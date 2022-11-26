ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn hip-hop manager Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton dead

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton, a noted hip-hop manager from Brooklyn, New York, died at his home on Friday.

The news of Hylton’s death was posted on his official Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts by his family. No cause was given.

“He was a beloved and devoted father, husband, son, brother and a proud Brooklyn representative,” the statement on Hylton’s social media accounts read. “We’d like to thank all of his close friends for all of the love and support that you have shown during this difficult time. We ask that you all continue to keep his family in your prayers and respect their privacy at this time.”

The Cinematic Music Group president worked with performers such as Troy Ave, T-Pain and Cam’ron, All Hiphop.com reported.

On Friday, Hylton tweeted, “Good morning and thank God for another day.”

Hit-Boy, Westside Gunn and Van Lathan paid tribute to Hylton on social media on Saturday.

“Hovain had just hit me up about doing some music with Lloyd Banks,” Hit-Boy tweeted. “God bless his family.”

A week ago, Hylton was recognized as a leading music executive by Billboard, Revolt.TV reported.

In 2021, Hylton, president of management at Cinematic Music Group, took a turn in the classroom as a professor at Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn, according to Billboard. He taught “The Business of Music,” an eight-week course that offered students in-depth knowledge on publishing deals and business positions needed for an artist’s success, according to the website.

“This has been a great experience,” Hylton said in a statement on the City University of New York website in January. “I never thought I’d be able to teach a class. Now, to be going into my third semester is a dream come true. I love sharing the information and having my friends and co-workers share theirs as well.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

