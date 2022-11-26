ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phil Parkinson hails Paul Mullin as FA Cup hat-trick brings up half-century

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson praised Paul Mullin after his star striker bagged a hat-trick in the Dragons’ 4-1 win over Farnborough in the second round of the FA Cup.

Mullin made it seven goals in five games to book the club’s first third-round place since 2015 and extend Wrexham’s 100 per cent home record this season to 13 matches.

Mullin’s first was his 50th Wrexham goal, having only signed last season after Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ takeover, and Parkinson said: “I’m pleased for Paul who will be on a high after scoring three goals to get us into the third round of the FA Cup.

“When the moments come he takes them and to score 50 goals for this club in such a short period of time is an incredible achievement.

“For the owners and all the supporters and players, you want to get into the next round as you’ve got that carrot of a potential game with one of the big boys.”

The defeat ended a run of 12 games unbeaten for the visitors but Farnborough manager Spencer Day felt the scoreline flattered the home side.

Day said: “I’m really disappointed, which tells you just how far we’ve come and the fact that I’m going home gutted having come to Wrexham says it all.

“I’m not taking anything away, Wrexham are full of quality with fabulous people but it’s a full-time club playing against a team that trains once a week and I thought we gave as good as we got.

“To win at somewhere like Wrexham you need everything to go your way and unfortunately, as proud as I am of everyone, it’s still a 4-1 defeat – I’m a football manager and I hate losing.”

