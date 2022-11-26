ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man arrested for alleged assault with trash can

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Around 6:15 p.m., Norfolk Police said they responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 300 block of West Bluff Avenue. NPD said upon arrival, the officers spoke to an adult female. She described that she. was assaulted by Jose Zavala, of Norfolk. According to authorities,...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Active warrants lead to arrest of Norfolk man

A Norfolk man was arrested Monday afternoon after fleeing from police and having active warrants in his name. Captain Mike Bauer says an officer spotted 49-year-old Lyle J. Frisch near the 300 block of south 1st Street around 2:50 p.m. yesterday, with dispatch confirming that he had three warrants out for his arrest.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NPD makes meth arrest

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Around 2:50 p.m., Norfolk Police said they saw a man they recognized that had three active arrest warrants. Officials said a 49-year-old homeless man was riding a bike in the 300 block of South 1st Street. The man was identified as Lyle Frisch. According to officials, the...
NORFOLK, NE
kelo.com

Woman walking on Interstate 29 fatally injured after being hit by semi-truck

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking on Interstate 29. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the 39-year-old female was walking in the driving lane of Interstate 29 early Saturday morning north of North Sioux City, in Union County. The driver of a Kenworth Construction semi, pulling trailers, was northbound on the interstate when he struck her. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured. I-29 was closed in that area for about 45 minutes.
UNION COUNTY, SD
kelo.com

Winter weather will bring snow and strong winds to the area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Light to moderate snow, from 1 to 4 inches, and a glaze of ice are expected Tuesday as winter weather passes through the region. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says, currently a heavier band of snowfall looks to develop along a line from Yankton to Windom, Minnesota. Northwest winds gusting up to 35mph could lead to visibility problems at times. A Winter Weather Advisory runs until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast Nebraska teen found

HOSKINS, Neb. -- Stanton County Sheriff's Office said that Deztinee Bare was found Wednesday morning. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was looking from a missing teen female from the Hoskins area. The Sheriff's Office said that 15-year-old Deztinee Bare went missing Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., and that she was possibly...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Newman Grove mayor dies at 47

ALBION, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska mayor has died. 47-year-old Jarod Adams died unexpectedly Wednesday at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, according to Levander Funeral Home. Adams graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1994 and went on to attend Central Community College in Hastings before starting his...
NEWMAN GROVE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Waterfowl death at Lewis & Clark State Recreational Area leads to advisory

CROFTON, Neb. -- A mass waterfowl death at the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area in northeast Nebraska has prompted state officials to urge caution to potential vistors. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the bird die-off was reported on Tuesday. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl,...
CROFTON, NE
kynt1450.com

Minervas Grill and Bar in Yankton has Closed

Minervas Grill and Bar has officially closed after 20 years in Yankton. Matt Sawyer with WR Hospitality commented on the situation. Sawyer declined to name the new restaurant that will be moving into the location at this time.
YANKTON, SD
1011now.com

Nebraska reports 13th case of avian influenza in flock of 1.8M birds

DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has reported another case of avian flu in a commercial flock. According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Nebraska’s 13th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been reported in Dixon County.
DIXON COUNTY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Bird flu detected at commercial Dixon County farm

PONCA, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on Saturday announced that a flock of commercial laying birds in Dixon County has tested positive for bird flu. The Associated Press reported that the farm's 1.8 million chickens will be...
DIXON COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Additional case of bird flu in Nebraska reported in Dixon County

An additional case of bird flu has been reported in Nebraska on Saturday. According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, this additional case marks Nebraska's 13th case of bird flu. The 13th farm affected is a Dixon...
DIXON COUNTY, NE
kscj.com

KLEIN NAMED NEW NEBRASKA COUNTY COURT JUDGE

A NEW COUNTY JUDGE HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO SERVE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA’S 6TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS APPOINTED THOMAS KLEIN OF WAHOO TO THE JUDICIAL DISTRICT CONSISTING OF DAKOTA, DIXON, BURT, CEDAR, DODGE, THURSTON, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES.. THE 55-YEAR-OLD KLEIN HAS SERVED AS THE SAUNDERS COUNTY PUBLIC DEFENDER SINCE...
