , it’s an entire coffee system. It has the ability to brew grounds or coffee pods and comes with a fold-away frother, a 12-cup carafe, a Ninja smart scoop and more.

Sold by Kohl’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aBKmg_0jORGQEJ00

Women’s Sonoma Goods For Life Pull-On Raglan Sweater : 76% off

With this sweater , you can stay stylish and cozy as the temperatures get chilly. It features a crewneck, ribbed cuffs and raglan sleeves. The polyester-nylon-spandex blend feels soft and comfortable against your skin.

Sold by Kohl’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCV47_0jORGQEJ00

Shark ION Robot Vacuum : 54% off

This robotic vacuum has an innovative tri-brush cleaning system that features three types of brushes to ensure the unit cleans debris from all surfaces. It is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, which means you can keep your home tidy just by using your voice.

Sold by Kohl’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3veXUO_0jORGQEJ00
Cuisinart® Stainless Steel Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill : 20% off

This cooker has eight different functions, including air frying, baking, toasting, broiling and grilling. You can use the 60-minute timer and enjoy the peace of mind that the auto shut-off brings.

Sold by Kohl’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yqpHm_0jORGQEJ00
Cuddl Duds® Heated Plush Sherpa Blanket : 20% off

Enjoy the cozy feel of this fuzzy sherpa blanket and choose between five heat settings. The blanket automatically shuts off after 10 hours for safety. You can also connect it to your smart home system to set timers.

Sold by Kohl’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0USZiJ_0jORGQEJ00
Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum (HV322) : 36% off

This corded vacuum is ultra lightweight for quick and easy cleaning. It converts into a hand vacuum to tackle hard to reach places and furniture. It also comes with a pet multi-tool to pick up pet hair.

Sold by Kohls

Other top Black Friday deals still on sale on Kohl’s

ColourPop Sweet Talk eyeshadow palette and other Black Friday deals still on sale on Ulta Beauty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZxtPm_0jORGQEJ00

ColourPop Sweet Talk eyeshadow palette : 50% off

This eyeshadow palette has just enough tint and shimmer to make your eyes pop. It’s cruelty-free, comes in a sleek case with a versatile brush and features matte and metallic finishes.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4yrY_0jORGQEJ00

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush : 54% off

This unique volumizing hair brush has bristles that detangle your hair and give you control to get a salon-style blowout at home. The advanced technology dries hair faster to reduce damage.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6GZx_0jORGQEJ00

IT Cosmetics Anti-Aging Hydrating Moisturizer : 40% off

This impressive moisturizer is formulated to combat 10 signs of aging skin. It was developed with the expertise of plastic surgeons and dermatologists to ensure it’s kind and gentle on your skin.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AcnYY_0jORGQEJ00

Big Sexy Hair Spray : 50% off

Use this hair spray to get a long-lasting, humidity-resistant hold with a flake-free formula. This cruelty-free spray increases volume and lift while adding an alluring luster.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txBV8_0jORGQEJ00

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream : 40% off

To keep your skin looking young and healthy, you need a moisturizer . This Kiehl’s offering can help strengthen and restore your skin’s natural moisture barrier. This ultra-lightweight product is formulated with squalane and delivers 24 hours of hydration.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZzSbx_0jORGQEJ00
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum : 20% off

This serum combines seven serums in one product to target multiple goals including fine line reduction, hydration, radiance and evening of the skin tone. The serum’s texture is non-oily and it’s easily dispensed with a dropper.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oCnE5_0jORGQEJ00
Sebastien Dark Oil Silkening Fragrant Hair Mist : 50% off

This hair oil mist is great for when dull hair needs a little pick-me-up. It can be sprayed on wet or dry hair to leave hair shiny, silky and smooth.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OrFEX_0jORGQEJ00
Vichy Minéral 89 Eyes Hyaluronic Acid Eye Gel Cream: 25% off

This gel-based eye cream smooths fine lines and wrinkles, but it is light enough for use around the delicate eye area. It reinforces the skin’s natural moisture barrier to plump and smooth the skin.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Other top Black Friday deals still on sale on Ulta Beauty

DKNY crossbody bag and other Black Friday deals still on sale on Bed, Bath and Beyond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39SzSP_0jORGQEJ00

Breville Juice Fountain Plus : 25% off

A Breville juicer is a quality product that stands apart from the competition. This impressive model has a large chute and a two-speed control that allows you to juice in as little as five seconds.

Sold by Bed, Bath and Beyond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07YuJ1_0jORGQEJ00

Graco 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat : 30% off

A convertible car seat is specifically designed to grow with your child. This model is good for children from 4 to 120 pounds. It features four seating positions and 10 headrest positions for additional comfort.

Sold by Bed, Bath and Beyond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WsTAg_0jORGQEJ00

Terra SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker : 40% off

A soda maker gives you the ability to carbonate water in your own home, so you can make an endless variety of fizzy drinks. This compact model comes with everything you need. It is suitable for apartments and dorms.

Sold by Bed, Bath and Beyond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ivZ6_0jORGQEJ00

Simply Essential Folding Zero-Gravity Chair : 40% off

You can relax in sublime comfort with this outdoor zero-gravity chair . The powder-coated finish and corrosion-resistant materials make this comfortable chair suitable for all weather. It can support up to 250 pounds.

Sold by Bed, Bath and Beyond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M80iE_0jORGQEJ00

Power XL Vortex Best Air Fryer : 57% off

Air fryers are not just hype. The right one can upgrade your cooking routine to help you make healthier meals in less time. This model has 10 pre-programmed settings that let you, bake, broil, roast, dehydrate and more with just a single touch.

Sold by Bed, Bath and Beyond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SDZIz_0jORGQEJ00
Sharper Image® SpaStudio™ Towel Warmer: 40% off

Get your bath towels, sheets and robes toasty and warm with this towel warmer. You can add your favorite essential oil to the built-in diffuser. It fits up to three towels inside at one time.

Sold by Bed, Bath and Beyond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PEIfH_0jORGQEJ00
Studio 3B™ 3-Tier Oval Metal Bar Cart : 40% off

This bar cart has three shelves so you can fit everything you need to entertain, including liquors, mixers and garnishes. The wheels are extra smooth so you can move the cart around without fear of spillages.

Sold by Bed, Bath and Beyond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Yupy_0jORGQEJ00
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro : 16% off

If you’re in need of outdoor security, this Ring camera also includes ultra-bright LED floodlights. Both the camera and floodlights are motion activated and provide 3D coverage from wherever they’re placed.

Sold by Bed, Bath and Beyond

Other top Black Friday deals still on sale on Bed Bath and Beyond

DeWalt Compound Miter Saw and other Black Friday deals still on sale on Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DGigo_0jORGQEJ00

DeWalt Compound Miter Saw : 33% off

When you need job-site accuracy, this is the model to get. It has a powerful motor with precision operation, is versatile enough to perform any cut you need and has an efficient dust-collection system.

Sold by Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PCoIf_0jORGQEJ00

Husky Mechanics Tool Set: 50% off

This comprehensive set comes with 270 pieces. If something needs tightening or loosening, you are guaranteed to find the right tool in this offering. As a bonus, all the tools come in a durable case that keeps everything neatly organized.

Sold by Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qg4RJ_0jORGQEJ00

Gorilla Multi-Position Ladder : 55% off

A ladder needs to be rugged and adaptable. This durable one excels in both of those categories. It is also lightweight and can support up to 300 pounds.

Sold by Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QJbyd_0jORGQEJ00

Blendtec Classic Black Blender : ADD TO WISH LIST

This three-speed blender has a touch pad for efficiency and ease of use. The LCD timer lets you clearly see the time remaining on your blends. For safety, it has a vented gripper that keeps liquids inside.

Sold by Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VRZDD_0jORGQEJ00

Milwaukee Cordless Compact Router : 61% off

Milwaukee’s router kit comes with one tool, a charger and two batteries to ensure you have enough power to accomplish any task. It is packed with features, such as a built-in LED light, to make your job easier.

Sold by Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yq7pp_0jORGQEJ00
Samsung Smart Stackable Vented Electric Dryer : 37% off

This smart dryer is made to tackle wrinkles and odors as it dries clothes and sheets. Pair with your phone to start, stop or schedule your dryer to work remotely.

Sold by Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N5VR8_0jORGQEJ00
Milwaukee Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill Driver/Impact Driver Combo Kit : 25% off

This combo kit provides a cordless drill drive and impact driver with superior ergonomics so you can use the tools as efficiently as possible. The kit also includes two lithium batteries, a charger and a carrier bag.

Sold by Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gzHrm_0jORGQEJ00
Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill : 33% off

This grill includes a side burner and a stainless steel lid and burners to distribute heat evenly. The generous side shelves also provide a handy prep area.

Sold by Home Depot

Other top Black Friday deals still on sale on Home Depot

  • If you need a battery for your Ryobi tools, this set of two is on sale for 50% off.
  • This decorative bathroom vanity is currently on sale for 40% off.
  • If you haven’t purchased all of your decorations yet, you’re in luck. This festive Christmas tree is still on sale for 29% off.
  • Many homes could benefit from a decorative mirror. This classic accent mirror is available for 44% off.
  • Security is paramount. This highly rated security camera is on sale at 32% off, making it the perfect time to buy.
  • At 35% off, this LG Dishwasher will make an affordable addition to your kitchen.
  • This over-the-range microwave features a dishwasher-safe turntable for easy cleanup. You can buy it for 43% off.

