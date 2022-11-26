Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson plays his 100th NBA game, and the Pelicans' star has been nothing short of dominant
Zion Williamson played his 100th career NBA game on Monday night, a New Orleans Pelicans' 105-101 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, thanks to a game-winning and-1 by Williamson in the final minute. His career has been like a lightning bolt. You don't see him often, but when you do he's spectacular.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Boston Celtics
A look at who is out for today's game.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns
When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
SB Nation
NBA trade rumors update: Russell Westbrook, John Collins and Jae Crowder all could be on the move
The NBA is part unbelievable skill, part Hollywood drama, and many parts gossip channel. That is no more evident than the daily rumors that fly around social media and sports talk shows. Even with the trade deadline over three months, we have seen reports on almost every team concerning a trade. The Los Angeles Lakers, of course, have dominated the rumor mill but are hardly the only team rumored to be looking to improve their team.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Wednesday
McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) has cleared protocols and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to conditioning, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. McCollum has missed the past three games while in protocols, prompting Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see more action. If McCollum returns Wednesday,...
Mike Conley, Rudy Gay progressing in rehabbing injuries as Jazz wade through losing streak
The Jazz have struggled since Conley suffered an injury, but that’s not all that’s ailing the team according to Jazz head coach Will Hardy. The Jazz host the Clippers Wednesday
Yardbarker
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Likely To Miss Wednesday's Game Against Boston Celtics
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has yet to join the team in Boston for Wednesday's game against the Celtics. Butler is likely to miss his seventh straight game because of an ankle injury. He could still return at some point during the remainder of the trip. The Heat play the Celtics again Friday and conclude with the Memphis Grizzlies.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Downgraded to out
Kuzma (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Boston. Kuzma will miss his first game of the season due to a low-back injury. Rui Hachimura (ankle) is also out, so Anthony Gill and Will Barton are strong candidates for increased roles against the Celtics.
CBS Sports
Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad
Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty: Effective filling in for Etienne
Hasty rushed the ball 12 times for 28 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens. He added five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Travis Etienne (foot) was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Ravens after just two carries, which opened the door for Hasty. Hasty wasn't all that effective as a rusher, but he had a number of impact receptions, highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown as well as gains of 23 and 13 yards. Etienne's injury was downplayed after the game, and even if he were unable to play in Week 13 against the Lions, Darrell Henderson could mix into the offense and take work away from Hasty.
numberfire.com
Trey Murphy III starting for Pelicans Monday with Brandon Ingram (toe) sidelined
The New Orleans Pelicans will start Trey Murphy III in Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Murphy will start for the Pelicans tonight with Brandon Ingram (toe) sidelined, and could see an extra helping of minutes without Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) available. He'll get a nice matchup against the Thunder.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Foot injury downplayed
Etienne, who exited Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens after just two carries due to a foot injury, downplayed the issue afterward, Adam Stites of USA Today reports. Etienne told John Shipley of SI.com after Sunday's contest that "we'll be straight by next weekend." Meanwhile, head coach Doug Pederson said that Etienne could have returned to the game if necessary, but the Jaguars opted to hold the running back out as a precaution, per The Associated Press. With that in mind, Etienne's status is still worth monitoring ahead of next weekend's game against the Lions, but at this stage it appears as though the he avoided a major setback with his foot Sunday. Etienne finished the day with three yards on two carries and wasn't targeted in the passing game.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable to face Chicago
Markkanen (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen is having a career-best season with the Jazz, but there's a chance he might not get to face his former team since he's dealing with a right knee contusion. The forward sustained the injury when he collided knees with Deandre Ayton in Saturday's contest against the Suns, and if he can't go Monday, then Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley would be candidates for an expanded role.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Dealing with illness
Gaudreau didn't practice Sunday due to an illness, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. It is unclear at this time if Gaudreau will be available to play Monday versus Vegas. An update on his status should come following the morning skate. Gaudreau has recorded 20 points in 20 games this season, including two goals and 10 assists in 10 contests this month.
CBS Sports
Ravens' David Ojabo: Remains sidelined
Ojabo (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Jaguars. Ojabo will have to wait another week to make his NFL debut. The rookie has been slowly brought back from his Achilles tear, as the team continues to ramp up his workload in practice each week. He'll work to earn the chance to debut Week 13 against the Broncos.
CBS Sports
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Expected to miss 6-8 weeks
Coach Kyle Shanahan noted Monday that Mitchell (knee) is in line to be out 6-to-8 weeks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, the 49ers plan to place Mitchell on IR, which would ensure that he misses at least four games, but based on the estimated timetable put forth by Shanahan, the running back doesn't seem likely to be back before the postseason. In Mitchell's looming absence, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price are now in line to log change-of-pace/complementary snaps for the 49ers behind top back Christian McCaffrey, while Tevin Coleman is a candidate to be elevated from the team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hurts oblique on SNF
Rodgers (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles. Rodgers went to the locker room in the second half, and it remains to be seen if he'll manage to return. Jordan Love's next in line for snaps at quarterback. Prior to getting hurt, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing once for minus-1 yard.
Detroit News
Report: Former Pistons guard Kemba Walker to sign with Mavericks
Detroit — Kemba Walker, who had a brief stint with the Pistons this summer, is expected to sign a contract with the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas is expected to waive Facundo Campazzo to make room for Walker, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania. Detroit acquired Walker and...
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Records four blocks in loss
Collins finished Monday's game against the 76ers with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 32 minutes. Collins has now scored in double figures in back-to-back matchups, shooting 15-for-25 from the field over that stretch. He also swatted away four shots, tying his season high from Oct. 26 against Detroit and Oct. 23 against Charlotte. Collins has collected a block in his last five games and a steal in five of his last six.
Yardbarker
Heat Notes: Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jae Crowder
That was on full display Friday, when Adebayo scored 38 points and 12 rebounds in a win over the Wizards. He followed that with a 32-point outburst in a win over the Wizards on Sunday. “I’m in a flow,” Adebayo said, via Shandel Richardson of SI.com. “Coach [Erik Spoelstra] is...
