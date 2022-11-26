ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rex Brown promises Pantera fans "one hell of a ride!"

By Stef Lach
Pantera bassist Rex Brown has promised fans "one hell of ride" ahead of the band's upcoming live dates.

Brown and frontman Phil Anselmo are touring under the Pantera banner , with Black Label Society guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante in place of the late Abbot brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul.

Some fans have dismissed the shows as a tribute rather than a reunion, and Brown and Anselmo have so far been silent as they prepare for the shows — the first of which comes next week at Hell & Heaven Open Air in Mexico.

Brown posted a picture of him with Wylde and Benante on social media, along with the message: "Get ready folks, this is gonna be one hell of a ride…and then some! This was the start of the ZW sessions that grew into a Monster. Five days ‘til Mexico City! Bolt in."

While some fans can't get behind the Pantera 'reunion,' musicians for the most part are excited by the news. David Draiman , Frank Bello , Corey Taylor and Exhorder's Kyle Thomas are among those to say positives things.

Dimebag's guitar tech and friend Grady Champion has also spoken of his excitement about being involved in the shows.

Pantera 2022 and 2023 live dates

Dec 02: Toluca de Lerdo Hell & Heaven Open Air, Mexico
Dec 06: Monterrey Metal Fest, Mexico
Dec 09: Bogotá Knotfest, Columbia
Dec 11: Santiago Knotfest, Chile
Dec 12: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile*
Dec 15: Sao Paulo Vibra, Brazil#
Dec 18: São Paulo Knotfest, Brazil
May 26: Sofia Armeets Arena, Bulgaria
May 27: Bucharest, Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival, Romania
May 30:  Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary
May 31: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Jun 2-4: Nürburgring Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 2-4: Nürnberg Rock Im Park, Germany
June 06: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland
June 12: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
June 13: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany
June15: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark
June 21: Hamburg Edel Optics, Germany
Jun 22-24: Oslo Tons Of Rock, Norway

* Headline show
# with Judas Pries

