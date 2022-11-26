ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

Howard Stern Accuses Oprah Winfrey of 'Showing Off' Wealth While 'There Are People Struggling Out There'

"She kinda likes to show it off, which is something I'm not comfortable with." Howard Stern called out Oprah Winfrey's social media activity, accusing her of being a show-off. On his radio show this morning, he stated that Winfrey is "not embarrassed by her wealth at all," before claiming she "loves showing it off on Instagram" by highlighting her sprawling farm in Montecito, California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
toofab.com

Collin Gosselin Details Estrangement from Mom Kate and What 'Tore Us Apart'

"My mom had her own agenda, and I don't know exactly what that was." Collin Gosslein, the 18-year-old son of reality stars Jon and Kate Gosselin, is opening up about his ongoing estrangement from his mother. While the teen has lived with his father since leaving a special needs program...
toofab.com

Sister Wives' Kody Brown: Divorce From Christine 'Poisoning' Relationship With Other Wives

"If you don't respect me, don't bother with the love. It just doesn't work in my world." Kody Brown's divorce with Christine Brown has come with new relationship woes. During Sunday's November 27 episode of TLC's "Sister Wives," the 53-year-old reality star claimed that his split has affected his relationships with his three remaining wives: Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown.
ARIZONA STATE
toofab.com

Country Artist Jake Flint Dead at 37 Just Hours After Wedding

Flint passed away in his sleep, according to his publicist, after he and Brenda Cline were married on Saturday, November 26. Jake Flint, a country music singer on the "Oklahoma Red Dirt" music scene, died just hours after his wedding on Saturday, November 26. He was 37. While an exact...
OKLAHOMA STATE
toofab.com

Why Jenna Ortega Didn't Ask Her Wednesday Co-Star Christina Ricci for Any Advice

Ricci created what has become the definitive version of Wednesday Addams in the 1991 film "The Addams Family" and its 1993 sequel. It's only been a few days since its release on Netflix and already fans and critics are praising Jenna Ortega's portrayal of the macabre Addams family daughter in "Wednesday."
toofab.com

Emily Ratajkowski Says She Recently Weighed 100 Pounds -- 'It Was Really, Really Scary'

"When I'm really unwell, I lose so much weight." Emily Ratajkowski revealed she experienced "really scary" weight loss amid a very stressful year. During an episode of her podcast High Low with EmRata, the 31 year old model spoke with former adult actress Mia Khalifa about how her weight fluctuates based on her current mental state.
toofab.com

One Tree Hill Women Claim They Were Threatened Into Doing Maxim Cover Shoot

Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush allege creator Mark Schwahn threatened and shamed them into the shoot to save the show, but Bethany Joy Lenz was "too fat." It may have come as a bit of a surprise when the cast of "One Tree Hill" graced the cover of Maxim magazine, but the alleged story behind it is even more surprising.

Comments / 0

Community Policy