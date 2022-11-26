Read full article on original website
Vern Connett, Jr.
Funeral services for Vern Connett, Jr., age 65 of rural Pleasantville, will be held Saturday, December 3rd at the Hartford Sportsman Club at 11:00am. Burial will follow in the Sandyville Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the Hartford Sportsman Club, 110 W Elm St. Hartford, IA 50118. Mason Funeral Home of Pleasantville is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
Lloyd Eugene Uitermarkt
Funeral services for Lloyd Eugene Uitermarkt, age 70 of Monroe, will be held on Thursday, December 1 at 11:00 a.m. at the Monroe Presbyterian Church. Following a graveside service, the family will host a luncheon at the church. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, November 30 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Monroe Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be directed to the family (Please make checks payable to Rhonda.) and condolences may be left at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com.
Duane Earl Phifer
Memorial services for Duane Earl Phifer, age 83 of Monroe, will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 10:30 am at the Monroe United Methodist Church. A private family burial will follow at Silent City Cemetery. The family will greet friends following the burial back at the church with a luncheon. Memorials may be directed to the Monroe Fire Department and condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com.
VA Groundbreaking Ceremony Held
Knoxville held a groundbreaking ceremony on the grounds where the former Veterans Administration Hospital stood. It made November 21 a day to remember in moving forward in rebuilding the old Veteran’s Administation Hospital grounds after the buildings were leveled. After the VA Hospital left town it was time for...
Melcher-Dallas And Pleasantville Square Off At SE Warren
An all Marion County battle in Warren County is tonight as Melcher-Dallas, still without a gym to play in, will take on Pleasantville. For the girls game it will be a contrast in experience. Pleasantville, while small in numbers, does have two players averaging in double figures. Joelle Johnson and Hope DeMan both average 11.5 points per game, but Head Coach Jeff Cook tells KNIA Sports it is a matter of managing the health of the team and hoping foul trouble does not become a factor tonight.
Pella Bowling Teams Open with Close Losses to Oskaloosa
The Pella bowling teams opened the new season Monday at home against Oskaloosa, falling in the boys varsity matchup 2667 to 2590 and in the girls head-to-head 1873-1777. Newcomer Anderson Schirm paced the Dutch boys in the individual games with a 418 score, followed by Alex Mitchel at 354; veteran Anna DeNooy was tops for the Pella girls at 321, with Alaina Rozenboom taking second at 248.
Glory the Dog, is Nationally Certified
Justin Smith, Battalion Chief for the Knoxville Fire Department, and Glory the Crisis Dog recently returned from a trip to Columbus, Ohio. It was a trip that covered nine days and it was to get Glory, a German Shepherd, nationally trained through intense training at the National Canine facility. Glory...
Mason Hatch Performs at All-State Chorus
Mason Hatch, a Knoxville senior, performed at the Iowa All-State Chorus event held in Ames last week. It was the second year in a row where he has qualified for the prestigious event. Hatch was joined at State by his high school choir director, Ian Heetland. He had two days...
Knoxville And PCM Boys Open Up Season With The Highway 14 Battle
After suffering through a rebuilding season last year, the Knoxville Boys Basketball Squad is looking for some redemption. That starts tonight when the Panthers open up the new season with the Highway 14 Battle at PCM. Nearly everyone is back for Knoxville this year and a year older and wiser in basketball. Coach Troy Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS Sports this game will tell a lot of where his team is early in the season.
Winter Sports Broadcasts Start This Week
The winter sports athletes at area high schools are kicking off their seasons and KNIA/KRLS will have play-by-play of the action this winter for girls and boys basketball teams. Nearly all doubleheaders of Pella, Knoxville, Pella Christian, Indianola, and Norwalk will air live on 92.1 KRLS, 95.3 KNIA, 94.3 KNIA, or on any of the streams at KNIAKRLS.com. Additional select games of PCM and Pleasantville can also be heard online. Find the updated schedule under the live Radio Sports Guide above.
Pella Forte Excited to Return to State Dance
Several KNIA/KRLS Area High School dancers are ready for this week’s Iowa State Dance and Drill Association High School Team Championships in Des Moines. Pella High School’s Forte is looking to once again defending a state championship in their military routine, which they have won three years in a row. Hear more from the leaders of Pella Forte on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Brian Hatch
Our guest today is Knoxville Mayor Brian Hatch as we talk about the latest Knoxville city council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Indianola Winter Sports in Action Tonight
The Indianola girls and boys basketball teams and the boys swimming squad is all in action tonight, as the Indians basketball teams host Southeast Polk and the boys swimmers host Newton. The boys swimming squad brings back all three state qualifiers in the individual events in Nathan Pollard, Matt Coffelt,...
Infant and Child Choking and CPR Class Offered
An Infant and Child Choking and CPR Demonstration is scheduled for Thursday, December 15 at Marion County Public Health Training Room from 4 p.m.to 5 p.m. Reserve a slot by calling 641-828-2238 ext 3830. The American Heart Association says learning how to perform CPR is one of the first skills...
Indianola Boys Swimming Faces Tough Schedule
The Indianola boys swimming team faces a tough schedule this season, that will test them before state qualifying in February. The Indians will match up not only with conference opponents Newton, Grinnell, and Oskaloosa, but non-conference matchups such as Southeast Polk, Decorah, Des Moines East, Ottumwa, and Ankeny Centennial throughout the season. The Indians get their season started Tuesday hosting Newton.
Winter Concerts Coming Up for Tulip City Schools
Music performances are coming up for the Tulip City students in band, orchestra, and choir. The defending state champions from Pella Jazz I open with their first performance on Monday, December 5th at 7:30 p.m. in the Pella High School auditorium. Pella’s 6th through 12th grade orchestra students perform on Tuesday, December 6th at 6:30 p.m., also at Pella High School.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Kathleen Taylor
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Kathleen Taylor s we talk about the Knoxville Community Chorus. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Indianola Police Department IPDCOP Program Provides Thanksgiving Meals
The Indianola Police Department Community Outreach Program (IPDCOP) provided 15 Thanksgiving meals to families this year, in partnership with the Indianola HyVee. Chief Brian Sher tells KNIA News the IPDCOP program runs entirely on donated funds, and works to provide back to the community throughout the holiday season, and anyone interested in donating can stop by the police department. For more information on the program, click below.
Pella Bowling Teams Open Today; Boys Basketball Tuesday
The last of the winter sports teams at Pella High School needing to start their winter dockets will do so early this week. The Dutch bowlers are at home this afternoon to host Oskaloosa, with both the boys and girls once again fielding competitors. Action begins at 3 this afternoon at Dutch 200 Bowl and Grill.
Weiler has Building Expansion
Weiler Products Inc., manufactures equipment primarily for the asphalt paving market. The company was founded in 2000. Weiler has 400,000 square feet of manufacturing space in Knoxville. The facility is equipped with machining tools, welding, powder and wet paint and assembly, allowing Weiler to control quality and delivery for the majority of their machine components.
