ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

NAU football coach: Team needs to figure out how to finish games next year

By Lauren Hertz, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kLht1_0jORFwFE00

Leading 31-30 with 2:50 remaining in the fourth quarter of the final regular season game last weekend, a go ahead field goal by NAU's Collin Robbins put Northern Arizona in a familiar scenario.

Just when the Lumberjacks thought they had a break through, they fell short, as they have in previous weeks, repeating a cycle of failed rallies by the Lumberjacks this season. NAU had been in this scenario before, losing in similar fashion to both Montana and Northern Colorado.

That seemed to be the overarching theme for the Lumberjacks this season, who are ending on a 3-8 (2-6 Big Sky) record under head coach Chris Ball. While NAU has the tools to be in contention, its multiple lackluster endings has resulted in none other than a disappointing season.

"In the offseason, we've got to figure out a way to finish these games better," said Ball, in a press release after the Nov. 19 game. "It starts with me and our coordinators, but our kids played hard enough to win today. Just really, really proud of them for the way they have handled themselves."

NAU sophomore quarterback RJ Martinez, finished his second campaign with 2,870 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. Receivers Coleman Owen and Hendrix Johnson shared the bulk of the receptions this season, finishing with 223 receiving yards.

Owen and Johnson have eligibility remaining and will be a key force in NAU's passing game next season. However, it was defensive back Morgan Vest's last time donning the blue and gold, but he is forever grateful to have been a part of the Lumberjacks for the last three years.

Vest finished his final game as a Lumberjack with a NAU high 11 tackles to move to No. 1 in career tackles since 2000.

While the season doesn't begin again until 2023, coach Ball has already begun planning his next move for his players. For right now, coach Ball is focused on getting his team back to a winning record.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

Here are recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff

One city is nestled in Arizona’s northern region, the other in the south, but both Flagstaff and Tucson are experiencing economic expansion, innovation and growth in several markets, including aviation and autonomous vehicles. Here are the recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff. Tucson economic wins. As 2022...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
kjzz.org

Search and rescue efforts take place for NAU professor missing in Sonora

A Northern Arizona University professor and her husband have been missing in Sonora, Mexico, since Thanksgiving Day. Now, Mexican authorities have begun a search and rescue effort to find them. Forestry professor Yeon-Su Kim and her spouse Corey Allen were kayaking alongside their teenage daughter in Puerto Peñasco, also known...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
petapixel.com

Flagstaff Camera Store Founder Goes Missing Off the Coast of Mexico

Corey Allen, the co-founder of the Flagstaff Camera Store Hidden Light, is currently missing after he tried to help his wife Yeon-Su Kim who was swept away from shore due to high winds and strong tides on Thanksgiving. Kim’s body was found Sunday. Kim was a professor at Northern...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott Valley’s Winter Spectacular is just a week away!

Join us on Saturday, December 3rd for the Prescott Valley Winter Spectacular. This FREE community event will feature activities and performances for people of all ages!. ✨ The night light parade featuring local groups and organizations. 🧊 Live Ice Sculpture Carving. 🥨 Craft and food vendors. ⛸ Ice...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
knau.org

Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1

Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Prescott Talks: Interview with Carie Hughes, Candidate for YavGOP Chair

Brooks Compton, guest host of Prescott Talks, interviews Carie Hughes, who is running for the Yavapai County GOP Chair. Carie discusses her background in various Republican clubs, including the Republican Women of Prescott (RWOP), and the local coordinator of 3 President Trump rallies. She has had extensive experience in YavGOP, as acting Chair, Area 2 Director, 2nd Vice Chair, and Sergeant at Arms.
Sedona Red Rock News

Betsy and Michael Feinberg to serve 5 years for $5 million fraud

Michael Feinberg, 73, and Betsy Feinberg, 80, former Sedona residents now living in Tucson, were sentenced on Nov. 15, by U.S. District Judge James A. Soto, to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for defrauding 168 people, mainly Sedona area residents, of more than $5 million.
SEDONA, AZ
knau.org

Sedona sees decline in tourism

Sedona officials say the recent decline in tourism is expected to continue into 2024. Tourism rates dropped by 10% in recent months. Sedona Red Rock News reports that the latest figures from the city of Sedona and the Sedona Chamber of Commerce suggest that the post-pandemic economic boom has ended and that tourism will decline steadily into 2024.
SEDONA, AZ
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Large Animal Shelter Welcomes Visitors, Volunteers

Chapton and Porter opened CP Mules and Equine Rescue about three and a half years ago. The animal paradise sits on three acres. As the cost of living continues to rise, caring for large animals has become more challenging as well. Dawn Chapton, co-owner of CP Mules and Equine Rescue in Chino Valley, said the non-profit organization recently received $500 in donations, but it continues to need help with both money and volunteers.
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested in shooting death of his son in Yavapai County

PAULDEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his adult son that happened on the day before Thanksgiving. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home on Alpine Drive in Paulden...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Multi Agency Speed Enforcement Detail

On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, officers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department, Prescott Valley Police Department, Chino Valley Police Department and the Prescott Police Department conducted a speed enforcement detail from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM focusing on Willow Creek Road, Pioneer Parkway, Williamson Valley Road and State Route 89.
PRESCOTT, AZ
kjzz.org

Coconino Health Department issues warning about Thanksgiving leftovers

As the Thanksgiving holiday comes to an end, an important decision needs to be made on whether to throw away leftover food. Unconsumed or unfrozen food kept four days after Thanksgiving can accumulate bacteria. Eve Wolters is the deputy director of the Coconino County Health Department. “Bacteria really loves the...
theprescotttimes.com

A Big Thank You from Yavapai County Recorder

A Big Thank You from Yavapai County Recorder, Voter Registration and Elections!. Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle Burchill along with the Voter Registration and Elections Department would like to personally thank the Full-Time Staff, Seasonal Staff, Poll Workers, County Departments, Sheriff’s Department, County Attorneys, the local Political Parties, County Administration, and the BOS for their support.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy