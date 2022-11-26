Arizona State interim coach Shaun Aguano now left to ponder his coaching future

Shaun Aguano sat on a folding chair behind a card table in a cramped room in the bowels of Arizona Stadium, addressing the media as is customary after a game. The magnitude of the 38-35 loss to rival Arizona in the annual battle for the Territorial Cup had already hit him. So was the fact that this was likely his last game as head coach of the Arizona State football team.

Aguano took over the reins of the program in September after Herm Edwards parted ways with the program following the third game, a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan. The emotion in his voice was much the same as it was when he was introduced as the "interim" coach 24 hours after Edwards was ushered out. He choked back the tears when talking about his love for his players, the university and the opportunity he was given to head the program, even if it was on a short-term basis.

"It's hard because I care for these kids more than anyone knows so having them the last time in that locker room and them bawling, its hard so, but I'm good. I really good because I know what we did for those kids so nobody can take that away from us," he said on Friday.

Over the course of the season Aguano, who had served as running backs coach for four years, was asked about what could easily be perceived as a job audition and always doubled down on his first comment that his priority was taking care of his players, not himself.

"My first interview, really executed about inspiring young men and me making sure that they play for more than themselves and loving each other. And then the accountability, make sure I bring about the accountability and responsibility but in reality it turned the other way because they taught me how to be accountable for them," Aguano said, his voice cracking as he held back tears.

"They taught me that they could love me. They inspired me to practice every day. As much as I thought me and the coaching staff were going to do our job, shoot that thing turned all the way around I'm proud of our kids and the adversity in the last 20 months they've been through. They're going to be successful later on in life. I told them my phone number will never change, no matter what time it is I'll pick it up if you ever need me."

The team's fortunes in the win column didn't change much — 1-2 under Edwards and 2-7 under Aguano, although Aguano wasn't afraid to make changes where as Edwards usually took the conservative approach. After a 15-14 loss to Stanford Aguano took play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas. He switched quarterbacks, going with gritty red-shirt junior Trenton Bourguet. Those changes resulted in a much-improved offense.

Aguano's sincerity and genuine love of his players struck a chord with many in the fan base. Others say the choice for a new head coach should at least be someone with more of a track record, at least having been a coordinator at the major college level.

Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is expected to be introduced as the new head coach on Sunday. At 32 he would be the youngest head coach at a Power 5 school. He's a Phoenix native and served as a graduate assistant under Todd Graham, so he already knows the ASU landscape, its pros and cons.

Aguano knew the results were not enough to land him serious consideration for the permanent gig, but he is proud of the job he did.

"I'm a pretty smart guy in regards to, we didn't get the job done and it's a win business. I get it," he said. "I'm so good because I took care of those kids. I'm always going to be a Sun Devil. This is one of the greatest things to happen in my life and my family's life. We made a difference. We didn't get it done, so there is going to be a lot of disappointed people in me for me not bringing back that Territorial Cup and I'll take that. I'm good. But I love those kids in that room."

Many have lobbied for Aguano to have a spot on the new staff and the former Chandler High School coach said he hasn't ruled anything out, but that is out of his control.

"The higher-ups will make that decision The new coach will make that decision. Here is what I know about Shaun Aguano," he said. "I'm never an ego guy. I want Sun Devil Nation to win and be successful. So if that includes me, I'll do whatever I can to make sure that we win football games. I'm not an ego guy. I can be the water boy on the side if they pay me enough for it, but whatever I can do to make Sun Devil nation be prominent like they should be and they deserve to be I'll do whatever it is.

"That might not happen. There might be opportunities, other places. I'm just a ball coach that loves kids and I want to develop kids. And so wherever I land, I know I’m going to do my job to the best of my ability.”

Players have voiced their support of Aguano from the time he was first announced as Edwards' temporary successor.

Linebacker Kyle Soelle is among those graduating, but said it will take a united front for the program to get back on track.

“I just challenge Sun Devil Nation, whoever the next head coach is of this program, whether it be coach Aguano or whoever they bring in, let's step up our game,” he said. “Let's really be a championship contender. Let’s back NIL (name, image and likeness), let’s back the team, let’s back the coach, whoever it may be. I really challenge Sun Devil Nation, let's be the best we can be and let's be championship contenders.”