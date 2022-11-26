Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Outage impacting emergency services in 3 Nebraska counties, according to officials
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — An outage is impacting 911 service for three Nebraska counties, according to officials. Officials said the 911 system is down for Butler, Platte and Saunders counties. In Saunders County, residents can call 402-443-1000 for emergencies. There is no indication at this time to the cause...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested for alleged assault with trash can
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Around 6:15 p.m., Norfolk Police said they responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 300 block of West Bluff Avenue. NPD said upon arrival, the officers spoke to an adult female. She described that she. was assaulted by Jose Zavala, of Norfolk. According to authorities,...
norfolkneradio.com
Active warrants lead to arrest of Norfolk man
A Norfolk man was arrested Monday afternoon after fleeing from police and having active warrants in his name. Captain Mike Bauer says an officer spotted 49-year-old Lyle J. Frisch near the 300 block of south 1st Street around 2:50 p.m. yesterday, with dispatch confirming that he had three warrants out for his arrest.
News Channel Nebraska
NPD makes meth arrest
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Around 2:50 p.m., Norfolk Police said they saw a man they recognized that had three active arrest warrants. Officials said a 49-year-old homeless man was riding a bike in the 300 block of South 1st Street. The man was identified as Lyle Frisch. According to officials, the...
siouxlandnews.com
Old South Sioux Walmart that has sat empty for years has a new tenant
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — An old eyesore in South Sioux City is getting a facelift and a new business!. The City of South Sioux City confirmed that Dakota Supply Group is expanding into Nebraska and will be taking over the old Walmart in South Sioux City at 2727 Cornhusker Drive.
kelo.com
Woman walking on Interstate 29 fatally injured after being hit by semi-truck
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking on Interstate 29. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the 39-year-old female was walking in the driving lane of Interstate 29 early Saturday morning north of North Sioux City, in Union County. The driver of a Kenworth Construction semi, pulling trailers, was northbound on the interstate when he struck her. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured. I-29 was closed in that area for about 45 minutes.
News Channel Nebraska
Business is booming: Norfolk business has busy day despite heavy snowfall
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Nebraskans had their first real taste of snowfall this season on Tuesday. With the roads slick and in need of a plow, people may think some local businesses might have had a quiet day. That wasn't the case for Captivating Windows by Magnolia's, a local business in...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man leaves $40,000 to Northeast Community College for nursing scholarships
NORFOLK, Neb. – A love for nursing and a desire to help young people prompted a Norfolk man to include a nursing scholarship at Northeast Community College in his estate planning. Mahlon “Jack” Kohler passed away in Sept. 2021, at the age of 96. In his will, he left...
kelo.com
Winter weather will bring snow and strong winds to the area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Light to moderate snow, from 1 to 4 inches, and a glaze of ice are expected Tuesday as winter weather passes through the region. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says, currently a heavier band of snowfall looks to develop along a line from Yankton to Windom, Minnesota. Northwest winds gusting up to 35mph could lead to visibility problems at times. A Winter Weather Advisory runs until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Nebraska teen found
HOSKINS, Neb. -- Stanton County Sheriff's Office said that Deztinee Bare was found Wednesday morning. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was looking from a missing teen female from the Hoskins area. The Sheriff's Office said that 15-year-old Deztinee Bare went missing Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., and that she was possibly...
Another commercial flock in Nebraska infected by avian flu
The highly contagious, lethal avian influenza has struck another commercial flock in Nebraska, the state Department of Agriculture has reported.
Missing teen returned to home, Wayne County Sheriff says
The Wayne County Sheriff said that the missing teen has been located and safely returned to her home.
News Channel Nebraska
Newman Grove mayor dies at 47
ALBION, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska mayor has died. 47-year-old Jarod Adams died unexpectedly Wednesday at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, according to Levander Funeral Home. Adams graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1994 and went on to attend Central Community College in Hastings before starting his...
News Channel Nebraska
Waterfowl death at Lewis & Clark State Recreational Area leads to advisory
CROFTON, Neb. -- A mass waterfowl death at the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area in northeast Nebraska has prompted state officials to urge caution to potential vistors. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the bird die-off was reported on Tuesday. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl,...
kynt1450.com
Minervas Grill and Bar in Yankton has Closed
Minervas Grill and Bar has officially closed after 20 years in Yankton. Matt Sawyer with WR Hospitality commented on the situation. Sawyer declined to name the new restaurant that will be moving into the location at this time.
1011now.com
Nebraska reports 13th case of avian influenza in flock of 1.8M birds
DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has reported another case of avian flu in a commercial flock. According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Nebraska’s 13th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been reported in Dixon County.
Sioux City Journal
Bird flu detected at commercial Dixon County farm
PONCA, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on Saturday announced that a flock of commercial laying birds in Dixon County has tested positive for bird flu. The Associated Press reported that the farm's 1.8 million chickens will be...
News Channel Nebraska
McCarthy wins recount, defeats challenger Steiner retaining Ward 4 Council seat
MADISON, Neb. -- After all two hours of counting ballots, the results are in. Incumbent Andrew McCarthy defeated challenger Zach Steiner to retain his spot on the Norfolk Ward 4 Council. Before Monday's recount, McCarthy led the vote total 696 to 690. After the recount, McCarthy was declared the winner...
doniphanherald.com
Additional case of bird flu in Nebraska reported in Dixon County
An additional case of bird flu has been reported in Nebraska on Saturday. According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, this additional case marks Nebraska's 13th case of bird flu. The 13th farm affected is a Dixon...
kscj.com
KLEIN NAMED NEW NEBRASKA COUNTY COURT JUDGE
A NEW COUNTY JUDGE HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO SERVE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA’S 6TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS APPOINTED THOMAS KLEIN OF WAHOO TO THE JUDICIAL DISTRICT CONSISTING OF DAKOTA, DIXON, BURT, CEDAR, DODGE, THURSTON, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES.. THE 55-YEAR-OLD KLEIN HAS SERVED AS THE SAUNDERS COUNTY PUBLIC DEFENDER SINCE...
