toofab.com
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Glimpses of Daughters with Chris Pratt in Rare Family Post For Thanksgiving
"I am so grateful and thankful for these memories" Katherine Schwarzenegger and husband Chris Pratt tend to keep their family life under the radar, but this Sunday was a special treat as Schwarzenegger took to Instagram to share moments from the holiday weekend. The self-help author captioned her post with,...
toofab.com
Collin Gosselin Reveals Where He Stands with Siblings Who Live with Mom Kate Gosselin
The teen got choked up sending a message to his brothers and sisters. Collin Gosselin went from being close with all seven of his siblings to speaking with only one of them, he reveals in a new interview. The former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star opened up about his...
toofab.com
Howard Stern Accuses Oprah Winfrey of 'Showing Off' Wealth While 'There Are People Struggling Out There'
"She kinda likes to show it off, which is something I'm not comfortable with." Howard Stern called out Oprah Winfrey's social media activity, accusing her of being a show-off. On his radio show this morning, he stated that Winfrey is "not embarrassed by her wealth at all," before claiming she "loves showing it off on Instagram" by highlighting her sprawling farm in Montecito, California.
toofab.com
Collin Gosselin Details Estrangement from Mom Kate and What 'Tore Us Apart'
"My mom had her own agenda, and I don't know exactly what that was." Collin Gosslein, the 18-year-old son of reality stars Jon and Kate Gosselin, is opening up about his ongoing estrangement from his mother. While the teen has lived with his father since leaving a special needs program...
toofab.com
Tish Cyrus Reveals New Relationship With Dominic Purcell After Billy Ray Cyrus Engagement
The post comes less than two weeks after Billy Ray confirmed his engagement to 34-year-old singer Firerose. The 55-year-old manager took to her Instagram Story this week to celebrate her new relationship with "Prison Break" actor Dominic Purcell, more than seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus.
toofab.com
Sister Wives' Kody Brown: Divorce From Christine 'Poisoning' Relationship With Other Wives
"If you don't respect me, don't bother with the love. It just doesn't work in my world." Kody Brown's divorce with Christine Brown has come with new relationship woes. During Sunday's November 27 episode of TLC's "Sister Wives," the 53-year-old reality star claimed that his split has affected his relationships with his three remaining wives: Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown.
toofab.com
Jennifer Lopez Calls First Split From Ben Affleck the 'Biggest Heartbreak of My Life'
"Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago ... I honestly felt like I was going to die." Jennifer Lopez admits Ben Affleck has been her muse on more than one occasion ... and the source of one of her biggest heartbreaks. In an interview with Zane Lowe on...
toofab.com
Country Artist Jake Flint Dead at 37 Just Hours After Wedding
Flint passed away in his sleep, according to his publicist, after he and Brenda Cline were married on Saturday, November 26. Jake Flint, a country music singer on the "Oklahoma Red Dirt" music scene, died just hours after his wedding on Saturday, November 26. He was 37. While an exact...
toofab.com
Why Jenna Ortega Didn't Ask Her Wednesday Co-Star Christina Ricci for Any Advice
Ricci created what has become the definitive version of Wednesday Addams in the 1991 film "The Addams Family" and its 1993 sequel. It's only been a few days since its release on Netflix and already fans and critics are praising Jenna Ortega's portrayal of the macabre Addams family daughter in "Wednesday."
A comedian said he spent $1,722 on taxi fares during a viral series on TikTok where drivers chose his location, in a bid to make 'humane content'
In a TikTok series with over 112,000 followers, comedian Kareem Rahma tells cab drivers to "keep the meter running" as they choose the destinations.
toofab.com
Emily Ratajkowski Says She Recently Weighed 100 Pounds -- 'It Was Really, Really Scary'
"When I'm really unwell, I lose so much weight." Emily Ratajkowski revealed she experienced "really scary" weight loss amid a very stressful year. During an episode of her podcast High Low with EmRata, the 31 year old model spoke with former adult actress Mia Khalifa about how her weight fluctuates based on her current mental state.
toofab.com
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Meaningful Message Ben Affleck Engraved Into Engagement Ring
"That's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again." Ben Affleck included secret messages to Jennifer Lopez on both of the engagement rings he proposed with -- and she's spilling on what they signify in a new interview. Appearing on Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on...
toofab.com
One Tree Hill Women Claim They Were Threatened Into Doing Maxim Cover Shoot
Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush allege creator Mark Schwahn threatened and shamed them into the shoot to save the show, but Bethany Joy Lenz was "too fat." It may have come as a bit of a surprise when the cast of "One Tree Hill" graced the cover of Maxim magazine, but the alleged story behind it is even more surprising.
toofab.com
That '90s Show Trailer: The Formans and Their Smoky Basement Return In First Footage!
The revival debuts January on Netflix. Netflix just dropped the first trailer for its "That '70s Show" revival series, "That '90s Show," with returning stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp back as Red and Kitty Forman. The new series, set in 1995, revolves around the pair's granddaughter Leia --...
